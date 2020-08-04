Kajal Agarwal takes her stance on #VocalforLocal - KhelPlay Rummy

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kajal Agarwal, a popular and talented actress, has shown her full support to the #VocalforLocal campaign. In the latest video posted on her official Instagram account, she speaks about how she supports vocal for local campaign by playing on 100% Indian online rummy platform - KhelPlay Rummy.

KhelPlay Rummy - A perfect ambassador for Vocal for Local Campaign

This online rummy platform is completely in line with the PM's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, as it is designed, created, funded, and fondly played by Indians. Also, no FDI makes this rummy platform a perfect ambassador for Vocal for Local campaign.

Each rummy game here is like a festival, bringing out the fun side of every rummy enthusiast. The touch of 100% Indianness makes this rummy platform all the more special for every Indian who loves online rummy.

As India pledges to go Vocal for Local, KhelPlay Rummy sets the right example and invites all the rummy fanatics to enjoy online rummy on a cent percent Indian rummy platform.

Kajal has been supporting Vocal for Local, and it is time that people join the movement by downloading Indian apps and using them. The video clearly shows the joy she has experienced by using this 100% Indian online rummy app, and urges her fellow Indians to experience the same. Watch the video here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CCoOsvrHZXM/

As is the case always, online rummy players are going to have an array of exciting and fun-filled tournaments and offers throughout the month on KhelPlay Rummy Local platform. Rummy players can have a look at KhelPlay Rummy's promotion page for detailed information on these offers and their terms and conditions by using the following link - https://www.khelplayrummy.com/promotions.

About Khel Group

Khel Group is a popular gaming company that offers rummy and fantasy games. They attract gaming enthusiasts from all age groups with high level skill based online games. They believe in transparency, high quality, confidentiality and trusted user experience.

Khel Group offers its players every possible format of Indian rummy games like 10 Cards Rummy, 13 Cards Rummy, 21 Cards Rummy and 27 Cards Rummy. Along with rummy, they are now all set to rule the field of Fantasy Cricket.

