Infidigit Wins 'Best Marketing Startup' at Mcube 2020

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the widespread use of the Internet, it is the online space where most of the customers are today. Hence, businesses in India are becoming increasingly aware of 'what is digital marketing' and the impact it can have. One agency that has been generating a lot of buzz in this space is Infidigit. A recipient of various awards for its exceptional work in digital marketing, the agency cinched The Master of Modern Marketing (mCube) Award for 'Best Marketing Startup' this year. The accolade was given to commend the standout strategies and consistent growth that Infidigit has shown in its performance during the past year.

As a budding SEO company in India, Infidigit has set an early precedent with a unique and effective search marketing strategy for the popular e-commerce platform, Myntra. The strategy lead to massive growth in ROI from organic channels for the platform. Further, it was the SEO services of Infidigit for Zivame that bagged them two awards. A popular online destination for Indian women's intimate wear and activewear had doubled their organic non-brand traffic and also achieved their targets within just ten months. Once again, in this instance, Infidigit highlighted what is SEO and its power to enhance an online business in more ways than one.

The skill and dedication of a young, ambitious team of SEO and content professionals is the pulse of Infidigit. They work alongside the brand's product engineering and search marketing teams to listen closely, implement, track and deliver the expected results. It is this meticulous attention-to-detail as well as a creative approach to problem-solving that has taken Infidigit from strength to strength.

About the award, Kaushal Thakkar, Founder and Managing Director of Infidigit said, "We are truly happy and honoured to see that the hard work of our team is bearing fruits. This award also belongs to our clients, whose cooperation and support has made this win possible. It is a humbling moment for us which will motivate us to keep striving towards our goals, as we look to the future."

About Infidigit

Infidigit is a Mumbai-based SEO first agency with clients across the globe. Founder Kaushal Thakkar and his passionate team of digital marketing experts spearhead the SEO industry in Asia. Infidigit strongly believes that data drives decisions and has leveraged this knowledge to deliver exceptional results, bringing in laurels such as the Search Engine Land Awards, DMA ECHO Awards, Indian Digital Marketing Awards, Digital Crest Awards, Masters of Modern Marketing Awards (mCube), among many more.

SOURCE Infidigit Consultants Private Limited