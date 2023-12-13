JDRF International Joins Community, Clinical Partners and William J. Clinton Foundation to Improve Type 1 Diabetes Care in India

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JDRF International, the leading global type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and advocacy organization, in partnership with the community, clinical partners and William J. Clinton Foundation (WJCF), an affiliate of the Clinton Health Access Initiative in India, today announced a sweeping set of collaborations that aims to drastically improve T1D care. The efforts include supporting public health programs, innovative grassroots initiatives, and dedicated clinician networks converging to create a multi-dimensional strategy to tackle T1D. This approach reflects a holistic understanding of health care. Ensuring that essential social and educational needs are met, as all partners work in concert to promote more effective diabetes management for people living with T1D in India.

"We are incredibly humbled to have the opportunity to work closely with our Indian colleagues who are making great strides in removing barriers to access and improving outcomes around the country," said Sanjoy Dutta, PhD. chief scientific officer, JDRF. "Increasing care for people living with type 1 diabetes in India is vital to JDRF's global access work."

According to the T1D Index, a first of its kind data simulation tool that measures the human and public health impact of type 1 diabetes, India has the largest "missing" prevalence of type 1 diabetes in the world. Increasing focus on screening for diagnosing T1D and helping manage care will improve longevity and quality of life for them.

As part of this process, the government of India has initiated several comprehensive programs that address immediate health care needs and pave the way for long-term systemic improvements in T1D care. Several Indian states are at the forefront, with significant T1D programs, serving as models of innovation and effectiveness and select states will be served by the support currently being developed in partnership with JDRF International, William J. Clinton Foundation, The Helmsley Charitable Trust with support from Eli Lilly and Company.

"At William J. Clinton Foundation, we are deeply committed to partnering with and supporting public health programs for comprehensive management of type 1 diabetes in select states of India. Our approach is that of collaboration and facilitation and our partnership with JDRF is designed to complement and enhance government-led diabetes care programs," said Harkesh Dabas, managing director at William J. Clinton Foundation. "We aim to bolster the implementation and scaling of these important initiatives. Our involvement underscores a public healthcare owned and led initiative and collaborative spirit, ensuring that the strides made in type 1 diabetes care are both impactful and sustainable, and reach every individual in need across the country."

These dramatic advances in diabetes care are supported by The Impatient Network, a dynamic coalition of grassroots and community-based diabetes advocates working across India. Made up of people living with diabetes and their loved ones, The Impatient Network is working with partner organizations to provide access to peer-led education, support services and resources that will help to combat stigma and raise T1D awareness.

"As someone who personally navigates the challenges of type 1 diabetes, I've seen firsthand the critical need for comprehensive support and care. My involvement with The Impatient Network, starting from its first meeting, has been a journey of hope", said Princess Padmaja Kumari Parmar, founder and president of Friends of Mewar. "This network is a vital link in the collaboration between people with diabetes, government bodies, and clinicians. By joining hands with policy makers and medical experts, we are not just voicing our needs; we're actively shaping a future where diabetes care is inclusive, innovative, and accessible to all. This collaborative approach is key to ensuring that every person with type 1 diabetes in India has access to the best possible care and support."

"The Impatient Network stands as a beacon of hope and change in India's type 1 diabetes landscape. As a united force of grassroots advocates, we embody the collective voice and determination of communities striving for better diabetes care," said Jazz Sethi, global diabetes advocate, Impatient Network member, and founder of The Diabesties Foundation. "Our focus on peer-led education and innovative awareness initiatives is more than just filling gaps in health care; it is about building trust, understanding, and a sustainable framework for comprehensive diabetes management. We're crafting a future where type 1 diabetes care is accessible, empathetic, and effectively meets the real needs of those it serves."

A cornerstone of the partnership's strategy is the collaborative work undertaken with clinical communities across India. The alliance is focused on establishing and refining best practices in T1D care by pooling knowledge and expertise. Healthcare professionals will pledge to promote basic care that involves a multiple daily injection insulin regimen and regular glucose monitoring. This initiative aims to create a synergy between medical experts and peer groups, fostering a cooperative environment where clinical knowledge meets community wisdom. This work is essential in making diabetes care more accessible and tailored to the needs of people living with T1D in India.

"In our mission to advance T1D care in India, collaboration is key. A key part of that is partnership with the existing work being done by clinical communities such as Diabesties & Blue Circle and institutions such as RSSDI, ISPAE, and ESI," said Professor Partha Kar, NHS National Specialty Advisor in Diabetes. "Our Clinical Stewardship Program embodies this collaborative ethos, bridging the gap between medical professionals and the T1D communities we serve. It is a personal privilege to be given this opportunity by JDRF - to be able to give back something to the country to which I owe so much of my life. As the saying goes: 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani' (still my heart is Indian)."

These efforts in India are supported through partnerships with esteemed institutions like the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India, the Indian Society for Paediatric and Adolescent Endocrinology, and the Endocrine Society of India. Eli Lilly and Company's support is offered through Lilly 30x30, an effort which aims to provide improved access to quality health care for 30 million people in resource-limited settings, annually, by 2030.

About JDRF

JDRF's mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications. To accomplish this, JDRF has invested more than $2.5 billion in research funding since our inception. We are an organization built on a grassroots model of people connecting in their local communities, collaborating regionally and globally for efficiency and broader fundraising impact, and uniting on a global stage to pool resources, passion, and energy. We collaborate with academic institutions, policymakers, and corporate and industry partners to develop and deliver a pipeline of innovative therapies to people living with T1D. Our staff and volunteers throughout the United States and our five international affiliates are dedicated to advocacy, community engagement, and our vision of a world without T1D. For more information, please visit jdrf.org or follow us on Twitter (@JDRF), Facebook (@myjdrf), and Instagram (@jdrfhq).

About Type 1 Diabetes (T1D)

T1D is an autoimmune condition that causes the pancreas to make very little insulin or none at all. This leads to dependence on insulin therapy and the risk of short or long-term complications, which can include highs and lows in blood sugar; damage to the kidneys, eyes, nerves, and heart; and even death if left untreated. Globally, it impacts nearly 9 million people. Many believe T1D is only diagnosed in childhood and adolescence, but diagnosis in adulthood is common and accounts for nearly 50% of all T1D diagnoses. The onset of T1D has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle. While its causes are not yet entirely understood, scientists believe that both genetic factors and environmental triggers are involved. There is currently no cure for T1D.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/146160/jdrf_logo.jpg