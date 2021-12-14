Kaivalyadhama Announces its 10th International Conference on Yoga and Mental Health

Kaivalyadhama aims to initiate a futuristic debate and discussion for integrating traditional Yogic science with modern psychological systems, at the policy level

MUMBAI, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Kaivalyadhama focuses on spreading global consciousness and bringing about an evolution in exploring therapeutic effects of yoga and mental health, they announce its 10th International Conference on Yoga and Mental Health, starting from 28th -30th December 2021.

The International Conference is a 3-day event featuring 26+ speakers, 3 panel discussions, 4 practical workshops and 4 online discourses with an aim to initiate debate and discussion to develop synergies in Yoga and Mental Health at a global level. They also focus on addressing mental well-being issues from routine conditions to chronic ailments, to encouraging futuristic frameworks that can be implemented and to publish effective solutions that can be recommended at the policy level.

The symposium invites 26+ speakers that are globally renowned experts and chief guest like Dr. K. Ramchandran (Director, Defense Institute of Physiology Research) and Hon'ble Mr. Justice Abhay Oka (Judge Supreme Court of India) as chief guest. Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha (Secretary AYUSH, Government of India) as the guest of Honor, along with the internationally acclaimed experts like Yogacharya Sandhya Dixit (Internationally Acclaimed Yoga Expert), Dr. Satbir Khalsa (Director of Yoga Research and Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School) .

Conference is an on-campus as well as an online event focusing towards Panel Discussions, Interactive Sessions, Experiential Workshops, Cultural Rendezvous and Policy Recommendations. OnCampus conference includes access to all the conference sessions at Campus, Dormitory accommodation and meals, whereas online event includes access to the live broadcast of conference sessions. Attendees will get a certificate of participation in the conference and registration fees differ as per the online and offline services availed.

Commenting about the conference, Sh. Subodh Tiwari – CEO of Kaivalyadhama said, "With this conference, we believe that we can spread global consciousness through systematic agendas and provide long-term solutions to the world for managing and promoting mental health as well as emotional health with the help of yoga. This 3-day conference will not only focus on giving theoretical knowledge, but will make sure to give practical experience as well through its workshops. Yoga is not a temporary form of activity; it is a long term relationship and a lasting effect to lead a happy, enriched, fulfilling, and holistic life."

Established by Swami Kuvalayananda in 1924, we at Kaivalyadhama follow the undiluted principles of traditional Ashtanga Yoga by Patanjali, the revered yogic seer of the eighth century. Kaivalyadhama was founded with the distinct purpose of merging yoga tradition with science, to make this knowledge relevant and accessible to the world.

Yoga is today globally recognized as a systematic meditative, therapeutic, and curative practice. There is an ever-increasing need and awareness for stronger immunity, steady recovery, and a balanced healthy lifestyle. At Kaivalyadhama, we combine Yoga and advanced science to create and innovate synergies across health, education, and research in Yoga.

Kaivalyadhama encourages and facilitates the effective practice of traditional Yoga for physical, emotional, and spiritual, well-being and healing. We believe that traditional Yoga has the answers for a holistic fulfilling life.

