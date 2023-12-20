Lifestyle announces its biggest sale of the season

Avail UP TO 50% off on trending styles across leading fashion brands on www.lifestylestores.com and at Lifestyle Stores

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestyle, India's leading fashion destination for the latest trends, has announced its much-awaited SALE to go live from today. Customers shopping at the Lifestyle Sale can find UP TO 50% off on the latest styles across top fashion brands.

With an extensive selection of the latest trends from leading national and international fashion brands, Lifestyle's sale presents a great opportunity for fashion enthusiasts to elevate their wardrobes.

The collection at Lifestyle is absolutely glam, dominated by statement-making silhouettes and bold hues. With an array of shimmer & sequined dresses and velvet tops for women, and an extensive range of party jackets, knitted blazers and reflective printed graphics for men being up for grabs at exciting discounts, fashionistas can be sure to look cool while turning up the heat this party season.

The Lifestyle Sale brings the best of Indian and International brands, including Levi's, Vero Moda, Maybelline, Puma, Sketchers, Jack & Jones, Van Heusen, Ginger, Kappa, Allen Solly, Fame Forever, Titan, Bossini, Melange, Code, Forca, Catwalk, Baggit, Titan, Fossil, and many more at irresistible offers, across in-store or on lifestylestores.com.

Shoppers can look forward to styling up their wardrobe with season must-haves in apparel, beauty, watches, fragrances, footwear, handbags, and accessories as one can get them all at attractive prices.

There is also a special offer for ICICI credit card holders and Federal Bank Credit & Debit card holders, who get an instant 10%* discount on minimum shopping of Rs. 7500.* T&C Apply.

The Lifestyle Sale will be valid across all Lifestyle Stores, online at lifestylestores.com and on the Lifestyle app available for Android and iPhone users.

About Lifestyle:

Lifestyle is India's leading fashion destination for the latest trends. Part of Dubai-based retail and hospitality conglomerate - The Landmark Group, Lifestyle brings multiple categories including men, women and kids' apparel, footwear, handbags, fashion accessories, and beauty under the convenience of a single roof. Lifestyle provides seamless and hassle-free shopping, offering leading national and international brands along with the convenience of a true omnichannel experience with its online store lifestylestores.com. The company is recipient of numerous awards and accolades, including Most Admired Fashion Retail Destination of the Year at Images Fashion Awards for 5 consecutive years; No. 1 India's Best Company to Work for in the retail industry for 2 consecutive years and Top 10 Best companies to Work for in India in 2015 - Great Places to Work Institute®. Currently, Lifestyle has a network of over 111 stores, in over 49 cities and delivers to over 19000 pin codes. Lifestyle is a true omni-channel player with its online store lifestylestores.com

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wabko4fKM7s

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2305181/Lifestyle_Sale_Image.jpg