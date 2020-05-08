Kaizzen Ranked as 7th Fastest Growing PR Agency Globally by PRovoke

Fastest growing PR Agency in India; 3rd Fastest in Asia-Pacific

NEW DELHI, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaizzen, India's leading independent PR and Digital Agency, has added another feather in its much accomplished cap, securing the top spot as the fastest growing PR Agency in India, as per the PRovoke Global PR Agency Rankings - Fast Movers 2020.

Kaizzen clocked an impressive 74% growth last year, earning it the 7th spot in the Global List, and 3rd spot in the overall Asia-Pacific list of the fastest growing PR Agencies. Kaizzen is the only Indian Agency in the Global list and the best performing amongst the three Indian agencies in the Asia-Pacific list.

Celebrating the accomplishment, Vineet Handa, Founder & CEO, Kaizzen said, "We are honored to be a part of the PRovoke Fast Movers 2020 list. Kaizzen has always focused on providing exceptional client servicing and executing campaigns that deliver results. This ranking is proof of our continued commitment to ensure solution oriented client campaigns, aligned to their communication as well as business goals. In these unprecedented times when the world grapples with the COVID-19 crisis, this is a truly cherished benchmark for us."

"Over the past 12 years, Kaizzen has established itself as India's leading independent PR Agency. Our outcome focused approach has resulted in very high client longevity and strong word-of-mouth, helping us achieve strong business growth. In 2019, we have strengthened our leadership team and expanded our offices. Going forward, we will further expand our capabilities and services, to continue this growth momentum," Handa added.

Previously known as the Holmes Report, Provoke Media is one of the most credible platforms for the Global PR industry. In addition to their rankings, they are also known for World's largest and most sought after public relations competition - the SABRE Awards, that recognizes Superior Achievement in Branding and Reputation in North America, EMEA and the Asia-Pacific region. For the complete PRovoke Global PR Agency Rankings - Fast Movers 2020, click on: https://www.provokemedia.com/ranking-and-data/global-pr-agency-rankings/2020-pr-agency-rankings/fast-movers

About Kaizzen

Established in 2008, Kaizzen is a leading independent Public Relations and Digital Media Agency, with pan-India operations. Kaizzen has worked with prestigious international and Indian brands and has received various industry awards and accolades for campaigns undertaken for its clients. Kaizzen has also been recognized as the IPRCCA 'Specialist Consultancy of the Year 2019'. The agency offers cross-sector expertise including Consumer Goods, Hospitality, Technology & Telecom, Infrastructure & Real Estate, IT, Auto, Education, Pharma & Healthcare, Startups, Sports, Government & Embassy led campaigns, amongst others. Kaizzen is a full-service agency offering solutions across traditional media, social & digital media and influencer engagement.

