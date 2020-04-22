Mango Languages Offers Free Language Learning Worldwide Through Community Outreach Initiative

As people throughout the world are following stay-at-home directives, Mango Languages is offering free access to its language-learning program for everyone until June 30, 2020. This initiative is made possible thanks to their long-standing partnership with public libraries and the communities they serve.

DETROIT, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With this week being National Library Week, Mango Languages looks to connect people with language learning through their Public Library Community Outreach Initiative.

"During this time of social distancing, we hope to bring some light to the fact that many libraries around the country have a great suite of digital resources available to their entire community that can be accessed from home," said Mike Teshuba, a Mango co-founder and COO.

While people are being asked to remain apart physically, many are turning to technology to feel connected with others. Learning a language can offer opportunities to improve mental stimulation, cultivate relationships, expand cultural awareness, seek new employment opportunities, and of course, connect with others.

Mango teaches language and culture through proven methodologies that build conversational-ready language skills in more than 70 world languages and over 20 English courses, and is accessible across mobile and desktop platforms with features that allow for offline learning.

To get free access go to mangolanguages.com/freelanguagelearning, and sign up to start learning today.

About Mango Languages

Mango Languages is the award-winning language-education resource in library systems, K-12 and Higher-Ed schools and institutions, employers, and government agencies worldwide. On a mission to inspire curious people to forge deeper connections, Mango is the only adaptive language-learning system powered by proven methodologies, designed to naturally establish retention and rapidly build conversation skills. To learn more about how Mango prepares you to start the conversation, visit mangolanguages.com, or follow @MangoLanguages on Facebook.

