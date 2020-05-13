Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited Marks a New Milestone With the KLIP Project

As per the initial plan, after filling the Mallannasagar reservoir water should be released to Kondapochamma reservoir. As the 50TMC capacity Mallannasagar works are still under completion, the water is released from Tukkapur pump house's delivery cistern. This water first reaches to pump house at Akkaram. Before reaching Kondapochamma reservoir, the water reaches to Markuk Pumphouse.

The majority of ayacut of KLIP is under Mallannasagar reservoir. The far away Baswapur reservoir also will get the water from this reservoir. Even Nalgonda district will get the Godavari water from this mammoth reservoir. The water reaches to Singur reservoir from this prestigious reservoir.

Explaining about the pump house importance in the KLIP project, Mr K Govardha Reddy, President Projects, MEIL, said, "Mallannasagar pump house has 8 machines with 43 megawatts capacity. The water discharge capacity is 248.500 Cumecs. Over 1,25,000 lakh acres of ayacut in Siddipet and neighboring districts will get the irrigation water from Mallannasagar. All the tanks on the way to Kondapochamma also will be filled with the Godavari water."

MEIL has established pump houses with 63 machines with a total capacity of 3,767 megawatts for the gigantic Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. Out of these, 49 machines are continuously pumping the water. Erection of another 12 machines is undergoing at a brisk pace. MEIL is taking all the precautions for uninterrupted water pumping. MEIL has built the world's biggest underground Gayatri pump house with eight machines with 139 megawatts capacity. The package-14 pump house with 12 machines is getting ready to lift the Godavari water.

