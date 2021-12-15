Ingersoll Rand celebrate its 100 years in India

- Ingersoll Rand puts the spotlight on sustainability with the launch of a Solar Energy plant at its Naroda based factory

- The company celebrates with its 1300 strong employees base across India

- Ingersoll Rand is one of the first few companies to promote 'Make in India for the world'

NEW DELHI, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ingersoll Rand India, a leader in mission-critical flow creation and industrial technologies, kicked-off its centennial celebrations with the launch of its solar plant at Naroda, Gujarat. The company aims at accelerating its sustainability commitment and reducing dependence on conventional energy by almost 40% with almost 1800 solar panels' installation at the facility totalling capacity of 800 kWp.

The project is implemented with monoperc panels enabling proven performance ratio of 80% and offsetting Carbon footprints by approx. 1000 tons a year. For the purpose, an existing structure of cable trays has been repurposed to house seven inverters without adding additional structural footprint. The solar inaugural event is clubbed with Ingersoll Rand India 100 years celebration at Naroda plant. The event is flooded with fun-filled activities in the presence of leadership, employees, customers and channel partners.

Ingersoll Rand has focused on continuous innovation and deployment of advancing technologies across its industrial air compressors of various capacities and related services, as well as complete machines and spare parts. With its 'made in India' products through numerous channel partners, Ingersoll Rand has helped mission critical industries gain better efficiencies, even during the lockdown phase.

Commenting on the milestone, Amar Kaul, Chairman, Ingersoll Rand India Limited said: "It is a pride moment for us that we complete 100 years in India. This is a momentous journey for us given how over the years we have built our reputation on the trust of our customers. During our journey, we always have been focused on understanding the market, providing quality products and being futuristic in its customer commitment. We'll continue our commitment and ensure to make our customers successful and help make life better of communities within which we operate."

Elaborating on plans, Sunil Khanduja, Plant Head of IR Naroda congratulated all and said, "We would continue to drive 'make-in-India' further strengthening our product portfolio within the space of compressed air system and services. Successful installation and commissioning of solar plant at our facility is another feat to our transformation journey towards our commitment for sustainability which helps reduce Carbon Footprint by 1000 Tons."

Ingersoll Rand over the years has come to be known for introducing reliable and energy-efficient products with applications across critical industries, helping enhance productivity. The last century has witnessed the company supply innovative and mission-critical industrial, energy and medical products and services across 40+ respected brands designed to excel in even the most complex and harsh conditions where downtime is especially costly.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to helping make life better for our employees, customers and communities. Customers lean on us for our technology-driven excellence in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions across 40+ respected brands where our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our employees develop customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit www.IRCO.com.

