Kolte-Patil Unveils ZABARDUS - Highly Lucrative Lifestyle Choices for Home Buyers at its Flagship Life Republic Township in Pune

PUNE, India, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kolte-Patil Developers Limited, a leading Pune based real estate developer, has announced ZABARDUS never-before deals on offer for home buyers at Life Republic, its flagship township located near Hinjawadi in Pune. The lucrative offers will continue till 15 December, allowing customers across the range of available apartments at Life Republic to benefit from goods, services, accessories and tax waivers that are now bundled to create lifestyle upgrades at no additional cost.

ZABARDUS, meaning the fantastic ten, covers 1, 2 and 3 BHK homes at Life Republic ranging from Rs. 32 lakh to Rs. 78 lakh (plus applicable Government charges) to cover home buyers at every level of the demand spectrum including ongoing projects such as iTowers, ORO Avenue, Arezo, [others]. Offers include free registration of apartments, membership at Marriott Hotels, lifestyle products such as air-conditioner in the master bedroom, 43" TV, refrigerator, smartphone, branded modular kitchen, digital door lock, Alexa speaker and sports bicycle that will transition lifestyles while maintaining affordability.

Life Republic, a community for thinking minds, is located near Hinjawadi, one of the fastest growing areas in Pune. Life Republic occupies prime position as one of the most aspirational townships in this market, bringing several world-class lifestyle choices and amenities to customers. The project delivers a holistic city life experience with paramount comfort features.

Life Republic is Kolte-Patil's flagship project spread across 390 acres. The first phase of the project has already been completed and delivered within stipulated timelines and is currently home to 10,000+ happy residents. The township has a fully-functional global school, 150-foot wide central road, independent walkways, cycling tracks and other recreational options.

Adding to the attractiveness of Life Republic is its convenient location with multiple connectivity options from Hinjawadi, Pune-Mumbai Expressway, PCMC, Rajiv Gandhi IT Park and close proximity to key locations like Wakad, Aundh, Baner, Chandni Chowk and University Road.

All the projects in Life Republic are registered under MahaRERA. P52100022154, P52100016987, P52100018539, P52100017116, P52100002646, P52100009640 are part of this campaign

Kolte-Patil welcomes everyone to visit the project to gain a better perspective of how the Life Republic community is being developed. For further details, request to visit the site office or call 1800-266-6654.

Commenting on the new campaign, Mr. Gopal Sarda, Group CEO, Kolte-Patil Developers Limited said, "Customers are always at center stage of all our initiatives and with the ZABARDUS range of offers we are taking the home buying and lifestyle upgrade experience to an entirely different level. The lifestyle choices and amenities available to all residents across the range of apartments create unparalleled township quality living at a very convenient location. With the strong value proposition on offer, we look forward to a strong response from both customers and investors. As we make further infrastructure upgrades at Life Republic, which is already a destination of choice in the Pune market, buyers can look forward to deriving the best value from their investment and benefit by partnering the established track record of Kolte-Patil that stands for continuing trust and high quality living."

About Kolte-Patil Developers Limited

Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd. (BSE: 532924) (NSE: KOLTEPATIL), incorporated in 1991, is a leading real estate company with dominant presence in the Pune residential market. Kolte-Patil is a trusted name with a reputation for high quality standards, design uniqueness, transparency and the delivery of projects in a timely manner. The company has developed and constructed over 50 projects including residential complexes, commercial complexes and IT Parks covering a saleable area of over 15 million square feet across Pune and Bengaluru.

Kolte-Patil markets its projects under two brands: 'Kolte-Patil' (addressing the mid-income segment) and '24K' (addressing the premium luxury segment). The Company has executed projects in multiple segments – standalone residential buildings and integrated townships. Several of the company's projects have been certified by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

Consolidating its leadership position in Pune, the company forayed into the Mumbai market in 2013 focusing on low capital intensive society re-development projects.

The Company's long-term bank debt and non-convertible debentures have been rated 'A+ / Stable' by CRISIL, the highest rating accorded by CRISIL to any publicly listed residential real estate player in India.

For more details on Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd., visit www.koltepatil.com.

