Moving towards India@2047: Roadmap to shape the future of pharma and healthcare discussed at OPPI Annual Summit

The theme for this year's Summit 'Bharat Ke Liye' encapsulated its commitment to converge and collaborate with stakeholders to co-create innovative solutions to address the nation's healthcare challenges

NEW DELHI , Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) organized its flagship Annual Summit on the 23rd of November 2023 at the Le Méridien, New Delhi. The summit brought together an illustrious gathering of policymakers, renowned academicians, industry leaders, innovators, scientists, and media representatives. Under the theme 'Bharat Ke Liye', the summit served as a platform to deliberate strategies on the future of healthcare in the country.

Suresh Pattathil, President, OPPI, said, "This summit echoes our resolute dedication to advancing healthcare with a patient-centric approach. The transition from Volume-Based to Value-Based healthcare is not merely a discourse; it's a commitment to better outcomes for every individual in our nation. Over the years, we have focused on collective action to chart a path toward a more inclusive, innovative, and sustainable healthcare future for Bharat."

Anil Matai, Director General, OPPI, expressed, "The OPPI Annual Summit stands as a testament to the resilience and dedication of the pharma sector, placing a profound focus on fostering innovation. It embodies our collective pursuit of a healthcare landscape where groundbreaking innovation converges with compassion, driving transformative change. At this summit, we witnessed a symphony of ideas, a harmonious collaboration among stakeholders fueled by a shared vision for 'Bharat Ke Liye.' We, as OPPI, are always committed to finding innovative solutions and ensuring that no citizen is left behind in accessing quality healthcare. The conversations and deliberations held during the summit encapsulate the spirit of 'Jai Vigyan and Jai Anusandhan' and illuminate a path towards a future where science, innovation, and patient-centricity converge to redefine healthcare delivery in our country."

The event also saw the launch of the 'Reimagining Pharma and Healthcare for India@100' report, a collaboration between OPPI and EY Parthenon, the summit's knowledge partner. This comprehensive report outlines an ambitious trajectory for the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector, aligning with the visionary objectives articulated under Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi-ji's clarion call for "Amrit Kaal". Suresh Subramanian, Partner and National Lifesciences Leader, EY Parthenon said "The Indian pharmaceutical industry is recognized as a key player on the global stage and has the bold ambition of reaching $450 billion by 2047. The report meticulously explores the industry's potential to become an integral part of the global pharma supply chain, foster innovation, and ensuring sustainable and equitable healthcare access for all. The insights presented in the report will serve as a strategic roadmap for industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders alike."

The summit's discourse traversed multifaceted dimensions, encapsulating pivotal themes such as:

Fast-forward 2047 : Envisioning healthcare 25 years into the future, contemplating groundbreaking innovations and strategies to overcome healthcare challenges.

: Envisioning healthcare 25 years into the future, contemplating groundbreaking innovations and strategies to overcome healthcare challenges. Moving from Volume-Based to Value-Based Healthcare : Emphasising the imperative shift towards patient-centric care and outcomes-driven models, ensuring quality and efficacy in healthcare delivery.

: Emphasising the imperative shift towards patient-centric care and outcomes-driven models, ensuring quality and efficacy in healthcare delivery. Ease of Doing Business: Mapping the Journey towards India@100: Fostering an enabling ecosystem through collaborative efforts between government, industry, academia, and other stakeholders to propel India towards global leadership in healthcare.

The Annual Summit witnessed the felicitation of outstanding contributors and trailblazers in the healthcare sector through the esteemed OPPI Awards. These accolades, conferred during the summit celebrated excellence, innovation, and unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare in Bharat. The distinguished OPPI Awards for 2023 included:

OPPI Ratna Award 2023 Mr. Ranjit Shahani Former President, OPPI

OPPI Scientist Award 2023 Scientist of the Year Dr Jyotirmayee Dash Professor, Indian Association for The Cultivation of Sciences Woman Scientist of the Year Dr Ellora Sen PhD, Scientist VII, National Brain Research Centre, Haryana Young Scientist of the Year Dr Vinaykumar Kanchupalli DST Inspire Faculty, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hyderabad

OPPI Quality Award for Excellent Facility of the year 2023 Large Pharma category Recipharm Pharmaservices Pvt Ltd For its facility located at Bangalore MSME Pharma category Galentic Pharma (I) Pvt. Ltd. For its facility located at Gujarat

OPPI Innovation Award for 2023 OPPI Excellence in Innovation Award for Healthcare Start-up of the year 2023 HealthPlix Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

OPPI Lifetime Achievement Award 2023 OPPI Lifetime Achievement Award Dilip Shanghvi, Sun Pharma

About OPPI

The Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) established in 1965, represents the research-based global pharmaceutical companies in India. OPPI has been an integral part of the healthcare journey of the country. We remain committed to supporting the nation's healthcare objectives, putting patients at the core of all decision making and collaborating with all stakeholders to find sustainable solutions to realize the collective vision of Health for All.

Our member companies have been serving the country's healthcare ecosystem since pre-independence and continue to remain committed to patient safety and providing quality care in the future as well. As an association, our advocacy decisions, patient commitment, and work are always keeping the country first and we embody the spirit of working for 'Bharat Ke Liye'; driven by innovation to find solutions for unmet medical needs, collaboration with government stakeholders, and co-creation with partners coming together to address the nation's healthcare challenges. We are committed to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji's clarion call of 'Jai Vigyan and Jai Anusandhan'.

