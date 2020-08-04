IoT Sensors Market Size to Reach USD 58.9 Billion by 2026 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IoT sensors are devices that take input from the physical environment and use built-in computing resources to perform predefined functions when specific input is detected, and then process data before it is passed on. IoT systems operate and use a variety of sensors to provide useful information and data.

The Global Internet of Things (IoT) Sensors market size was valued at 14.9 Billion USD in 2019 and is projected to reach 58.9 Billion USD by 2026, with a CAGR of 21.7% between 2020 and 2026.

Increasing use of IoT sensors in the automotive sector and booming industrial IoT sensors are major factors that are expected to increase the IoT sensor market size during the forecast period to develop.

The report includes a list of all main players on the IoT Sensors market and a thorough overview of the strategies adopted by the companies..

Get Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on IoT Sensors Market: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-0F397/Global_IOT_Sensors_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE IOT SENSORS MARKET SIZE

Rising demand for IoT integration in industries that involve sensor-based measurements for purposes of analysis and decision support is expected to increase the IoT market size during the forecast period.

Increasing use of area sensors for various manufacturing applications, from system assembly lines to testing and inspection, and continuous innovation and increasing smart sensor applications in multiple industries such as rubber, plastics, and textile sectors are some of the key factors driving the growth of the IoT sensor market.

Increasing demand for smart TV in the consumer electronics sector is exacerbating IoT sensor demand. Furthermore, the rapid adoption of the IoT sensor market is expected to increase the impelling demand of the IoT sensor market is the growing adoption of smartphones and associated items.

Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) integration will boost demand for IoT solutions across various industries, which, in turn, is expected to increase the IoT sensors market size during the forecast period.

IoT's introduction in the automotive industry has opened new markets for carmakers and customers around the world. IoT has become a common hotspot for varied multifunctional applications in the automotive sector. IoT provides improved communication, monitoring, and distribution of data at any point of transport. This increased adoption of IoT sensors in the automotive sector is expected to increase the IoT sensors market size.

The incorporation of Artificial intelligence in the IoT sensors is expected to increase the IoT sensors market size during the forecast period. AI will assist in IoT data analysis in the following areas: data accuracy in time series, predictive and advanced analytics, data preparation, geospatial, and location real-time (logistic data).

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-0F397/global-iot-sensors

IOT SENSORS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America holds the largest IoT Sensors Market share during the forecast period. North is also the largest consumer of IoT Sensors, with a revenue market share of 34.95% in 2017. Most companies in this region are increasingly implementing IoT to keep track of their output to prevent expensive breakdowns or inefficient shutdowns during routine maintenance.

The second region is Europe, following North America, with a sales market share of 34.35% in 2017. Due to the growing innovation in smart homes and gaming applications, and the rising usage of IoT sensors in manufacturing industries, Europe has seen strong growth in recent times.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This rapid growth is attributed to the increasing demand from the automotive industry.

Inquire for Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-0F397/Global_IOT_Sensors_Market

TOP COMPANIES IN THE IOT SENSORS MARKET

The IoT Sensors Market is highly competitive, with multiple regional and international players.

Some of the top companies in the IoT Sensors Market are

Bosch

Honeywell

NXP

Infineon

Analog Devices

Panasonic

InvenSense

TI

Silicon Laboratories

ABB Ltd

STM

TE Connectivity

Huagong Tech

Sensirion

Zhonghang Electronic Measuring Instruments

Vishay

Hanwei Electronics

Semtech

Omron

ABB

Others.

IOT SENSORS MARKET BREAKDOWN DATA BY TYPE

Pressure Sensor

Environmental Sensor

Optical Sensor

Chemical Sensor

Motion Sensor

Others.

IOT SENSORS MARKET BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION

Smart Home & Wearables

Smart Energy

Smart Security

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Others.

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-0F397&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-0F397&lic=enterprise-user

SIMILAR REPORTS :

● COVID-19 Impact on Global Wireless IoT Sensors Market Report

The key advantages these sensors offer are improved protection, convenience, and low cost. Wireless IoT sensor market size is driven by increasing demand for mobile devices, connected cars, and intelligent grids.

The Wireless IoT Sensors Market report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Wireless IoT Sensors market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan, and South Korea.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-4C277/wireless-iot-sensors

● IoT Sensors in Healthcare Market Report

Enhanced patient engagement, improved data analytical precision, enhanced disease detection, treatment outcomes, and decreased clinical costs are key factors driving IoT sensors' growth in the healthcare market size.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-26B1445/global-iot-sensors-in-healthcare

● IIoT Sensors in Oil and Gas Market Report

The commercial acceptance of IIoT sensors is a big factor driving the growth of the IIoT Sensors in Oil and Gas Market size. Furthermore, the need to reduce costs drives the adoption of IIoT sensors in the oil and gas sector.

EMEA contributed the majority of shares toward the IIoT sensors market in the oil and gas industry during 2017. It has been estimated that the segment will continue to lead the IoT in the oil and gas market in the forthcoming years.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-10Z424/global-united-states-european-union-and-china-iiot-sensors-in-oil-and-gas

● Gas Sensors Market Report

The global gas sensor market size was valued at USD 823.1 Million in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 1,336.2 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027.

The Gas Sensors Market report includes a country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price, and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Manu-3P10/gas-sensors

● Optical Sensors Market Report

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-17I2759/covid-19-impact-on-optical-sensors

● Remote Temperature Sensors Market Report

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Remote Temperature Sensors.

With the growing demand for smart homes and in-home weather stations in the U.S, the North American market is expected to hold the major market share in the future.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-12E408/global-united-states-european-union-and-china-remote-temperature-sensors

● Infrared Sensors Market Report

The global Infrared Sensors market size is projected to reach USD 1417 Million by 2026, from USD 946.3 Million in 2020.

This report focuses on the volume and value of Infrared Sensors at global, national, and enterprise levels. This study reflects the overall market size of Infrared Sensors from a global perspective by evaluating historical data and future prospects.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-3P613/global-united-states-european-union-and-china-infrared-sensors

● Pressure Sensors Market Report

In 2019, the global Pressure Sensors market size was USD 9832.4 Million, and it is expected to reach USD 15250 Million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021-2026.

Top companies in the Pressure Sensors Market that are analyzed in the report include Bosch, Denso, Sensata, Amphenol, NXP+ Freescale, Infineon, STMicroelectronics, TE Connectivity (Measurement Specialties), Omron, Honeywell, Siemens, Continental AG, Panasonic, Emerson, ABB, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, KEYENCE, Keller, Balluff, and WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-21G2530/global-pressure-sensors

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports