Kiko Live enables a new feature CLS - Customer Listed Seller

The feature enables a customer to add seller of choice to the hyperlocal distribution system

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiko Live, a Live Commerce enabled Quick Commerce platform where one can shop from any neighborhood shop and get quick deliveries of products across any categories, recently enabled a new feature CLS - Customer Listed Seller on its platform, with an aim to bring self-convenience at the doorstep.

Being India's first live commerce platform for 'Assisted Shopping' powered by one-on-one video calls and live streams with shops, the new feature allows any user in a metro city to add any nearby shop and arrange a one-click 30-minute home delivery, with the first delivery from the listed store being free. This means users can now add their trusted shops from where they buy grocery, medicines, stationery, food stalls, and even their favourite paan shops, and arrange delivery from their chosen shops with a single click using the Kiko Live App. This is an industry-first feature where buyers can now shop from sellers who are not yet listed sellers on the app, and the buyer can list his own favourite sellers.

Kiko Live has redefined go - local shopping for Indian customers as buyers not only get to purchase from shops listed on the Kiko Live App, but they can also add any of their regular shops, such as the local grocery store or chemist, stationary shops, or even paan shops, and then initiate free first delivery from that shop. After the first delivery, the buyer would need to pay very nominal delivery charges starting from Rs.10 onwards depending on the distance. Keeping in mind people engrossed during the occasions and managing things, here at Kiko Live customers can order and get quick delivery of groceries, vegetables, medicines, stationary, gifts, paan, snacks, accessories, and anything up to 10kg getting it delivered quickly from the nearby shops.

Commenting on the launch of new feature CLS - Customer Listed Seller with rapid delivery, Alok Chawla, Co-Founder, of Kiko Live, said, "With thousands of sellers and millions of products on Kiko Live app, you'll never run out of options. The Customer Listed Seller (CLS) feature is a powerful tool to list product availability, as the customer, who may have been passively shopping online, now knows they can go to their local store and get that exact item immediately. It is essential to provide customers a smooth, hassle-free- online experience, as Kiko ensures that the orders are fulfilled quickly, giving local shops including kiranas, medical stores, stationary shops, pet stores, and virtually every other shop in the local market an edge in a time where they are losing business to other digital channels. As they offer a digital presence and deliver orders on time with simple payment options and realtime tracking, equalling the service of organized quick commerce players, the repeat orders and customer retention improves significantly."

Assessing the underlying necessity of customers and striking the correct balance between delivery time and resource availability, Kiko Live fosters value propositions among several small and micro partners. Recently, with the upcoming integration of Kiko Live and ONDC, it will function as a springboard for the millions of small retailers across the country who will be able to sell on the ONDC network.

Kiko Live is Bolstered by early-stage investors including 9 Unicorns, Venture Catalysts, SOSV, and GSF, as well as angel investors such as the CEOs of IndiaMART, Spotify India, and Nazara.

About Kiko Live:

An award-winning, industry-first Live interaction enabled quick commerce solution, Kiko Live intends to empower small neighborhood local sellers, and buyers, by providing them with an e-commerce platform to connect and transact with each other. Kiko Live recently won the Industry Leaders Award for the Best Retail Ecommerce Startup. Based on AI Technology, this live streaming B2C platform offers buyers a personalized and real-time shopping experience as it allows them to see and then buy products through a video call with the sellers. Buyers can make online payments for ordered products that are then delivered to their doorstep, which makes their entire purchase process seamless and hassle-free.

They are in 100 towns and cities combined as of now, enabled deliveries starting in Delhi and a few pin codes in Mumbai for the time being and are increasing the delivery reach to get to 6 cities by the end of the next quarter. The total installs until now have crossed 500,000. They are the combination of Live Social Commerce and Quick Commerce, which are one of the growing segments. As of now, there are no direct competitors to Kiko Live. Kiko Live has now enabled deliveries for sellers listed on the app in Delhi and is rolling out the delivery services to additional metros soon. Kiko Live is not just a grocery app it's an app which can be used for all the categories like cosmetics, stationery, meat and dairy, electrical and hardware, clothing and hosiery, footwear, utensils, pet food, and many more categories of products are available for buyers to be delivered quickly.

Over 10,000 sellers are currently registered as sellers on Kiko Live. Kiko Live is currently enabling over 1000 deliveries in Delhi/NCR every day and which is skyrocketing. The app has crossed 500,000 installs. The likes of SOSV, 9 Unicorns Accelerator Fund, Venture Catalysts, GSF Accelerator, and Angels who are industry experts, including Dinesh Agarwal, CEO, IndiaMART and Amarjit Batra, CEO, Spotify India, Ex-CEO OLX India funded Kiko Live.

