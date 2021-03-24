IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited Obtains Top Employer Certification

NEW DELHI, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited (IPM India), country affiliate of Philip Morris International, Inc., announced that it has successfully obtained the Top Employer 2021 Certification from Top Employers Institute.

Winning organisations are the ones implementing a progressive 'people-first' strategy, to enrich the working environment of their employees. Commenting on the certification , Chief Executive Officer David Plink of Top Employers Institute said in a statement, "Despite the challenging year we have experienced (which has certainly made an impact on organisations around the globe), IPM India has continued to demonstrate the power of putting their people first in the workplace. We are proud to share this year's announcement and congratulate IPM India to be certified through the Top Employers Institute programme."

On the occasion, Alexander Reisch, Managing Director, IPM India said, "It is truly a proud moment for us to be recognised as a Top Employer in 2021. We have undertaken a path of cultural transformation to be a future-ready organisation. One of the key pillars of this cultural transformation is creating a fair and trusting environment in which our employees could realize their true potential. This journey has prepared our employees to shape the future and bring revolutionary change."

Expressing gratitude towards employees, IPM India's People & Culture Director Ms. Hosne Ara Loma, said, "We are delighted to be certified as a Top Employer in 2021. Top Employer Certification is a testament of our efforts in making our organization as one of the best workplaces to work for our employees. Our consistent focus on holistic people practices in the areas of Attract, Develop, Engage, Unite, Shape & Steer has started yielding results which our employees can be proud of."

In addition to being named Top Employer 2021, IPM India has also been lauded as the first equal-salary certified company in India in September 2018. IPM India is the only organization in India to achieve EQUAL SALARY certification in 2018 and 2019. IPM India was also certified by Great Places to Work Institute in 2020.

About Top Employers Institute:

Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognizing excellence in People Practices. It helps accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Programme, participating companies can be validated, certified and recognized as an employer of choice. Established 30 years ago, Top Employers Institute has certified over 1,600 organizations in 120 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 7 million employees globally.

About IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited

IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited is a joint venture between Philip Morris Brands Sarl of Switzerland and two Indian entities, Godfrey Phillips India Limited and K.K. Modi Investment & Financial Services Private Limited.

SOURCE IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited