Malaysia Logistics and Warehousing Market is Expected to Reach Over MYR 200 Billion in terms of Revenues by the Year 2023: Ken Research

The Eleventh Malaysia Plan by government for the period 2016-2020, is aimed at development of all the sectors driving the economy of the country such as services sector, manufacturing sector and others. It also focuses on improvement of logistics infrastructure in the country.

West Port, the newest port area in Port Klang, plans to increase its capacity by 50 per cent to 30 million TEUs per annum by 2040. The development of container terminals 10 to 19 is expected to be finished by the end of 2019.

Digital Free Trade Zone (DFTZ) will go on to boost the e-commerce sector in Southeast Asia . The hub is to be launched by 2019 with centralized customs, warehousing and fulfillment functions.

Increasing Investment in Infrastructure and Human Capital: The government is continuously investing into infrastructure projects such as port upgrades and expansion, road networks, advanced information technology (IT) system, all of which needed strong commitment and collaboration with the private sector. It is also focusing on the training of more skilled workers and professionals, local Malaysians - who are the backbone of the logistics industry. They are fostering closer collaboration between training providers, logistics associations and industry players to develop industry relevant training programmes.

Increasing E-Commerce Growth in Malaysia: The launch of Digital Free Trade Zone in Malaysia will provide a boost to Malaysia's National eCommerce Strategic Roadmap (2016), which aims to double the nation's e-commerce growth and increase the GDP contribution to MYR 211 billion (approximately USD 47.7 billion) by year 2020. It will facilitate seamless cross-border trade and enable local businesses to export their goods with a priority for eCommerce. DFTZ will provide physical and virtual zones to facilitate SMEs to capitalise on the convergence of exponential growth of the internet economy and cross-border eCommerce activities.

Encouraging Trade with ASEAN countries and China: The establishment of ASEAN Economic Community in the year 2015 was aimed at improving the trade scenario in the region by freeing up the movement of people and goods across the bloc. The Blueprint for 2025 adopted by ASEAN leaders at 27th ASEAN Summit in 2015 will help in facilitating the utilization of ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement and allow liberalization of logistics services across the nations including Malaysia.

The Belt and Road Initiative by China has also triggered the development of trade between the neighboring countries, thus giving the boost to logistics industry in Malaysia.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Malaysia Logistics Market Outlook to 2023 – By Air Freight (Cargo Throughput, Domestic and International Freight, Freight Cost, Flow Corridor), By Sea Freight (International and Domestic, Throughput by Ports and Products, Flow Corridor, Freight Cost), Land Freight (Domestic and International, Freight Revenue), Contract Logistics; By Warehousing (Industrial / Retail, Container Freight / Inland Container Depot and Cold Storage) and By Courier, Express and Parcel" believe that the logistics industry is in its growth stage and is projected to expand in future through increasing government investment to improve the nation's infrastructure and rising demand for cold chain solutions to meet the consumption requirement of growing population. Thus, the market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 9.3% in terms of revenue during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Key Segments Covered:

Logistics and Warehousing:

By Service Mix (Freight Forwarding, Warehousing and Courier and Parcel Activities)

Freight Forwarding:

By Mode of Service (Land Freight, Sea Freight and Air Freight)



By Mode of Freight (Domestic and International Freight Forwarding)



By Flow Corridors (Asian Countries, North American Countries, European Countries and Others)



By End Users (Food and Beverages, Automotive, Manufacturing and Others)



By Third Party Logistics and Integrated Logistics

Courier and Parcel:

By Air and Ground Express



By Domestic and International Shipments



By Delivery Period (One Day Delivery, Two Day Delivery, Three Day Delivery and More than Three Day Delivery)



By Intra City and Inter City

By Market Structure (B2B, B2C and C2C Segments)



By Region (Central, Southern, Northern, Eastern Coast & East Malaysia )

By Onshore and Offshore Shipments

E-Commerce:

By Delivery Period (Same Day Delivery, Next Day Delivery, Two Day and More than Two Day Delivery)



By Area of Delivery (Intracity and Intercity Shipments)

Third Party Logistics:

By Service Mix (Freight Forwarding and Warehousing)

Warehousing:

By Business Model (Industrial/Retail, Container Freight/Inland Container Depot and Cold Storage)



By Geography (Central, Southern, Northern and Eastern Coast & East Malaysia )

By Type of Warehouses (Closed Warehouses and Open Yards)



By Third Party Logistics and Integrated Logistics



By End Users (Food and Beverages, Manufacturing, Automotive, Consumer Retail and Others)

Cold Chain:

By Cold Storage and Cold Transport

Key Target Audience

Logistics Companies

Warehousing Companies

Cold Chain Companies

Courier and Parcel Companies

Express Logistics Companies

E-Commerce Logistics Companies

E-Commerce Companies

Logistics Association

Government Association

Investors and Private Equity Companies

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2013-2018

2013-2018 Forecast Period: 2019-2023

Companies Covered:

Freight Forwarding and Warehousing Market:

DHL



Kuehne + Nagel



Tiong Nam Logistics



TASCO Berhad



CEVA Logistics



DB Schenker



Agility Logistics



CJ Logistics



POS Malaysia



Nippon Express



DKSH



FedEx

Courier and Parcel Market:

POS Malaysia



GD Express

E-Commerce Logistics Market:

Lazada Express



Ninja Van



POS Logistics



DHL eCommerce



The Lorry



Skynet



ABX Express



J&T Express

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Logistics Infrastructure in Malaysia Logistics Market

Logistics Market Cross Comparison of Malaysia Logistics and Warehousing Market with Other Countries

Value Chain Analysis for Malaysia Logistics Market

Malaysia Logistics and Warehousing Market

Malaysia Freight Forwarding Market

Malaysia Warehousing Market

Malaysia Courier and Parcel Market

Malaysia E-Commerce Logistics Market

Malaysia Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market

Malaysia Cold Chain Market

Company Profiles of Major Players in Malaysia Logistics and Warehousing Market

Logistics and Warehousing Market Trade Scenario in Malaysia Logistics and Warehousing Market

Logistics and Warehousing Market Industry Norms and Regulations in Malaysia Logistics and Warehousing Market

Logistics and Warehousing Market Trends and Developments in Malaysia Logistics and Warehousing Market

Logistics and Warehousing Market Issues and Challenges in Malaysia Logistics Market

Logistics Market SWOT Analysis for Malaysia Logistics and Warehousing Market

Matrix of Major Players in Malaysia Logistics Market

Logistics Market Malaysia Logistics and Warehousing Market Future Outlook and Projections

Analyst Recommendations for Malaysia Logistics and Warehousing Market

