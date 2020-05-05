More Than 40 Billion Minutes of Live Interactive Video and Voice Content Streamed Monthly on Agora.io's Network in Q1

Agora's software defined dedicated network sees 60% increase in usage, from 25 billion to more than 40 billion minutes streamed monthly

SAN JOSE, California, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora.io , the leading voice, video and live interactive streaming platform, saw tremendous growth during the first quarter of 2020, including a 300 percent increase in developer sign-ups from the last quarter of 2019 to the first quarter of 2020, as well as a 60 percent increase in overall network usage. Agora's interactive voice, video, and messaging SDKs are embedded into mobile, web and desktop applications across more than 1.7 billion devices globally.

Amid social distancing and work-from-home orders in response to COVID-19, many consumers and organizations are turning to online video streaming to engage, interact and stay connected with one another during these times. With no signs of demand slowing down, the growing user adoption of interactive video and voice streaming solutions is expected to bring the market's compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to more than 19 percent with more than 240 million streaming users expected in the U.S. by the end of 2020.

"The demand for real-time engagement was growing even before the epidemic but in the last few months it became very compelling. We've seen a trend in organizations and institutions that have either accelerated their digital transformation plans or have been forced to put a strategy and plan into action as a result of COVID-19," said Reggie Yativ, Chief Operations Officer at Agora.io. "As a global company with easy-to-implement live, interactive video and voice SDKs, we are well-positioned to work with companies around the world to add real-time engagement features to their applications quickly to ensure their employees and customers can continue to connect with one another while adhering to the social distance orders that are enacted around the globe. We believe that the new world we are living in will require all businesses across the globe to adjust and form more comprehensive and engaging digital strategies to ensure business continuity."

From the more than 88 percent of enterprises implementing remote work to the 1.5 billion students globally out of school , live, interactive video and voice streaming offers an answer to the growing need for a sense of normalcy during the pandemic. Recent use cases Agora has supported include:

Virtual Classrooms:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. , one of the largest providers of private educational services in the world and Noon Academy , a leading global social learning platform for virtual study groups, both partnered with Agora to bring authentic and engaging interactions among students and teachers to the virtual classroom through the use of real-time, interactive video and voice solutions.

DrFirst , a pioneer in technology, support and services that connect people at touchpoints of patient care, partnered with Agora to enable telehealth within Backline, DrFirst's award-winning care collaboration platform. Over 1,300 organizations, and growing, are using Backline for telehealth.

Talkspace , an online and mobile therapy company, has embedded Agora's live, interactive video and voice solutions to keep patients connected with their doctors.

Pragli , a virtual office solution for remote teams, is answering the needs of the corporate world by leveraging Agora's real-time video and voice SDKs, to help employees connect with their colleagues in real-time. Users can host quick audio calls, schedule real-time video meetings all while using personalized avatars as an easy and fun way to let their co-workers know when they're at their desks, in a meeting, or simply taking a break. In the last two months since the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders have been put in place, Pragli's user base has grown 20x.

Run the World is one of the fastest growing online event platforms and has seen tremendous success in recent months. Organizers can simply plug and play event information to create a fully digital experience for their community, complete with interactive, live video streaming powered by Agora's technology. From multi-day industry conferences to intimate cocktail hours, the opportunities are endless.

Bunch , a group video chat app for multiplayer games, and Total Mayhem Games , an indie mobile game developer, both leverage Agora's technology to offer their users a seamless experience to communicate with friends in real-time during play. . In the last three months, Bunch has seen more than 200x growth in usage and Total Mayhem Games' most recent title, "We Were Here Together," a 50 percent increase in new players since the beginning of the year.

About Agora.io

Agora.io helps apps increase user engagement and retention with a developer platform for live, interactive audio, video, and messaging features at planetary scale. With a dedicated network and device-optimized SDKs, Agora is the only real-time engagement platform designed to cross borders and reach users on low-bandwidth networks and on lower-powered devices.

