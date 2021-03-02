INFODAS SDoT Security Gateway receives NATO SECRET approval enabling digitization of classified systems

In past, classified information and systems were physically separated from other military and government networks. This prevents end-to-end digitization and requirements for rapid decision making among 30 NATO members and allies. SDoT Cross Domain Solutions enable combined operations and near real time classified data sharing as well as fusion between systems and people in all domains from general headquarters to frontline: land, sea, air, space and cyber. They closely inspect, transform and monitor data transfers, ensuring only correct and authorized information crosses systems at different security levels. With a common operating picture (COP), the right sensor, processor and potentially shooter can be connected. Enabling tactical data links across security domains, SDoT provided this capability at multi-national air defense live fire exercise at NATO Missile Firing Installation (NAMFI). Soon, the Sneaker-net will be thing of the past.

All elements of the Secure Domain Transition (SDoT) Product Family meet strict information security requirements for hardware and software security at the SECRET and below interoperability level (SABI). They are developed and manufactured in Germany with full supply chain transparency. They are available as 19" appliances or tactical sizes as COMP-LAND for vehicles and COMP-AIR for drones. Other products include the SDoT Security Gateway Express optimized for near real-time, low latency filtering of military data such as XML, Link 16 /JREAP or ASTERIX. Just like the SDoT Diode for unidirectional data transfer up to 9.1 Gbit/s, both products hold a general NATO, EU and German SECRET accreditation. They are complemented by the SDoT Labelling Service for NATO STANG 4774/8 compliant data classification with XML security labels that are cryptographically bound to any data object such as MS Office documents which recently received a German SECRET accreditation.

For over 10 years SDoT products have been used in the toughest and mission critical environments around the world. Recently, SDoT CDS were selected for NATO's AWACS aircraft upgrade and Joint Electronic Warfare Core Staff (JEWCS). "To maintain our accreditations with Germany's Federal Office of Information Security (BSI) or NATO SECAN our team is constantly innovating our security architecture and functionality. New use-cases are annually tested at CWIX. Many of our clients and us have been eagerly awaiting SECAN's decision. We are looking forward to work with NATO and its members to digitize mission critical domains", said Dr. Alexander Schellong, VP Global Business.

About INFODAS – connect more.be secure

INFODAS is an independent, family owned business founded in 1974 in Germany. The company develops innovative cross domain solutions based on security-by-design principles and provides Cybersecurity and IT consulting to government, defense and commercial clients. INFODAS SDoT product family cross domain solutions (SDoT Security Gateway, SDoT Software Data Diode, SDoT Labelling Service, PATCH.works) are approved up to German, EU, NATO SECRET and are listed in the NATO information assurance catalogue. For the past 10 years SDoT products have been used in the toughest and mission critical environments around the world. They are designed and manufactured in Germany following the security-by-design principle and supply chain transparency.

Contact

INFODAS GmbH

Dr. Alexander Schellong

Tel. +49 (0)221 70912234

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1446484/Dr_Alexander_Schellong.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1446486/SDoT_Security_Gateway.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1273874/infodas_Logo.jpg

SOURCE INFODAS GmbH