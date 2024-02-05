Love Knows No Boundaries: FlowerAura Celebrates Diverse Expressions of Love This Valentine's Day 2024

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Love is the only rational act'; it seems FlowerAura, a gifting giant, has taken this famous quote by Mitch Albom very seriously. As Valentine's Day 2024 approaches, FlowerAura is once again making headlines and for all the wholesome reasons.

Breaking away from conventional norms, the brand's latest gifts on Valentine Day embrace inclusivity, highlighting the beauty of diverse relationships. FlowerAura, with its collection, embraces, acknowledges, and celebrates love in all its diverse expressions. FlowerAura launches a thoughtfully curated range of worthy tokens for Galentine & Pride. When a brand with such a strong market presence does something of that sort, it speaks about the morally-aligned thought behind the vision and its understanding of the evolving societal landscape.

FlowerAura takes a pioneering step by including Pride gifts in its collection, affirming its commitment to the different relationship, breaking the stereotype of a couple. "Our new collections for Galentine & Pride acknowledge the myriad ways love can be expressed and experienced. They represent our celebration of love in its diverse and beautiful forms, honouring relationships that go beyond social construct," remarked Shrey Sehgal, the CEO of FlowerAura.

Parallelly, Sehgal further added to his statement, "Our Galentine's Day gift range is a tribute to the strength and resilience found in female friendships. As the Instagram generation would say, this Valentine's Day, let's give Shoutouts to our 'Queens'. The brand's Galentine's Day collection is a tribute to the importance of female camaraderie. And we have designed our collection that are more than just gifts; they are symbols of admiration, respect, and love among women."

The showstoppers of FlowerAura's Galentine edition are grooming hampers, personalised lamps, premium flower bouquets, jewellery ranging from personalised to oxidised materials and semi-precious stones, and more. In the Pride gift collection, the highlights include bespoke personalised and vibrant cakes, an assortment of colourful jewellery that reflects joy, and bright home decor items for a fun mood.

Additionally, FlowerAura broadens the Valentine's Day celebration with valentine gifts for girlfriend , wife, husband, family and friends, embracing the idea that love extends platonically. This inclusive range highlights the brand's philosophy of believing in the universal nature of love, acknowledging its presence in all relationships that enrich our lives. The efforts put in by the brand into its Valentine's 2024 collection reflect a true and deep understanding of love, inviting everyone to partake in the joy of this special day, regardless of the form their love takes.

About FlowerAura

FlowerAura, a leading online gifting platform spearheaded in 2010 by Mr. Himanshu Chawla and Mr. Shrey Sehgal. Today, FlowerAura delivers gifts, flowers, cakes, hampers, and plants to 700+ cities in India and 30+ foreign countries, with an extensive network of fulfillment centers, channel stores, and 75+ dark stores. FlowerAura is more than a brand; it promises to make your celebrations extraordinary, exceeding your expectations at every step. The brand's website, mobile app, retail stores, and presence on popular e-commerce platforms ensure easy access to a vast collection of gifts.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2255817/Flower_Aura_New_Logo.jpg