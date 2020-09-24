KhelChamps Gives Sign up Bonus of Free Cash to New Players

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KhelChamps is a platform for all Fantasy sports enthusiasts. It offers fantasy cricket, fantasy football, and fantasy Kabaddi. It provides Indians with an array of sports and contests that will leave them thrilled. KhelChamps ensures a user-friendly experience and smooth navigations. Players can access quick withdrawal, exciting bonuses and offers every day.

With so many contests held daily, KhelChamps gives an adrenaline rush to all its players. And, as the IPL 2020 begins, fantasy IPL cricket will create a buzz. KhelChamps is a 100% Indian fantasy sports app, perfect for every proud Indian to spend time on this season. It perfectly speaks for the #Vocalforlocal campaign, as it is made by proud Indians for Indians.

With KhelChamps, one can make the perfect fantasy team and enjoy exciting tournaments.

The offer announcement

KhelChamps celebrates the true cricket fans with its free cash sign up bonus offer. Signing up on KhelChamps gives free cash worth Rs. 25. Players have to sign up at https://www.khelchamps.com/ or open KhelChamps App and verify their mobile in profile through an OTP sent on their phone.

KhelChamps hosts various exciting offers daily. Players can participate easily, enjoy exhilarating matches and win real cash.

About KhelChamps

KhelChamps is an online gaming brand that offers App-based Fantasy Sports. KhelChamps aims at providing a unique and user-friendly gaming experience for players to enjoy anytime and anywhere. In a Fantasy game, a player creates teams & joins contests based on Live Sports Matches and they win based on real-time performance of their selected players. KhelChamps is an opportunity to enjoy unquantified excitement of a LIVE match during, before & after the match.

