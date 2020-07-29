KrishiDirect: Farmers Market Turns Online for Convenience of People in Bangalore

BANGALORE, India, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the spread of COVID-19, it is observed that several markets have been disrupted and shaken. Farmers market is one of these industries. In the chaos of pandemic, people in Bangalore have observed a significant change in their grocery shopping regime, especially when it comes to buying vegetables and fruits. Amidst COVID-19, prices of fruits and vegetables have significantly dropped but still purchasing them became a challenging task because of the increasing risk.

Following this crisis, many players in Bangalore opened new doors to farmers' markets by introducing online grocery shopping platforms. While the sales at grocery stores significantly decreased, more and more people turned towards online platforms.

KrishiDirect | Ordering Groceries in Bangalore Made Easy

Everything seems to be changing since the outbreak of COVID-19 everywhere, including Bangalore. People who were reluctant to trust online shopping platforms before are now preferring them, proving the rise of the e-Commerce industry. For a very long time, everyone has been hearing about the big e-Commerce platforms which now has changed as many players have come to play.

Several platforms stood up during this time to help people cater their daily needs for vegetables and fruits. KrishiDirect is one of them. KrishiDirect rose during the time of need and soon became the first choice of online grocery stores for people of Bangalore. With delivery of fruits and vegetables, they also stepped up by adding staples, meat and eggs in the list of products on sale online. Many people across the city have appreciated their efforts of delivering farm fresh vegetables and fruits, cut vegetables, eggs, meat (chicken and mutton), and millets.

The dedicated team of KrishiDirect stood up when Bangalore needed them the most. They kept their promise of delivering farm fresh produce directly from the farm to customer's doorstep in just 24 hours. Their clean packaging, washed vegetables and fruits, cut vegetables and on-time delivery, even in the times of pandemic helped them become one of the most trusted online grocery stores in Bangalore. They even added the cold container system in their transport vehicles to assure that one receives fresh produce. Their vision extended further when they introduced the delivery of chopped vegetables and vegetables and fruits baskets.

KrishiDirect : The Most Loved Online Grocery Store in Bangalore

Their key selling point is their customized vegetables and fruit baskets designed to target a specific health issue like diabetes etc. and the cut vegetables, demand for which is growing by every minute in Bangalore. They also have revolutionized the online vegetable and fruit delivery by allowing customers to customize their own baskets with the help of nutritionists working for them. Their mega vegetable basket, anaemic fruit basket, antioxidant-rich fruit basket, Gut health fruit basket are some of their best selling products today.

Founded by a group of people led by Ashwin Kumar K .and Vijayalaxmi Urs, this platform is based on the concept of serving farm fresh produce at one's doorstep. Now, they have opened the platform to other suppliers who want to leverage the power of online platforms to sell products in today's scenario. Their vision has been happily accepted by the people of Bangalore.

When asked, Ashwin Kumar K, one of the founders of KrishiDirect, said, "We thought of this platform just because of the rising challenge faced by people to buy daily groceries during the pandemic which later turned into something that people appreciated and are relying upon. Their expectation increased and so did our platform. We started with delivery of fresh fruits and vegetables from the farms which later transformed into something huge when we added meat, chicken, staples, eggs, cut vegetables, and baskets in the list." He also shed light to the increasing demand of cut vegetables and customized baskets designed specifically by the nutritionists.

It is evident that more and more people are going to turn to online platforms for purchasing their groceries, and KrishiDirect seems to stand out in the market today in the city of Bangalore. One can also order their daily supplies online with KrishiDirect. Their simple and user-friendly platform (both App and website) makes it one of the most loved online grocery stores in Bangalore. The demand of online delivery is increasing and KrishiDirect has tapped into opportunity and have become popular very quickly.

In the near future, KrishiDirect has also planned the development of cold rooms for all the products to ensure that they remain fresh for long. KrishiDirect is rapidly spreading its wings and revolutionizing the entire fundamentals of online grocery in Bangalore, beating the competitions like Bigbasket. With the growing potential of e-Commerce businesses, many companies are going digital, KrishiDirect is one of the successful stories among others.

SOURCE KrishiDirect