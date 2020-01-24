MakeMyTrip Join Hands With Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board to Promote Homestays and Tourism in the State

- Now tourists will be able to book Homestays in Madhya Pradesh through MakeMyTrip

NEW DELHI, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MakeMyTrip Private Limited, India's leading online travel company to promote tourism for both domestic and international travellers in Madhya Pradesh with a common motive to develop quality supply of Homestays in the state. The partnership is aimed at giving a boost to homestays available for travellers visiting the state.

In order to promote domestic tourism, MakeMyTrip plans to tap less-explored but high potential destinations in the state, along with native businesses aiming to elevate the local economy through homestays. All such properties in the area shall be listed under MakeMyTrip's Alternative Accommodations category to promote the experience of rural way of life for travellers. With the increase in demand for immersive travel experiences and eco-tourism, there has been an exponential growth in home-sharing economy. This partnership will not only boost the earnings of micro-entrepreneurs but will also help tap the tourism potential in the state.

Commenting on this announcement, Dr. Manoj Kumar Singh, Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Board said, "We are delighted to partner with MakeMyTrip that has transformed travel and tourism landscape in India. This partnership is aimed to attract both domestic and international travellers and make them experience culture, nature and hospitality that Madhya Pradesh has to offer. The partnership not only provides a fillip to rural economy but will also help boost tourism in a big way."

Speaking about the partnership, Mr. Vipul Prakash, Chief Operating Officer, MakeMyTrip said, "We are honoured to join hands with the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board to meaningfully promote homestays in a state that has immense tourism potential. We have seen growing number of people seeking travel experience in authentic surroundings and they are choosing homestays as their preferred accommodation option. With rich heritage, culture and beautiful wildlife, Madhya Pradesh is one of the most promising domestic destinations in India and we look forward to promoting micro-entrepreneurs who are opening their homes to boost tourism in the state."

Homestays opened and promoted under this agreement will conform strictly to high quality standards. Both MakeMyTrip and Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board will conduct training sessions and workshops on 'hosting standards and best practices' and other operational aspects for current or potential hosts of homestay facilities and unique properties in Madhya Pradesh.

About MakeMyTrip:

MakeMyTrip (India) Pvt. Ltd., a group company of MakeMyTrip Ltd. (NASDAQ: MMYT), is one of India's leading online travel company that owns and operates (directly or through affiliates) well recognized online brands, including MakeMyTrip, Goibibo and redBus. Through its mobile apps and websites, travellers can search, plan and book a wide range of travel services and products in India as well as overseas. The services and products made available include air tickets, hotel and alternative accommodation, holiday packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire and ancillary requirements like providing travel insurance and visa processing through third parties. We are a one-stop travel shop that provides listing of all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India and all major airlines operating to and from India; apart from offering over 60,000 domestic accommodation properties in India and more than 500,000 properties outside India. We also serve rail and bus ticket booking needs of travellers through Indian Railways and all major Indian bus operators.

SOURCE MakeMyTrip