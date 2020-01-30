Mobile Threat Defense Vendors Offering Integrated Solutions Better Positioned to Address Market Demand

DACH region emerges a hotbed of growth opportunities due to financial institutions' focus on security, finds Frost & Sullivan

LONDON, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With enterprises increasingly seeking a single solution for proactive security for all their endpoints, security vendors have begun to integrate mobile threat defense (MTD) solutions with endpoint detection and response systems. The bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trend, General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and Payment Services Directive 2 (PSD2) regulations are expected to drive the $347.4 million European MTD market towards $759.8 million by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6%.

"In the current regulatory environment, MTD vendors are looking to offer visibility into the security posture of the company's iOS and Android devices while respecting the privacy concerns of end users," said Jarad Carleton, Cybersecurity Global Program Leader at Frost & Sullivan. "For this, they are employing emerging technologies such as deep learning and neural networks, as well as engaging in partnerships with unified endpoint management (UEM), endpoint protection platform (EPP), and endpoint detection and response (EDR) providers to deliver comprehensive solutions."

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, European Mobile Threat Defense Market, Forecast to 2023, highlights major market drivers and restraints that are likely to affect the demand for mobile security solutions. In addition to identifying major industry trends that will have a lasting impact on MTD product development and marketing, it discusses the features that will define future competitive mobile security solutions. The analysis delivers essential insights to cybersecurity vendors, chief information security officers, as well as business executives interested in mobile security.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/3z7

"The United Kingdom, France, and the DACH region (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland) are generating the greatest demand for MTD products," noted Mikita Hanets, Cybersecurity Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The DACH region has the highest adoption rate of MTD solutions in Europe, led by Germany. Switzerland and Austria are expected to grow rapidly, too, due to their well-established culture of privacy as well as financial institutions' desire to secure mobile endpoints."

The MTD market is likely to undergo a transformation before the end of the forecast period. The most successful vendors will be the ones that look to grab the growth opportunities presented by:

Integrating their solution with existing EDR systems through partnerships with other security vendors. This will help them meet the increasing market demand for comprehensive endpoint protection products.

Offering a unified solution with MTD and UEM capabilities.

Partnering with leading cybersecurity vendors that have the resources to develop an integrated endpoint security monitoring and management ( ESMM ) platform.

( ) platform. Expanding their customer base across Southern and Eastern Europe .

. Developing deep learning engines for more effective threat detection.

European Mobile Threat Defense Market, Forecast to 2023 is part of Frost & Sullivan's global Cybersecurity Growth Partnership Service program.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

European Mobile Threat Defense Market, Forecast to 2023

ME46-74

Contact:

Kristi Cekani

Corporate Communications - Frost & Sullivan, Europe

P: +39 (0)2 4851 6133

E: kristi.cekani@frost.com

http://ww2.frost.com

Related Links

http://www.frost.com



SOURCE Frost & Sullivan