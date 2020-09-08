KareXpert launches 'Digital Healthcare Platform for Hospitals'

After working for more than two decades in the healthcare industry, CIO KK Singh of KareXpert realized that hospitals are struggling to manage their siloed and distributed healthcare IT systems. A typical 50-300 bedded hospital in India today faces many of these challenges.

"Most of the hospitals today are running on 5-10 different IT solutions, for e.g. HIMS, EMR/EHR, LIMS, PACS, Pharmacy, QMS, and so on. These siloed and point solutions in a hospital are expensive and slow the pace of innovation due to continuous integration across vendors. These are also vulnerable to most of the security and privacy with no encryption at database level", said KK Singh, CIO at KareXpert.

Cumulatively, these issues are causing broken patient journeys, loss of revenue, poor operating efficiency, and substantial hidden costs. It also affects the ability of the hospital to give a higher quality of care to patients and make it more affordable.

In order to solve these issues, KareXpert did 2 years of research and then developed the DIGITAL HEALTHCARE PLATFORM using a limitlessly scalable technology stack rather than a legacy product and integrated approach. The platform-based approach comes with pre-integrated and ready to service full-stack solutions for Hospitals.

Coupled with Digital Healthcare Platform based technology, KareXpert brings a SaaS-based commercial model approach where hospitals simply pay a fixed monthly fee. The solution comes with Cloud Gateway for the medical equipment (Lab, Radiology, etc.) and IoT devices connectivity to the platform directly.

Besides disruptive technology and SaaS-based commercial model, KareXpert has also built the holistic Managed Services model for the Hospitals serving both onsite and offsite support needs bringing complete peace of mind to the customer.

"Using our Patient-First and Mobile-first approach, the Digital Healthcare Platform will revolutionize the Hospital IT as it brings the speed of business with innovation using most modern software technologies at a fraction of cost. This will solve most of the chronic issues of currently siloed systems in the Hospital. Even hospitals affected by COVID-19 budget cuts can now start deploying the latest Healthcare technologies without any upfront investments," said Nidhi Jain, Founder, and CEO of KareXpert.

The platform is already being used in some of the top hospitals across India, helping them streamline their operations.

About KareXpert Technologies:

KareXpert has built an AI-Led Digital Healthcare Platform using ground zero approaches with the latest software technologies. The platform is built using Cloud first, Mobile first, AI-first approach. KareXpert offers a Software-as-a-service (SaaS) model which brings much-needed cash flow relief with fully managed cloud and application service. The platform services include Advanced HIMS, EMR/EHR, Telehealth, ERS Ambulance, LIMS, RIS/PACS Integration, Pharmacy, Medical IoT, Advanced BI, and COVID-19 Outbreak Management Platform.

