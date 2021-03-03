IRONSCALES Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Ensuring Superior Email Security with Its Multi-layered, AI-powered Security Platform

"IRONSCALES is reshaping email security with its phishing defense technologies suite. It advances its customer-facing processes with not just platform upgrades but by adding vital capabilities to elevate the entire customer experience," said Steven Lopez, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "For instance, the company has made cutting-edge enhancements to its multi-layered solutions, such as its virtual security analyst (Themis) and threat emulator."

IRONSCALES's upgraded Themis can stay in a fully automated mode, enabling security teams to address time-sensitive threats at higher speeds and with greater accuracy. The company complemented this groundbreaking solution with the first phishing emulator that shows customers or prospects where email security gaps exist. In addition, the company has enhanced business email compromise (BEC) protection by adding natural language processing (NLP) capabilities that recognize fraudulent communications through contextual detections. The company also launched computer vision functionality focused on identifying fake login pages in an effort to reduce credential theft.

IRONSCALES's platform offers threat assessment, advanced threat protection, and SecOps solutions with seven robust layers that work together to reduce the risk of incoming attacks from CEO fraud, email spoofing, BEC, spear phishing, and brand impersonation. In addition to Themis, these layers include Mailbox-Level BEC Protection, Phishing Emulation, Phishing Simulation and Training, Malware and URL Protection, Democratized Threat Protection, and AI-Powered Incident Response.

"The company places importance on providing a high degree of customer satisfaction through its dedicated success teams. Its strong customer focus, combined with effective employee training and workshops, allows it to offer continuous value to clients," noted Lopez. "With its innovative edge and new platform enhancements, IRONSCALES is well positioned to expand globally."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About IRONSCALES

IRONSCALES is the future of phishing protection, incubated inside the world's top venture program for cybersecurity and founded by alumni of the Israeli Defense Forces' elite Intelligence Technology unit. We offer security professionals and end users an AI-driven, self-learning email security platform that provides a comprehensive solution to stop tomorrow's phishing attacks today. Using the world's most decentralized threat protection network, our platform accelerates the prevention, detection and remediation of phishing attacks already inside your email with threat removal times in seconds, not minutes or hours. We give organizations of all sizes complete anti-phishing protection against any type of phishing attack, right now. IRONSCALES and our customers are Safer Together. Learn more: www.ironscales.com.

