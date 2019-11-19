JD Institute Bangalore Welcomes International Designer, Mariel Manuel at the Campus

After 7 years of working for the luxury segment, Ms. Manuel formed her brand Manuel Manufacturers which lets her express herself without heeding to archetypes of fashion norms. Her immersive sense of design has taken her to different parts of the world to explore various cultures, traditions, arts, techniques, and people gazing. The work of Ms. Manuel is in conjunction with the core principle of the JD Institute of Fashion Technology which concentrates on sustainability and environment-friendly.

Since 2012, JD has made a conscious effort to educate their students in the direction of conscious fashion and become responsible citizens of the world. Given these efforts, the theme for JD Annual Design Awards 2020 was declared as UNDO, wherein students were introduced to the 17 Sustainable Goals declared by the UN. A time to retrospect on the past actions and look into a positive change.

Commenting on this collaboration, Mr. Nealesh Dalal, Head of the Institution stated, "Collaborations with international key industry people help our student to get a global exposure and a vastly different perspective and we were happy to have Ms. Mariel work with our students whose beliefs and ideology are shared with the Institute."

About JD Institute of Fashion Technology:

Established in 1988, JD Institute of Fashion Technology, the multiple award-winning Design Institute with 38+ learning centers across India, is nurturing masterminds from all over India to translate their dreams into success. Since its inception, the Institute has carved a niche in the field of design education and has metamorphosed into an industry leader that develops courses with a pulse on the needs of the industry. To cater to the ever-growing market, JD Institute offers a plethora of courses in the field of Fashion Design, Interior Design, Jewellery Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion and Lifestyle Entrepreneurship, Fashion Business Management, Visual Merchandising, Fashion Photography, and Hair and Make-up Artistry. With the aid of a vigorous combination of Research, Mentoring, Practical exposure, and Class-room training, the Institute plays a key role in shaping the students to become the industry experts of tomorrow.

SOURCE JD Institute of Fashion Technology