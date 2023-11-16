METRO BRANDS LTD LAUNCHES A NEW CAMPAIGN ‘FOR PEOPLE WHO MOVE’ FOR ITS BRITISH FOOTWEAR BRAND FITFLOP

This campaign spotlights true game-changers in their fields who challenged the status quo, shattered conventions, and redefined the very essence of success at every step. The line-up includes actor Akhil Akkineni, celebrity wellness expert Anshuka Parwani, Editor-in-Chief Nandini Bhalla, celebrity wedding photographer Joseph Radhik, and start-up founder Vedant Lamba

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UK based footwear brand FitFlop, known for creating the most comfortable footwear in the world launches a brand-new campaign titled 'For People Who Move'. The campaign showcases compelling stories of individuals who challenged the status quo, shattered boundaries, and etched their legacy with determination. In their relentless pursuit of excellence, the campaign showcases that FitFlop is the ideal footwear of choice for those who are constantly on the move –a companion that seamlessly combines style and comfort.

The new campaign series features five icons who have carved a niche for themselves: Akhil Akkineni, a popular actor who has been committed to carrying forward the legacy of his craft, Nandini Bhalla, editor-in-chief at one of India's renowned fashion magazine known for her avant-garde ideas, editorials and conversations that propelled the fashion industry in progressive directions, Anshuka Parwani, a wellness expert who rebuilt her life and has created a unique space for herself in holistic wellness, Joseph Radhik, a celebrity wedding photographer with a knack for turning ordinary moments into the most extraordinary memories; and Vedant Lamba, a startup founder who has established a business in the sneaker space. All of them sport versatile styles from the brand's latest collection, ergonomically crafted to keep them on the move.

"With the narrative of 'For People Who Move', we want to narrate stories of icons who move the world forward in their extraordinary ways and broke through boundaries. We hope this campaign inspires people to be on the move, challenge limits and forge new paths. Whether you move behind the scenes with courage, defy all odds, steer important conversations, or preserve a legacy, FitFlop provides you with footwear that blends comfort and style seamlessly. FitFlop's footwear range is not only fashion forward but also engineered with technology to provide exceptional comfort for those who are constantly on the move," said Deepika Deepti, Senior VP Marketing at Metro Brands Ltd.

The campaign traces inspiring stories through candid camera movements, immersing viewers in their lives. FitFlop stands as a pillar of support for these dynamic go-getters. With its unique technology and comfort, it aids them in carving a legacy. Each of these five personalities breathe life into the brand's fundamental ethos, spotlighting diverse dimensions of motion and transformation within their respective domains.

Fitflop offers a diverse collection of footwear, loved by global icons. From statement sandals to classic white trainers, ballet flats and beach flip-flops, easy sliders, and everyday shoes, each Fitflop style features ultra-comfortable underfoot technology with three levels of targeted cushioning to make the user feel energetic and perform their best every day and everywhere. Fitflop's product offering is enhanced with the brand's signature All Day Comfort Technologies- MICROWOBBLEBOARD™, SUPERCOMFF™, ANATOMICUSH™, ANATOMIFLEX™, iQUSHION™, DUOCOMFF™, DYNAMICUSH™, NEODYNAMIC™, WONDERWELLY™ and CUSHX™.

Other than the 8 exclusive brand outlets, FitFlop in India is also available to shop across 200+ multi brand outlets, online marketplaces, and at www.fitflop.in

Metro Brands is one of the largest Indian footwear specialty retailers and is amongst the aspirational Indian brands in the footwear category. The Company opened its first store under the Metro Brand in Mumbai in 1955 and has since evolved into a one‐stop shop for all footwear needs, by retailing a wide range of branded products for the entire family including men, women, unisex and kids, and for every occasion including casual and formal events. In addition to men's, women's, and kid's footwear, it also has a wide range of handbags, belts, wallets, etc.

Metro Brands retails footwear under its own brands of Metro, Mochi, Walkway, Da Vinchi and J. Fontini, as well as certain third‐party brands such as Crocs, Fitflop, Fila, Skechers, Clarks, Puma, and Adidas which complement its in‐house brands. The Metro footwear range is specially curated based on the regional sensitivity to cater to the needs of different regions.

As of 30th September, 2023, the Company operated 795 Stores across 182 cities spread across 31 states and union territories in India.

About FITFLOP:

About FITFLOP Founded in 2007, FitFlop is a global lifestyle brand renowned for its innovation and technology in footwear. With wellness at heart, FitFlop creates footwear with an uncompromising mission to empower you to move better and feel great. Biomechanically engineered and powered by science, FitFlop is about living without limits.

