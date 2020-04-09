Jana Small Finance Bank Launches DIGIGEN - Simple Digital Banking for Savings Account & Fixed Deposits

All a new customer requires to do is fill her/his minimum details and provide AADHAR & PAN number as KYC, to open a DIGIGEN account. Customers can deposit up to Rs.1 Lakh in this account before upgrading to a full KYC account with the Bank. Speaking on the launch, Mr. Ajay Kanwal, MD and CEO of Jana Small Finance Bank, said: "One does not require to be tech-savvy to open a DIGIGEN account, as we have made the platform simple and user friendly. Customers will get real 'paise ki kadar' when they choose the full feature* zero balance saving account giving them 4.5% p.a. and/ or a digital FD with 7.5% p.a.* interest." Jana Small Finance Bank has tied up with one of the leading network security company, to protect customers from phishing attacks. The bank has implemented information and cyber security policies in line with the Reserve Bank of India and ISO 27001 guidelines. Based on these policies, it has enforced detailed procedures for Application Security, Database Security, System Security and Network Security along with a 24-hour Security Operation Centre (SOC) for monitoring all transactions real time.

About Jana Small Finance Bank:

Jana Small Finance Bank, erstwhile Janalakshmi Financial Services (NBFC MFI that started in 2006), is headquartered in Bengaluru and has undertaken the journey of financial inclusion, serving the underserved for over a decade. The Bank began banking operations over two years ago and is serving 40 lakh customers across 22 states and Union Territories in India. Its vision is to become the leading inclusive digitized bank serving all customer segments and communities of an aspirational India.

The bank has been expanding its digital range of services and products and recently launched an unique UPI QR based loan EMI payment solution in collaboration with NPCI (a first amongst Small Finance Banks & NBFC MFIs).

Awards and recognition:

In 2018, Capital Finance International (CFI.co) adjudged the Jana Small Finance Bank as The Best Inclusive Financial Services - India 2018 in London

2018 in In 2017, JFS was featured in 'Fortune - The Top 500' as the largest corporations in India and was awarded as India's Distinctive Goodwill Brand for 2017. In the same year, CNBC awarded JFS for Best Financial Sector Transaction ADB Private Sector.

