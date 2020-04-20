KhelPlay Rummy Launches Special Tournament to Celebrate Earth Day 2020

MUMBAI, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth day is an annual event celebrated around the world every year on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. April 22, 2020 will mark 50 years of Earth Day. This year's theme will be the most challenging environmental issue i.e. Climate Action, as Climate Change represents the biggest challenge to the future of humanity.

Now that honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has declared extension of the lockdown till 3rd May, 2020, KhelPlay Rummy has found a way to launch its Earth Day Celebrations while everyone stays in the safety of their homes.

To participate in the fight against climate change, KhelPlay Rummy is celebrating Earth Day 2020 by launching the Earth Day Tournament wherein one can win from a massive Cash Prize pool of Rs. 7.10 Lakhs.

There will be 7 Qualifiers from 15 to 21 April, held every day at 4:35 PM wherein 200 Players can win Cash Prizes from Rs. 30,000 + 200 Finale Tickets per Tournament with a Buy-in of Rs. 50. The Earth Day Finale will be held on Earth Day i.e. 22 April, 2020 at 4:35 PM wherein 750 Players can win from a Cash Prize pool of Rs. 5 Lakhs.

Every Qualifier will promote one easy thing that everyone can do during the coronavirus pandemic, to help fight climate change and on the day of the Finale i.e. on Earth Day, they have to spread the word about the things they did in the past 7 days.

Date Tournaments Things-To-Do 15 April Qualifier 1 Unplug Electronic Items when not in use 16 April Qualifier 2 Change to Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs 17 April Qualifier 3 Use Less Air Conditioning 18 April Qualifier 4 Use Less Hot Water 19 April Qualifier 5 Reduce use of Paper 20 April Qualifier 6 Eat more Meat-free Meals 21 April Qualifier 7 Don't waste Food 22 April Finale Spread the Word

Players can visit KhelPlay Rummy's Earth Day Tournament promotion page to get all the details on winning the big Cash Prizes on offer.

About Khel Group

Khel Group is a popular gaming company that offers Rummy and Fantasy games. They attract gaming enthusiasts from all age groups with high level skill based online games. They believe in transparency, high quality, confidentiality and trusted user experience.

Khel Group offers its Players every possible format of Indian Rummy games like 10 Cards Rummy, 13 Cards Rummy, 21 Cards Rummy and 27 Cards Rummy. Along with Rummy, they are now all set to rule the field of Fantasy Cricket.

Website: https://www.khelplayrummy.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KhelplayRummy/

To Register, please visit: https://www.khelplayrummy.com/promotions

Archana Patil

[email protected]

+91-22-62844400

Campaign Manager

Khel Group

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/718230/KhelPlay_Rummy_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Khel Group