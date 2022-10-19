Invitation to AESIEAP CEO Conference 2022

HAIKOU,China, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the most prestigious events of power industry in the region of east Asia and western Pacific, AESIEAP CEO Conference 2022 will be held on 9th November, 2022 in City Haikou, Hainan Province, China.

Themed on "Low Carbon Energy Powering A Green Future", the AESIEAP CEO Conference 2022 aims to bring together the relevant government departments, the leading organizations and enterprises in the power industry from Asia-Pacific and around the world to exchange and share their experiences, research findings and applications about all aspects of power and energy industries. Hosted by China this year, the Conference will also like to accelerate the in-depth cooperation in the power industry of the countries along the "Belt and Road".

Conference Program (Updated in October, 2022)

Tuesday, 8th November, 2022 09:00-18:00 Conference Registration 18:00-20:00 Welcome Reception Wednesday, 9th November, 2022 08:30-09:00 VIP Gathering and Networking 09:00-12:00 Opening and plenary 09:00-09:15 Opening Ceremony 09:15-09:50 Plenary I. Welcome Address II. Congratulatory Address 9:50-10:05 III. Keynote Speeches Topic: Global New Energy Development and Trend 10:05-10:20 Tea Break and Networking 10:20-10:50 IV. Keynote Speeches Topic: Energy Transition and Sustainable Development of Asia and the Pacific Topic: Roadmap of Energy Transition in China 10:50-12:00 V. VIP Group Photo & Exhibition Tour 12:00-14:00 Luncheon and Networking 14:00-17:30 AESIEAP CEO Conference 2022 Plenary 14:00-15:45 VI. Keynote Speeches Topic: Power Sector Transition and Sustainable Development, Practices on Wind, Solar, Energy Storage and Hydrogen 15:45-16:00 Tea Break and Networking 16:00-17:30 VII. Panel Discussion:In the Context of Green and Low Carbon Transition and Power Infrastructure Interconnection, How to Ensure Safe, Reliable and Sustainable Power Supply 16:00-17:30 AESIEAP Executive Committee and 47th Council Meeting(Invitation Only) Thursday,10th November, 2022 09:00-20:00 Technical Visit

Please note: 1. Chinese - English simultaneous translation service provided for all the sessions of the Conference. 2. The conference program was updated in October, 2022 and subject to change according to necessary adjustments later. The organizers reserve the right to adjust the conference program at any time.

Organizational Structure of AESIEAP CEO Conference 2022

Hosts:

Association of the Electricity Supply Industry of East Asia and Western Pacific

China Electricity Council

Co-hosts:

State Grid Corporation of China

China Southern Power Grid Co., Ltd.

China Huaneng Group Co., Ltd.

China Datang Corporation Ltd.

China Huadian Corporation Ltd.

China Energy Investment Corporation

State Power Investment Corporation Limited

China Three Gorges Corporation

China National Nuclear Corporation

China General Nuclear Power Corporation

Power Construction Corporation of China

China Energy Engineering Group Co. Ltd.

Guangdong Yudean Group Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Provincial Energy Group Company Ltd.

North China Electric Power University

Global Energy Interconnection Development and Cooperation Organization

GCL (Group) Holding Co., Ltd.

Innermogolia Power (Group) Co. Ltd.

Supporter:

The People's Government of Hainan Province

Organizer (Event Manager):

CCPIT Electric Power Industry Office

Conference Registration

The AESIEAP CEO Conference 2022 is free of charge to participate. For more details and to register to attend the Event, please visit its official website: www.aesieap.com or email to [email protected] . The registration system of the AESIEAP CEO Conference 2022 will be open from 14th October and please register online at the official website of the Event by 21st October, 2022.

The Organizing Committee of AESIEAP Events 2022-2023 is looking forward meeting you onsite at the AESIEAP CEO Conference 2022!

About AESIEAP

Founded in 1975, the Association of the Electricity Supply Industry of East Asia and Western Pacific (AESIEAP) was the most influential international non-governmental organization in the power industry in the East Asia and Western Pacific region. At present, the members of AESIEAP comprised of more than 70 organizations from 22 countries and regions. The mission of the AESIEAP was to build an international communication platform for the power industry in Asia Pacific such as the high-end conferences, seminars and workshops to accelerate the cooperation between the members to find the solutions and reach a consensus on the problems faced by the power industry in the region.

After years of the development, the AESIEAP events have become the largest and most influential ones in the power industry in Asia Pacific. Among them, the two most important events were the AESIEAP CEO Conference and the CEPSI, which would be held in turn every year. At the Closing Ceremony of the 23rd CEPSI held online in November 2021, Xin Baoan, the President of CEC and Executive Chairman of SGCC, officially took over as the President of the AESIEAP 2022-2023. In the meantime, CEC, together with other major power utilities in China, would host the AESIEAP events 2022-2023.

SOURCE China Electricity Council