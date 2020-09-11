Mobility Experts Present the Full Potential of Digitizing the Global Used Car Industry

Webinar to discuss the resilience of the market and its ability to shift gears during economic shock

SANTA CLARA, California, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At twice the size of the new car market, used vehicles present an untapped opportunity. Driven by the economic impact of COVID-19 and its resulting market realignment, the used car market is poised for growth and is expected to boom across the globe. With over $350 million in sales, used vehicles account for 75% of overall vehicle sales in the US. In key European markets such as the UK, Germany, and France, used car sales are typically three times larger than new. Our Mobility team expects the used car market to emerge re-energized and refocused on future growth. It has developed an analysis of proven insights to help empower the used car business and the entire customer journey for aftersales and new/used car purchases.