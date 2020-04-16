Keysight Technologies Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Preparing for the Future of Communications Testing by Developing 5G Test Equipment

"Keysight Technologies has made substantial investments in R&D, especially in 5G test and measurement equipment that can validate evolving standards and faster data rates," said Rohan Joy Thomas, Industry Analyst. "It leverages its expertise in aerospace and defense to offer stakeholders in the 5G ecosystem highly cost-effective test solutions."

A leader in the test and measurement space, Keysight Technologies caters to approximately 32,000 customers worldwide, with no single customer representing more than 10.0% of any reporting unit's net revenue. Already a leading provider of radio frequency (RF) and digital testing solutions, its acquisitions of Anite, Ixia, and Prisma have significantly enhanced its communication testing capabilities for chipsets, devices, and network infrastructure.

Software is being increasingly integrated into Keysight's testing portfolio, as it offers a framework for advanced analytics and enhanced test scalability. Keysight's current and future market position will depend heavily on the success of its PathWave platform.

"Keysight is also making rapid strides in the automotive industry, having set up innovation hubs in Novi, Michigan (US), Boeblingen (Germany), Nagoya (Japan), and Shanghai (China)," noted Rohan Joy Thomas Industry Analyst. "Similarly, its acquisitions of Signadyne and Labber Quantum have given it a firm foothold in the rapidly evolving technology field of quantum computing, while the evolution of data centers will further accelerate its growth, positioning Keysight for long-term success."

The Growth Innovation Leadership (GIL) best practice is bestowed upon companies that are market leaders that are at the forefront of innovation. These companies consolidate or grow their leadership position by continuously innovating and creating new products and solutions that serve the evolving needs of the customer base. These companies are also best positioned to expand the market by strategically broadening their product portfolio.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Kristen Moore

P: 210.247.3823

E: [email protected]

Related Links

www.frost.com



SOURCE Frost & Sullivan