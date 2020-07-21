Luxury Experience Curator Ankit Choudhary Announces Azur Group’s Shift to Digital

Speaking about the move, Ankit Choudhary , Founder of Azur Group said, "COVID-19 has impacted the hospitality, tourism and events industry drastically, which the industry clearly will take some time to recuperate from. Our platforms are being designed to facilitate industry suppliers with fascinating ways to engage with their potential customers and provide a deeply impacting experience."

Led by a qualified team of professionals, Azur Group's verticals - Azur Xperiences (luxury travel curation), Azur Occasions (events and entertainment), Azur Deals (Real estate and virtual properties), and Azur Hospitium (Liasioning & Consultancy for hospitality segment), will be using digital platforms extensively to provide quality and accessible services to their customers across the globe.

"Our 360-degree ecosystem solutions are helping hotels, resorts, event venues, and property owners to leverage our technology support to reach out to their potential customers globally and engage with them effectively," said Choudhary in his statement to the press.

The group has partnered with over 45 luxury hotels and resorts from India, and over 10 luxury properties from countries such as Bahrain, Dubai, Maldives, and the Czech Republic before the portals go live.

"We place high focus on providing reliable and truly luxurious, bespoke experiences to our customers. I am confident that our partnership with our partners will help us provide inspiring & safe escapades to our clients in the post-COVID-19 world," said Ankit.

Azur Group is currently onboarding partners across their portfolios and can be contacted on their website .

About Azur Group:

Azur Group is an emerging Indian conglomerate with a diverse portfolio across Events, Hospitality, Real Estate, and Liasioning. Founded by Ankit Choudhary in 2014, the group has its offices in Mumbai, Goa, Surat, Hyderabad, and Delhi.

