JD Institute Campaign 'Rise Again' for the New Normal

Building the mindset to thrive in the New Normal, JD Institute of Fashion Technology, the premier institute of Art, Design, and Management initiated its new campaign, Rise Again. The campaign aims to deal with accepting the situation, embracing this new reality, and working towards one's goals without any fear.

"The impact of the pandemic is likely to be with us for far longer than the lockdown and will bring many changes to our lives. I have come across individuals who have rolled back in terms of their career and job, but this is not the time to let fear stop or overcome your plans for the future. We have to accept the new reality, adhere to the routine of New Normal and work towards to build a better and more resilient tomorrow," comments Nealesh Dalal, the Managing Trustee, JD Educational Trust.

He adds, "After every crisis of global proportion like the present pandemic, there usually were certain significant changes. Global brands have pushed themselves to re-strategize, re-align, re-think, and are working for a sustainable tomorrow. I believe that our youth should do the same. Fear takes your power away. Let it not rule over you."

The campaign kick-started on 18th March at 7:00 PM IST featuring the ace Fashion Show Choreographer, Rahul Dev Shetty. He gives a message, "COVID-19 is here to stay. Are you still waiting for normal? Or are you figuring out how to thrive in the New Normal? We cannot sit back. It is time to challenge ourselves, find new ways of thriving and adapting. Let us wear our mask, be safe, and revive the economy."

Leading this new campaign, the institute announces its admissions open for Art, Design, and Management courses for the academic year 2020. Interested candidates can apply here at [email protected].

About JD Institute of Fashion Technology:

The premier institute of Art and Design, JD Institute of Fashion Technology, is a multiple award-winning Design institute that reckons the nurturing of aspiring designers with the seed of imagination to translate their dreams into reality.

Since its inception in 1988, the institution has always been envisioned at catering the students with a plethora of courses such as Fashion Design, Interior Design, Jewellery Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion and Lifestyle Entrepreneurship, Fashion Business Management, Visual Merchandising, Fashion Photography, and Hair and Make-up Artistry. The courses are overhauled to procure the students with the emerging change in the field. The institute has alchemized into an industry leader by carving a niche out in the field of art, design, and management education.

To know more, visit www.jdinstitute.edu.in

