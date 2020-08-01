MIT-SDE Becomes the First Indian Institute to Collaborate with LinkedIn Learning

Currently, MIT-SDE offers management courses in different specializations that are spanned across varied durations. The learners can choose from a 12-month Post Graduate Certificate in Management (PGCM), 18-month Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), and a 24-month Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration (PGDBA). These courses are available in exciting specializations such as Marketing Management, Material Management, and Supply Chain Management along with customary disciplines such as HR Management and Project Management.

The institute has deployed a robust Learning Management System wherein all study materials are uploaded for the ease of learners. The study materials include video lectures, notes and e-books prepared by industry experts. MIT-SDE partners with Wiley Publications to ensure the authentication of all its learning materials. Students can access all the materials just by logging in to their accounts. The study materials are self-explanatory and created in a way to impart theoretical as well as practical knowledge to the learners.

Along with imparting field-specific knowledge, MIT-SDE endeavors to upgrade the skills of candidates and enhance their personality to make them industry-ready. It trains the candidates such that they are immediately absorbed in the industry after completing their course. For this, they organize several webinars and personality development sessions. Recently, MIT-SDE went one more step forward by collaborating with Linkedin Learning, an e-learning platform that offers expert-led skill development video courses.

Linkedin Learning contains more than 16000 courses across different verticals designed using adaptive learning methodology. These courses allow individuals to upgrade their knowledge to sync with the ongoing scenario. Furthermore, the courses also facilitate individuals to enhance their employability skills. The courses available on the platform are in-line with international bodies that grant certification. These include Project Management Institute (PMI), Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA), International Institute of Business Analysis (IIBA) and The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA).

In order to access these courses, learners have to take paid yearly membership, which costs 16,800 INR. However, MIT-SDE will offer the yearly membership to its students at a nominal cost. The students can get the membership at 5,000 INR during the offer period i.e. 10th August to 25th August, and 6,500 INR henceforth. In fact, there's even an early discount of 1,000 INR for those students who avail the membership before 8th August; they can claim the membership at 4,000 INR.

On the occasion, Prof. Dr Suhrud Neurgaonkar, Director of MIT-SDE, said, "At MIT-SDE, we believe in shaping the career of individuals. We endeavor to impart courses that prepare individuals for the corporate world and that allow them to make their position in the industry. That is why we focus on all-round development of students and for that, we offer personality development sessions in addition to the course contents. Furthermore, we also provide career guidance and placement support to all our learners. Our partnership with Linkedin Learning is a step forward in this direction. We believe that this partnership will bring new avenues for our students. With Linkedin Learning, students can upgrade their business, creative and technology-related skills. With advanced and relevant skills, these individuals gain an edge that empowers them to shine amidst competition."

About MIT School of Distance Education



MIT School of Distance Education (MIT-SDE) is an integral constituent of MAEER's MIT Pune, established in the year 2008. MAEER's MIT was founded in the year 1983 by Dr. Vishwanath D. Karad, (Founder, Executive President & Managing Trustee) along with the collective efforts of many educationists, scientists and social thinkers. MIT is among the first in professional education offering academic programs at more than 72 institutions and 4 universities across India.



For more information, visit https://www.mitsde.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1222428/MIT_School_of_Distance_Education.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1222429/MITSDE_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MIT School of Distance Education (MIT-SDE)