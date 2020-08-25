Infoblox Announces Asia-Pacific Leadership Additions

Spenser Lam and Rajeev Sreedhar bring the Next-Level Network Experience to Greater China, India, and SAARC

BEIJING and BANGALORE, India, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infoblox Inc. , the leader in Secure Cloud-Managed Network Services, today announced the appointment of Spenser Lam as Senior Director, Greater China, and Rajeev Sreedhar as Managing Director, India and SAARC (Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, the Maldives, Nepal, and Bhutan) to oversee go-to-market in their respective territories. These hires follow the appointments of George Chang as VP of Sales in Asia-Pacific and of Matthew Hanmer as Country Manager and Regional Director for Australia and New Zealand. Together, they demonstrate Infoblox's continued commitment to strengthening its market position in the Asia-Pacific region.

"The emergence of the borderless enterprise corresponds to the rise in demand for hybrid network technologies and security tools that can see and stop threats across the newly expanded infrastructure," said Chang. "With almost 50 years of combined experience in networking and security, Spenser and Rajeev will help strengthen our efforts to deliver the next-level network experience to customers here."

Lam brings over 25 years of experience in North Asia to the role. He joins Infoblox from Forcepoint, where he oversaw the company's sales and products strategy, as well as customer and channel development strategy and planning.

"It has long been evident that the future of networking is in the cloud," said Lam. "Companies who want to take advantage of the benefits of digital transformation will need to adopt cloud-managed networking and security services to ensure that their infrastructure scales with their users' growing demands. I am excited to help customers go borderless with Infoblox."

Sreedhar has 23 years' experience in sales, team, and channel management, and brings a deep understanding of network and security solutions to the position. Prior to joining Infoblox, he was Director and Country Head of Enterprise Business for India and SAARC at McAfee, where he developed and led the company's customer and channel strategy in the region.

"As networks grow increasingly distributed and complex, companies in India and the SAARC region need reliable, secure, and cloud-managed networks to become a truly borderless enterprise," said Sreedhar. "I am excited to help Infoblox provide customers with industry-leading solutions to secure and manage their hybrid networks easily and from any location."

