Moonbug Partners With Tencent Video To Expand Its Reach Across China

These popular animated shows promote healthy values such as compassion, empathy and resilience while teaching children fundamental life skills through engaging storylines and interactive nursery rhymes. Each show will be available in Mandarin and English.

"We have experienced a huge volume of global expansion this year, and this strategic partnership with Tencent will further enhance exposure for some of our new and younger brands within the Chinese market," said Nicolas Eglau, head of EMEA & APAC, Moonbug. "We are excited to partner with a leading platform like Tencent and introduce our growing category of children's content to kids across China so they, too, can learn and grow with these shows."

About Moonbug

Moonbug is an award-winning global entertainment company providing values-based educational programming for children. Its popular kids lineup includes global sensations CoComelon, Blippi, Little Baby Bum, My Magic Pet Morphle, Supa Strikas, Go Buster, Playtime with Twinkle, Gecko's Garage, ARPO and many more which are available in 26 languages.

In just two years, it has become a kids programming powerhouse with a library of more than 550 hours of content, which is distributed on more than 100 platforms globally, including YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Joyn, Sky and Roku. In May of 2020, Tubular Labs named Moonbug one of the leading digital kids' entertainment companies in the world based on the total number of minutes watched worldwide.

About Tencent Video

Tencent Video is the leading online video streaming platform in China. With an extensive content library of drama series, films, variety shows, animation, sports, documentaries, news and many more, Tencent Video provides the best entertainment experience to audiences across different platforms and devices.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1247970/Moonbug_Tencent_partner.jpg

Related Links

https://www.moonbug.com



SOURCE Moonbug