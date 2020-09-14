KhelChamps, Fantasy Sports App, Home to IPL Fantasy League and More

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The wait for IPL is about to get over, as the best T20 league is all set to start from 19th September. Cricket enthusiasts are ready to enjoy the IPL and will be looking forward to playing the IPL fantasy league.

KhelChamps - the place to be during this IPL

KhelChamps App, a fantasy sports app, covers a wide array of matches around the globe, including the IPL fantasy league. So, fantasy players can join multiple IPL contests during this IPL, experience fun, and win real cash. Along with fantasy cricket, one can enjoy the best of fantasy football and fantasy kabaddi as well.

What makes the KhelChamps App Special?

KhelChamps app offers smooth navigation, ease of setting up a fantasy team, quick withdrawals, multiple and varied fantasy contests, amazing bonuses, and the list goes on and on. Along with playing on the app, fantasy players can also enjoy the IPL fantasy league on desktop.

The new fantasy players are welcomed with open arms and get welcome bonuses of 100% up to Rs. 20,000 and 200% up to Rs. 2020.

Refer a friend offer helps the fantasy players earn a 100% Bonus up to Rs.1000, while also introducing their friends to a fantastic fantasy sports platform.

As IPL kickstarts on 19th September, so will the IPL fantasy league on KhelChamps. The ultimate chance to win massive cash prizes will present itself; only the ones with a love for IPL and fantasy cricket will make the full use of it.

KhelChamps invites all the fantasy cricket lovers to ride the exciting wave of IPL fantasy league during the IPL 2020.

About KhelChamps

KhelChamps is an online gaming brand that offers App-based Fantasy Sports. KhelChamps aims at providing a unique and user-friendly gaming experience for players to enjoy anytime and anywhere. In a Fantasy game, a player creates teams & joins contests based on Live Sports Matches and they win based on the real-time performance of their selected players. KhelChamps is an opportunity to enjoy the unquantified excitement of a LIVE match during, before & after the match.

Website: https://www.khelchamps.com/

About Khel Group

Khel Group is a popular gaming company that offers Rummy and Fantasy games. They attract gaming enthusiasts from all age groups with high-level, skill-based online games. They believe in transparency, high quality, confidentiality, and trusted user experience.

Khel Group offers its Players the best of fantasy cricket, fantasy football, and fantasy kabaddi. Multiple high-end tournaments, bilateral series, and other matches around the globe are covered. Players can join contest/s with their fantasy sports team.

SOURCE KhelChamps