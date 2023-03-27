Inkspell set to organize the Video Media (vIdea) Awards & Summit 2023 on 27th April

NEW DELHI, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovation and creativity will take center stage at the vIdea Awards 2023, as it is set to celebrate the most exceptional ideas from around the globe. The vIdea Awards is a prestigious platform that recognizes and honors innovative and ground-breaking ideas that can revolutionize industries and solve pressing global challenges.

With the success of its previous editions, the vIdea Awards 2023 is expected to be bigger, better, and more inspiring. The event will take place on 27th April, bringing together some of the brightest minds from various fields, including marketing, technology, healthcare, environment, social impact, and more. The core categories for the Awards include Video Marketing – Media Specific (Offline), Video Marketing – Digital, Sector Specific, Video in Website and App, Video Enabler, Genre, Apex and Leadership.

The vIdea Awards 2023 will feature an impressive lineup of keynote speakers, interactive sessions, and networking opportunities, offering participants a unique opportunity to learn, connect, and innovate. Participants will be able to connect with investors, entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and other like-minded individuals to exchange ideas and explore new opportunities. The winners will be selected by an esteemed panel of judges, including Abhinav Sharan of Bata India, Adityan Kayalakal of Byju's, Amit Sethiya of Syska Group, Archana Aggarwal of Airtel, Archana Chopda of Microsoft, Arpan Basu of The Coca-Cola Company, Balaji Vaidyanathan of Franklin Templeton, Binda Dey of Kolkata Knight Riders, Bipasha Chakrabarti of Meta, Karan Sabde of Warner Bros, Kunal Madhavdas of Netflix India, Neeraj Joshi of Zee Studios, Nikhil Bharadwaj of Bajaj Allianz General Insuarance, Piali Dasgupta of Columbia Pacific Communities, Pooja Sahgal of Raymond Consumer Care, Priyanka Sehgal of Sparkles Dating, Sameer Seth of Dolby Laboratories, Saurabh Varma of Content Engineers, Shrishail Deshnur of Cipla, Siddharth Kadam of Dharma Productions, Sonam Pradhan of Mahindra Group, Sudeep Chawla of Pidilite Industries Limited, Sukhpreet Singh of DishTv & Watcho, Taranjeet Kaur of Tata Consumer Products, Vishesh Sharma of Bajaj Financial Securities and Zaheen Ekhla of Sony LIV.

In addition to the esteemed jury, several distinguished speakers will join who will share their insights and experiences in the video industry. The awards categories for vIdea Awards 2023 are carefully curated, reflecting the most significant areas of impact in the world today. Entrants will be judged based on their creativity, impact, feasibility, and scalability by a distinguished panel of judges comprising industry experts, entrepreneurs, and academics.

The vIdea Awards 2023 is open to anyone with a brilliant idea, regardless of age or background. Whether it is an established organization or a budding entrepreneur, the vIdea Awards is the perfect platform to showcase one's vision and gain recognition for their work.

The vIdea Awards 2023 is set to be a landmark event that will inspire, challenge, and transform industries. To attend or to learn more about the vIdea Awards 2023, please visit the official website at www.videaawards.com . Stay tuned for more updates on the awards ceremony, keynote speakers, and more exciting details.

About Inkspell Media

Inkspell Media specializes in creating high-impact industry events and corporate meetings which are driven by topical discussions among business leaders, keynote addresses by veterans and experts, networking with peers, learning and development initiatives, and awards programmes.

Our team of specialists from various industry sectors are bound together by the ideology of 'bringing the niche to the mainstream'. Through our enriching sessions, the speakers and evangelists share information and insights on innovative technologies, industrial disruptions, go-to-market strategies, and roadmap for growth, thereby helping the entire community of organizations understand novel ideas and concepts, and adopt them in contextual best practices.

Media Contact:

Geetika Kaushal

Phone: +91-7863851515

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Inkspell Media