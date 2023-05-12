Monte South, Byculla receives OC till 51st floor of Tower 1

MUMBAI, India, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Group and Adani Realty announced that Monte South, their luxury joint venture project at Byculla, has now received an Occupation Certificate for Phase 2.

Monte South, Byculla

Monte South at Byculla is set on one of the largest land parcels in South Mumbai – the 12.5 acre plot of the erstwhile Khatau Mills. The project is set to feature four 60+ storey luxury residential skyscrapers and a commercial tower. The project offers spacious 2 & 3 bed residences with awe-inspiring views and incredibly unique amenities including a podium beach volleyball court, Amazon themed landscaping, a Jain derasar and lots more. The principal architect for the project is the renowned Hafeez Contractor.

"We are delighted that our vision of creating one of the city's finest luxury developments is now coming to life. Our grand drop-off with a fountain, triple height entrance lobby, and the first phase of amenities are all ready now and it's heartening that residents and visitors alike have given us tremendous feedback," said Mr. Mayur Shah, Managing Director, Marathon Group.

Phase 1 of the project – till the 39th floor of Tower 1 had received an Occupation Certificate earlier and hundreds of families have already moved in, with many more set to move in soon once their interior work is completed. With OC now received till the 51st floor of Tower 1, more than 300 flats have now been delivered with an Occupation Certificate.

Monte South was also recently named amongst the best selling projects in South Mumbai by CRE Matrix, a real estate research firm.

"We have witnessed an incredible response to the launch of the higher floors in Tower A and have clocked over 400 Cr of bookings in the last 4 months alone. This puts us in a great position to accelerate construction even further. We continue to retain a sharp focus on timely completion and have already reached the 58th slab in Tower 1 and 20th slab in Tower 2," said Mr. Mayur Shah.

Monte South is a joint venture between two real estate powerhouses – Marathon Group and Adani Realty. Over the years, the companies have created award-winning projects that have gone on to become landmark residential and commercial spaces, with over 87 million sq. feet of land developed between them.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2074937/Monte_South_Byculla.jpg

SOURCE Marathon Group and Adani Realty