MCI Management Center Innsbruck: MCI Executive PHD Program Starts for the Fourth Time

Cooperation between the MCI, the University of Antwerp and the Antwerp Management School | Despite COVID unrestricted progress of program guaranteed | Applications are open, start of studies November 2020

INNSBRUCK, Austria, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The four-year Executive PhD Program with participants from all over the world is tailored to experienced, international executives and managers who wish to apply the latest research findings and academic expertise to complex economic issues, often associated with their professional activities. The internationally recognized doctoral program is jointly run by the University of Antwerp, Antwerp Management School and MCI. In Austria, the program is certified by AQ Austria.