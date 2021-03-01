Intelligent Network Market Size to Reach USD 8945.1 by 2026 at a CAGR 22.0% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Intelligent Network Market is Segmented by Type (Freephone Service, Personal Service, Virtual Private Network Service, Alternative Automatic Billing Service, Premium Rate Services), by Application (Telecom Service Providers, Cloud Service Providers, Managed Network Service Providers, Other Enterprises), by Regions & Key players Regional Growth: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Telecom Network Category.

The global Intelligent Network market size is projected to reach USD 8945.1 Million by 2026, from USD 2210 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 22.0% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of intelligent network market size are the advent of new technologies, such as 5G, IoT, and cloud, increasing the complexity of networks, growth in data volumes, and rapid changes in traffic patterns.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report For COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Intelligent Network Market: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Othe-1O426/Intelligent_Network_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF INTELLIGENT NETWORK MARKET SIZE

Growing demand from consumers for additional services is expected to drive the growth of Intelligent Network market size over the forecast period.

The increase in the number of cloud services is in turn expected to increase the growth of intelligent network market size. To minimize latency, cloud service providers are growing the number of data centers globally. This in turn raises the need for a vast network infrastructure that is integrated. Therefore, the network becomes complex to deliver business applications and other content at high-speed rates.

Furthermore, the introduction of advanced technology such as 5G and IoT, combined with growing data volume and increasing complications of the network, is also expected to stimulate the growth of intelligent network market size.

View Report Details Before Purchasing: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-1O426/intelligent-network

INTELLIGENT NETWORK MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The large enterprise segment is expected to hold the largest intelligent market share during the forecast period. Due to an array of features, including traffic management, bandwidth monitoring, application monitoring, network protection, and capacity planning, which is prevalent among large businesses, the large enterprise segment is expected to experience significant growth.

North America is expected to hold the largest intelligent network market share during the forecast period. This dominance of North America is attributed to the growth of innovative technologies, such as deep learning, analytics, and virtualization of the network. In addition, the existence of many influential players and the rising progress in the intelligent network market is likely to promote growth.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, as many telecom operators and cloud service providers have started relying on AI-enabled solutions.

Inquire for Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Othe-1O426/Intelligent_Network_Market

INTELLIGENT NETWORK MARKET SEGMENTS

Intelligent Network Breakdown Data by Type

Freephone Service

Personal Service

Virtual Private Network Service

Alternative Automatic Billing Service

Premium Rate Services.

Intelligent Network Breakdown Data by Application

Telecom Service Providers

Cloud Service Providers

Managed Network Service Providers

Other Enterprises.

The following players are covered in this report:

Cisco

Huawei

Ericsson

Tech Mahindra

Aruba

Nokia

Juniper Networks

Colt Technology Services

Netcracker

Tech Mahindra

Aruba

Aricent

Ennetix

Aria Networks

Extrahop Networks

Entuity

Apcon

Mist Systems

Bluvector

Nitro Mobile Solutions

Darktrace

Netrolix

Flowmon Networks

Balbix

Boco Systems.

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Othe-1O426&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Othe-1O426&lic=enterprise-license

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS :

- Telecom Managed Services market size is projected to reach USD 20190 Million by 2026, from USD 12890 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2021-2026. Major factors driving the growth of telecom managed service market size is, The cost reduction in managing enterprise infrastructure, management of business outcomes and core activities, and minimizing the risk associated with business operation in terms of security.

- Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market size was valued at USD 25.41 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 75.59 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2020 to 2027. Major factors driving the growth of Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market size are an increase in data security concerns, rise in advanced & complex cyber threats, and upsurge in usage of mobile & wireless devices within organizations.

- Telecom Cloud market size is projected to reach USD 26690 Million by 2026, from USD 14810 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.3% during 2021-2026. Major factors driving the growth of Telecom Cloud Market size are the need for lower operational & administration costs and the increasing awareness about telecom cloud among enterprises.

- The Self-organizing Networks (SON) Market is Segmented by Type C-SON, H-SON, D-SON, by Application 2G/3G, 4G/LTE, 5G and by various regions.

- Telecom Cloud Billing Market is Segmented by Type Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid, Interconnect, Roaming, by Application Revenue Management, Account Management, Customer Management and by various regions.

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports