JJ Valaya Wins PETA India's Vegan Fashion Award for Best Vegan Fashion Moment of 2022

NEW DELHI, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian couturier JJ Valaya, adds another feather to his cap by winning the PETA India 2022 Vegan Fashion Award for the Best Vegan Fashion Moment with the launch of its all new bridge-to-luxury label JJV.

PETA India has always stayed abreast in acknowledging and celebrating patrons and brands that show compassion towards animals and the environment. The esteemed Indian fashion designer recently launched his brand JJV, an occasion wear inspired by the travelogues of Maharaja Jagatjit Singh of Kapurthala, the land of his forefathers as a sustainable collection made using TENCEL LUXE, a vegan silk yarn from the renowned Austria based global textile company.

JJ Valaya, a name synonymous with designer luxury, is also the founding member of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). Well known as the monarch of the Indian fashion industry, the designer has always believed in showcasing modern multiculturalism through his designs. Leading fashion Brands worldwide are taking responsibility for a better future by safeguarding the environment and choosing the righteous route for delivering responsible fashion to the world. With JJV, he redefines luxury fashion by creating a credible eco-conscious brand from the House of VALAYA.

The collection uses TENCEL LUXE filament yarn, a material of spectacular opulence, similar to silk both in its look and feel but is a hundred percent cruelty free.

JJV is indeed the House of Valaya's foray into a conscious and more accessible luxury fashion line.

SOURCE JJ Valaya (Stanley Communications)