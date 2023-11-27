LatentView Analytics Launches Project Apoorva

Empowering Marginalized Youth from Government Schools with Holistic Life Skills and Data Analytics Training

CHENNAI, India, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LatentView Analytics, a global digital analytics consulting and solutions firm, unveiled Project Apoorva today, aimed at transforming the lives of young adults from marginalized communities. This flagship initiative focuses on enhancing academic opportunities, career awareness, and exposure for adolescents through a specialized skill development program across government schools in Chennai.

The inauguration ceremony, held on November 27th, 2023, at Arignar Anna Government Higher Secondary School in Besant Nagar, was attended by key members from the Tamil Nadu government, LatentView Analytics management, and Learning Links Foundation, the primary implementation partner for Project Apoorva.

Project Apoorva signifies LatentView Analytics' commitment to social impact and community development, by leveraging its core competency in data analytics to impart valuable skills to 4000 students from grades 9–12. The program's design ensures a sustainable and scalable impact, equipping students with essential 21st-century skills to navigate adulthood successfully. The curriculum of Project Apoorva has been co-created by the LatentView Analytics team, meticulously integrating real-life applications and practical training elements to ensure students gain skills directly applicable to real job scenarios. The project has garnered significant interest from the Chennai education department, considering its alignment with the Naan Mudhalvan Scheme by the Tamil Nadu Government, showcasing the collaborative effort between public and private sectors to drive positive change in education and skill development.

At the inauguration, Rajan Sethuraman, CEO of LatentView Analytics, said, "At LatentView Analytics, we're driven to go beyond traditional philanthropy and financial support and intend to make a meaningful difference in society. Project Apporva is an opportunity to transform lives, and we are committed to this mission." He added, "Our passion extends to our employees, who actively participate in our initiatives. We are keen to utilize our data expertise and resources to create tangible, lasting change in the youth of Tamil Nadu."

Learning Links Foundation, a non-profit organization established in 2002, shares LatentView Analytics' vision of empowering youth through education and skill-building initiatives. Their mission is to foster purpose and progress by unlocking lifelong learning in children, adolescents, and youth through the key pillars of education, skill building, entrepreneurship, technology, innovation, and research and development. This alignment in vision makes them a robust partner to LatentView for Project Apoorva.

Project Apoorva aims to enhance academic opportunities and instill confidence and valuable skills in the young minds of tomorrow, paving the way for a brighter future for these students.

About LatentView Analytics: