LIDAR Market Size to Reach USD 2.90 Billion by 2027 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LIDAR is a method of calculating distances by lighting the target with laser light and using a sensor to measure the reflection. Differences in laser return times and wavelengths can then be used to render optical 3-D depictions. LIDAR, it has mobile, airborne, and terrestrial applications.

The global LIDAR market size in 2019 was estimated at USD 700.2 Million and is expected to reach USD 2.90 Billion by 2027, rising at a 20.1 % CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

Thanks to their ability to provide highly accurate data and 3D images in a shorter period, this technology is used over traditional surveying methods. The major factor driving the growth of the LIDAR market is the improved automated processing capacity of LIDAR systems in terms of image resolution and data processing capacity over other technologies. However, less understanding of the advantages of LIDAR systems and the use of costly components in these systems, such as laser scanners, a navigation system, and high-resolution 3D cameras, significantly raises the costs of LIDAR systems. These factors hinder the adoption of LIDAR systems.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE LIDAR MARKET SIZE

Factors such as growing demand for 3D imaging technology across a variety of applications and increasing the adoption of LIDAR aerial systems to explore and detect locations and historical data is expected to increase the LIDAR market size.

The growing adoption of mobile and UAV LIDAR systems and the rising number of new product releases are expected to attract huge investment from key players, driving the LIDAR market size during the forecast period.

LIDAR processing system automation involves a combination of scientific algorithm computation and cloud-based processing for a sophisticated analysis of the captured data points. The algorithms increase the accuracy and efficiency of LIDAR systems in detecting target objects. In addition, some of the automated LIDAR processing systems select suitable algorithms as per environment, while other systems allow users to interact and choose their algorithm choices. These features increase LiDAR's suitability in various applications, accelerating its adoption around the globe, thus driving market development.

LIDAR MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The airborne segment holds the largest LIDAR market share and is expected to increase in the next few years due to the growing adoption of aerial mapping tools. Aerial LIDAR is a precise method of creating models of digital elevation, replacing the photogrammetry. Compared to its terrestrial counterparts, this system delivers enhanced precision and greater area coverage. It offers a more detailed mapping of the area in comparatively shorter intervals of time.

Based on the region, the North American region is expected to hold the highest LIDAR market share. Due to the increasing implementation of automotive safety technologies such as advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and automatic emergency braking (AEB) systems, the North American region is expected to see tremendous growth opportunities from the automotive sector.

Terrestrial LIDAR may be mobile and stationary and resides on the surface of the Earth. Stationary terrestrial scanning is a commonly preferred method of surveying, traditional topography, forensics, and data on cultural heritage. Mobile and UAV LIDAR operate in both mobile and aerial modes and work respectively on the Earth's surface and environment.

In terms of rising investment by domestic and overseas players, China and India are expected to remain lucrative markets. Many companies are expanding their presence in the Europe and Asia Pacific regions to allow better customer relationships and enhance customer service. This is expected to increase the region's LIDAR market share.

LIDAR MARKET COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

Market players embrace product releases and partnerships as their main strategies for meeting consumer demands and growing their customer base. Partnerships are supposed to help players set up a shared forum for technology and share their technical needs. Ultimately, this will help market players boost their product portfolio in less investment and raise their market share across different regions.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global LIDAR market.

In-depth analysis is conducted by global LIDAR market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2027.

An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global LiDARmarket.

LIDAR MARKET KEY SEGMENTS

LIDAR MARKET BY TYPE

Terrestrial

Aerial

Mobile

Short Range.

LIDAR MARKET BY COMPONENT

LASER

Inertial Navigation System

Camera

GPS GNSS Receiver

MEMS.

LIDAR MARKET BY APPLICATION

Corridor Mapping

Seismology

Exploration & Detection

Others.

LIDAR MARKET BY END-USER

Defense & Aerospace

Civil Engineering

Archaeology

Forestry & Agriculture

Mining

Transportation

LIDAR MARKET BY REGION

North America

U.S.



Mexico



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America



Middle East



Africa

LIDAR MARKET KEY PLAYERS

Velodyne

Airborne Hydrography AB

Leosphere SAS

Faro Technologies Inc.

Leica Geosystems AG

GeoSLAM Ltd. (3D Laser Mapping)

Firmatek, LLC

RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH

Mira Solutions, Inc.

Aerometric Surveys

Others.

