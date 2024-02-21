Lumos selects STL as a partner to build transformative 100% fiber optic internet infrastructure in the US

COLUMBIA, S.C. and MUMBAI, India, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STL [NSE: STLTECH], a leading optical and digital solutions company, announced its strategic partnership with Lumos. STL has been strategically engaged in co-creating fiber and optical connectivity solutions suited for Lumos's mega ambition to build transformative 100% fiber optic internet in the mid-Atlantic region.

Lumos was an important part of STL's recently inaugurated fiber optic plant in Lugoff, South Carolina. More recently, senior executives from Lumos visited STL's R&D, glass preform, fiber and cable facilities in India.

Lumos’ team visit to STL’s plant in Lugoff, South Carolina, US Lumos’ team visit to STL’s plant in Aurangabad, India

Lumos' rapidly growing network across North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia provides 100% fiber-optic internet, whole-home Wi-Fi, voice, and streaming services to more than 275,000 homes and businesses and plans to reach over one million passings.

STL will support Lumos in a significant part of this critical rollout. In this long-term engagement, STL will offer advanced, purpose-engineered optical fiber cable designs to meet Lumos' network requirements. STL has end-to-end optical capabilities and will also supply its signature Opto-bolt product, a pre-connectorized drop cable designed to significantly reduce installation time by de-skilling field installation while bringing modularity into the network design.

"In building out our large scale 100% fiber optic network, reliable partners with the latest fiber technology, local presence, and fast delivery are paramount," said David Smith, Chief Network Officer at Lumos. "I believe STL will be a great partner to help us deliver world-class, seamless fiber connectivity to our customers."

Commenting on this engagement, Paul Atkinson, CEO of Optical Networking Business, STL, said: "Lumos' ambition perfectly aligns with our larger purpose of transforming billions of lives by connecting the world. Our optical products bring forth a combination of advanced fiber optic technology and a faster go-to-market. We are confident that with Lumos' support, we will be able to create value in this project of national importance."

