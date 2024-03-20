MSI launches its new-line-up of AI Powered laptops and its first Gaming Handheld in India

News provided by

MSI

20 Mar, 2024, 19:10 IST

~ The new range of laptops and the revolutionary gaming handheld 'Claw' are powered by the new Intel® Core™ Ultra processors

 ~   The full range of laptops will be available in the market, starting at INR 68,990/-

NEW DELHI, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, a world-leading laptop brand, recently announced the launch of their latest AI-powered laptops lineup, with the NPU (Neural Processing Unit) built-in Intel® Core™ Ultra processor. MSI has also introduced its pioneering gaming handheld device, Claw, the world's first handheld equipped with the Intel Core™ Ultra Processor. Additionally, MSI has launched a series of 18" laptops featuring Intel® 14th Gen HX-series processors and the largest vapor chamber thermal modules, aiming to be the most powerful on the planet. The lineup also expands the use of 14th Gen HX-series processors across its new mainstream gaming and creator models, all equipped with the full power of RTX 40 series graphics. With the zeitgeist of AI technology taking the world by storm, the new launches come with innovative technology breakthroughs, extremely powerful performance and aesthetic designs that ensure the best-in-class user experience for all its consumers.

MSI's latest laptops, powered by the new Intel® Core™ Ultra processors are tailored to handle sustained AI workloads efficiently. Featuring a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) optimized for AI tasks and built on Intel's advanced 4 process node, these processors ensure minimal power usage for routine tasks, thus enhancing battery life. Additionally, the integration of ARC™ graphics offers over double the graphical performance per watt compared to previous generations, supporting various activities including office tasks, streaming, content creation, and gaming.

The new range will also feature NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ GPUs designed for the AI era, leveraging NVIDIA's Ada Lovelace architecture to deliver lifelike virtual worlds through AI-powered DLSS 3 and full ray tracing capabilities. With specialized AI Tensor Cores, these GPUs offer cutting-edge performance across tasks, unlocking the full potential of AI on Windows PCs. MSI has also launched the exclusive AI-driven software – the MSI AI Engine, which optimizes laptop settings based on the application in use, enhancing user experience.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Bruce Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI, said "We're delighted to unveil our latest lineup of AI-powered 14th Gen laptops, marking a significant leap into the realm of AI innovation. Our innovative lineup of laptops are designed to revolutionize the way users experience computing. With the integration of latest technologies such as the Neural Processing Unit (NPU) in our Intel® Core™ Ultra processors and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ GPUs, we're redefining possibilities in terms of performance, efficiency, and user experience. Additionally, we're thrilled to introduce the highly anticipated gaming handheld, Claw, which has been eagerly awaited for, by our consumers. The positive response to this announcement at CES 2024 fuels our excitement to bring these advancement for users in India. At MSI, we're dedicated to pushing the boundaries of technology to deliver professionalism over luxurious aesthetics, extreme performance and innovative technology and best-in-class user experience and this launch represents our dedication to that mission."

Additionally, MSI introduces the AI Artist, an offline text-to-image service that boosts productivity for content creators by offering features like image-to-image, image-to-text, and exporting layered PSD files. Furthermore, the AI Noise Cancellation Pro ensures studio-quality voice for remote meetings or professional recording, even in noisy environments, with customizable microphone pickup positions, merging advanced microphone hardware with AI-powered noise cancellation software.

Model

CPU + GPU

MRP

Titan 18 HX A14VIG/HG

Intel® Core™ i9-14900HX

RTX 4090, GDDR6 16GB/RTX 4080, GDDR6 12GB

INR 6,19,990/INR 4,99,990

Raider 18 HX A14VIG/HG

Intel® Core™ i9-14900HX

RTX 4090, GDDR6 16GB/ RTX 4080, GDDR6 12GB

INR 4,49,990/INR 3,79,990

Raider GE78 HX 14VIG/HG

Intel® Core™ i9-14900HX Processor

RTX 4090, GDDR6 16GB/RTX 4080, GDDR6 12GB

INR 4,19,990/INR 3,39,990

Raider GE68 HX 14VIG/HG

Intel® Core™ i9-14900HX Processor

RTX 4090, GDDR6 16GB/RTX 4080, GDDR6 12GB

INR 3,99,990/INR 2,99,990

Vector 17 HX A14VHG/GG

Intel® Core™ i9-14900HX Processor

RTX 4080, GDDR6 12GB/RTX 4070, GDDR6 8GB

INR 3,19,990/INR 2,69,990

Vector 16 HX A14VGG

Intel® Core™ i7-14700HX Processor

RTX 4070, GDDR6 8GB

INR 2,29,990/-

Stealth 18 AI Studio A1VIG/HG

Intel Core Ultra 9 185H Processor

RTX 4090, GDDR6 16GB/RTX 4080, GDDR6 12GB

 

INR 4,49,990/ INR 3,89,990

Stealth 16 AI Studio A1VGG/FG

Intel Core Ultra 9 185H Processor

RTX 4070, GDDR6 8GB/RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB

INR 2,29,990/INR 2,57,990

Stealth 14 AI Studio A1VGG/FG

Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Processor

RTX 4070, GDDR6 8GB/RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB

INR 2,57,990/INR 2,12,990

Pulse 17 AI C1VGKG

Intel Core Ultra 9 185H Processor

RTX 4070, GDDR6 8GB

INR 2,19,990

Pulse 17 AI C1VGKG

Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Processor

RTX 4070, GDDR6 8GB

INR 1,94,990

Pulse 16 AI C1VGKG

Intel Core Ultra 9 185H Processor

RTX 4070, GDDR6 8GB

INR 2,07,990

Pulse 16 AI C1VGKG/FKG

Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Processor

RTX 4070, GDDR6 8GB/RTX 4060, GDDR6 8G

INR 1,89,990/INR 1,67,990

Crosshair 16 HX D14VGKG/FKG

Intel® Core™ i7-14700HX Processor

RTX 4070, GDDR6 8GB/RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB

INR 1,93,990/ INR 1,62,990

Sword 16 HX B14VGKG/FKG/EKG

Intel® Core™ i7-14700HX Processor

RTX 4070, GDDR6 8GB/RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB/RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB

INR 1,73,990/INR 1,51,990/INR 1,39,990

Cyborg 15 AI A1VFK/EK

Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Processor

RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB/RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB

INR 1,29,990/INR 1,19,990

Cyborg 15 AI A1VEK

Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Processor

RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB

INR 1,11,990

Katana 17 B13VGK

13th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ i7

Processor

RTX 4070, GDDR6 8GB

INR 1,59,990

Katana 17 B13VFK/VEK

13th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ i7

Processor

RTX 4070, GDDR6 8GB

INR 1,49,990

Katana 17 B13VFK/VEK

13th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ i7

Processor

RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB/RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB

INR 1,65,990/INR 1,55,590

Katana 17 B13UDXK/CXK

13th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ i7

Processor

RTX 3050 6GB, GDDR6 6GB/RTX 2050, GDDR6 4GB

 

INR 1,23,990/INR 1,17,990

Katana 15 B13VFK

13th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ i7

Processor

RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB

INR 1,79,990

Katana 15 B13VGK/FK/EK

13th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ i7

Processor

RTX 4070, GDDR6 8GB/RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB/RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB

INR 1,79,990/INR 1,64,990/INR 1,54,990

Thin 15 B13VE

13th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ i7

Processor

RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB

INR 1,03,990

Thin 15 B13VE

13th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ i5

Processor

RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB

INR 94,990

Thin 15 B13UC

13th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ i7

Processor

RTX 3050 4GB, GDDR6 4GB

INR 89,990

Thin 15 B13UC

13th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ i5

Processor

RTX 3050 4GB, GDDR6 4GB

INR 82,990

Thin 15 B13UCX

13th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ i7

Processor

RTX 2050, GDDR6 4GB

INR 81,990

Thin 15 B13UCX

13th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ i5

Processor

RTX 2050, GDDR6 4GB

INR 76,990

Thin 15 B13UCX

13th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ i5

Processor

RTX 2050, GDDR6 4GB

INR 73,990

Claw A1M

Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 155H

INR 99,990/INR 96,990

Claw A1M

Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 processor 135H

INR 88,990

Katana A17 AI B8VG/VF

Ryzen 9 8940H

RTX 4070, GDDR6 8GB/RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB

INR 1,64,990/INR 1,34,990

Katana A15 AI B8VG

Ryzen 9 8940H

RTX 4070, GDDR6 8GB

INR 1,61,990

Katana A15 AI B8VF/VE

Ryzen 7 8840H

RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB/RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB

INR 1,28,990/INR 1,17,990

Thin A15 B7VF/VE

Ryzen 7 7735HS

RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB/RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB

INR 1,11990/INR 1,03,990

Thin A15 B7VE/UC

Ryzen 5 7535HS

RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB/RTX 3050 4GB, GDDR6 4GB

INR 91,990/INR 78,990

Thin A15 B7UCX

Ryzen 5 7535HS

RTX 2050, GDDR6 4GB/

INR 72,990/INR 69,990

Bravo 15 B7ED

Ryzen 7 7735HS

RX6550M, GDDR6 4GB

INR 92,990

Bravo 15 B7ED

Ryzen 5 7535HS

RX6550M, GDDR6 4GB

INR 89,990

Modern 15 B7M

Ryzen 7 7730U

AMD Radeon™ Graphics

INR 73,990

Modern 15 B7M

Ryzen 5 7530U

AMD Radeon™ Graphics

INR 65,990/INR 62,990

Modern 14 C7M

Ryzen 7 7730U

AMD Radeon™ Graphics

INR 72,990

Modern 14 C7M

Ryzen 5 7530U

AMD Radeon™ Graphics

INR 64,990/INR 61,990

Summit E16 AI Evo A1MTG

Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Processor

Intel® Arc Graphics

 

INR 1,59,990

Summit E13 AI Evo A1MTG

Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Processor

Intel® Arc Graphics

INR 1,69,990

Summit E13 AI Evo A1MTG

Intel® Arc Graphics

Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Processor

INR 1,49,990

Prestige 16 AI Studio B1VFG

Intel Core Ultra 9 185H Processor

RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB

INR 2,21,990/INR 1,89,990

Prestige 16 AI Studio B1VEG

Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Processor

RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB

INR 1,79,990

Prestige 16 AI Evo B1MG

Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Processor

Intel® Arc Graphics

INR 1,34,990

Prestige 14 AI Studio C1UDXG

Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Processor

RTX 3050 6GB, GDDR6 6GB

INR 1,49,990

Prestige 14 AI Evo C1MG

Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Processor

Intel® Arc Graphics

INR 1,19,990

Prestige 14 AI Evo C1MG

Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Processor

Intel® Arc Graphics

INR 1,01,990

Prestige 13 AI Evo A1MG

Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Processor

Intel® Arc Graphics

INR 1,28,990

Prestige 13 AI Evo A1MG

Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Processor

Intel® Arc Graphics

INR 1,11,990

Commercial 14 H A13MG vPro

13th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ i7

Processor

Iris Xe Graphics

INR 1,23,990

Commercial 14 H A13MG vPro

13th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ i5

Processor

Iris Xe Graphics

INR 1,06,990

Commercial 14 H A13MG

13th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ i5

Processor

Iris Xe Graphics

INR 98,990

Modern 15 H C13M

13th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ i9

Processor

Iris Xe Graphics

INR 88,990

Modern 15 H C13M

13th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ i7

Processor

Iris Xe Graphics

INR 78,990

Modern 15 H C13M

13th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ i5

Processor

Iris Xe Graphics

INR 68,990

Modern 14 H D13MG

13th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ i9

Processor

Iris Xe Graphics

INR 88,990

Modern 14 H D13MG

13th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ i7

Processor

Iris Xe Graphics

INR 78,990

Modern 14 H D13MG

13th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ i5

Processor

Iris Xe Graphics

INR 68,990

Creator 16 AI Studio A1VIG

Intel Core Ultra 9 185H Processor

RTX 4090, GDDR6 16GB

INR 4,36,990

Creator 16 AI Studio A1VHG

Intel Core Ultra 9 185H Processor

RTX 4080, GDDR6 12GB

INR 3,79,990

New 18-inch Gaming Laptops Family: Titan 18 HX/ Raider 18 HX / Stealth 18 AI Studio

MSI has introduced a new lineup of 18-inch gaming laptops, including the Titan 18 HX, Raider 18 HX, and Stealth 18 AI Studio. The Titan 18 HX and Raider 18 HX feature top-tier Intel 14th gen Core™ i9 processors and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 Series graphics, while the Stealth 18 AI Studio boasts Intel Core™ Ultra processors. Standout features include an 18-inch large display with options like the world's first 18-inch 4K 120Hz mini LED display for immersive gaming. Each model showcases a fresh design, with highlights such as the Titan 18 HX's Seamless RGB Haptic Touchpad and revamped Cherry Switch Mechanical Keyboard. The Raider 18 HX introduces the iconic matrix light bar and a new 3D stand for enhanced cooling airflow. Constructed with a magnesium-aluminum alloy, the Titan 18 HX and Stealth 18 AI Studio ensure durability and sleek aesthetics, with the Stealth 18 AI Studio being the lightest 18-inch gaming laptop on the market.

World's first Meteor Lake-powered gaming handheld: Claw

MSI has introduced the highly anticipated Claw, a revolutionary handheld gaming device that redefines portable gaming experiences. Powered by Intel Core™ Ultra processors and featuring Intel XeSS technology, it enhances FPS for smooth gameplay, even on AAA titles. Equipped with MSI Cooler Boost Hyperflow thermal technology, the Claw ensures optimal gaming performance with its intraflow thermal design, redirecting airflow to cool internal components effectively. With a large 53Whr battery, the Claw offers an impressive 2-hour battery life under full workload conditions, allowing for extended gaming sessions. Featuring the user-friendly UI design of MSI Center M, it provides easy access to essential features and settings, including a quick game launcher and instant platform access. Additionally, the Claw supports MSI APP Player, offering access not only to Windows games but also Android mobile games. Ergonomically designed for comfort and precision, the Claw fits naturally in the hand, providing an intuitive gaming experience for all hand sizes. With a 7-inch Full HD touchscreen display boasting a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, the MSI Claw delivers a visually stunning and responsive gaming environment.

High Power Gaming: Vector HX/ Crosshair HX/ Pulse AI

The all new Vector 16/17 HX, Crosshair 16/17 HX, and Pulse 16/17 AI laptops, offer full GPU power for an uncompromised gaming experience. The Vector 17 HX stands out with MSI Overboost technology, providing 250W total power output for exceptional gaming capabilities. The Crosshair HX and Pulse AI series feature innovative thermal designs with 6 exhaust and 2 intake ports to optimize airflow for peak performance. Additionally, these models showcase MSI's commitment to cutting-edge design, featuring 24-zone RGB keyboard backlighting. The Crosshair HX boasts a futuristic spacecraft pattern, while the Pulse AI introduces an electromagnetic pulse pattern, reflecting innovative laptop design.

Mainstream Gaming: Sword HX/ Cyborg/ Thin 15

MSI has broadened its range of gaming laptops aimed at the mainstream market. The Sword 16/17 HX, finished in space grey with PCR materials, delivers an immersive gaming experience complemented by a 24-zone RGB backlit keyboard. The Cyborg 15 AI, powered by the latest Intel Core™ Ultra processor, showcases a futuristic translucent chassis, blending style with high performance. The Thin 15, sporting a cosmos grey finish, offers a sleek gaming solution with its portable design and a translucent WASD blue backlit keyboard. Catering to various preferences, MSI also introduced the Cyborg 14, providing an accessible 14-inch option that combines style and functionality seamlessly.

Powerful Productivity: Prestige 16 AI/ Prestige 14 AI/ Prestige 13 AI

The Prestige AI series, fueled by the latest Intel Core™ Ultra processors, offers exceptional performance in a lightweight package. Leading the lineup is the ultralight Prestige 16 AI, weighing just 1.5kg and featuring a robust 99.9WHr battery for up to 19 hours of battery life. Its counterpart, the Prestige 14 AI, boasts the largest battery (90Whrs) in its class, ensuring prolonged productivity. Both models support up to PD 3.1 140W Charging for added convenience. Certified by Intel Evo and Nvidia Studio, these laptops combine high performance with portability. Equipped with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 series Laptop GPU, they excel in creative applications. Additionally, the Prestige 13 AI Evo, weighing only 990g, offers a remarkable 75WHrs battery, providing up to 50% more capacity compared to similar laptops. Featuring stunning 16:10 OLED displays with 100% DCI-P3 Color gamut coverage, both the Prestige 16 AI and Prestige 13 AI Evo ensure true-to-life visual excellence.

Content Creation Series:

MSI has revamped its content creation lineup with the introduction of the Creator Z17 HX Studio, Creator 16 AI Studio, Creator M14, and Creator M16 HX laptops. The Creator Z17 HX Studio stands out with its vapor chamber cooler thermal design, making it the most powerful option in the lineup. The brand-new Creator 16 AI Studio features a 16:10 OLED display for enhanced visual precision, while weighing less than 2 kg, making it highly portable for creative professionals. Additionally, MSI expands its offerings with the Creator M14 and Creator M16 HX laptops, providing creators with a broader range of choices to suit their diverse preferences and requirements in content creation.

Model Name

Titan 18 HX A14VIG / A14VHG

Processor

Intel® Core™ i9 processor 14900HX

Operating System

Windows 11 Home / Windows 11 Pro (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)

Chipset

Intel® HM770

Memory

DDR5, 4 Slots, up to 128GB

Display

18" UHD+ (3840x2400), 16:10, MiniLED, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 Certified, IPS-Level panel

Graphics

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 Laptop GPU 16GB GDDR6 (A14VIG)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU 12GB GDDR6 (A14VHG)

Storage Slots

1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen5 x4

2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4

Keyboard

Cherry Mechanical Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries

Audio

6 Speaker designed by Dynaudio system (4 x 2W Speakers + 2 x 2W Woofers)

1 x Audio combo jack

Nahimic 3 Audio Enhanc

Hi-Res Audio ready

USB Ports

1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.1), 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C,

3 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A

Card Reader

1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader

Video Output

1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.1), 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C

1 x HDMI™ 2.1 (8K@60Hz / 4K@120Hz)

Communication

Intel® Killer™ Ethernet E3100 (up to 2.5 GbE) / Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 7 BE1750, Bluetooth v5.4

Webcam

IR FHD type (30fps@1080p) with HDR & 3D Noise Reduction+ (3DNR+)

Security

IR Webcam / Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 /  Webcam Shutter /  Kensington Lock

Battery

4-Cell, Li-Polymer,  99.9Whr

Power Adapter

400W

Dimension

404 (W) x 307.5 (D) x 24~32 (H) mm

Weight

3.6 Kg

Model Name

Raider 18 HX A14VIG/ A14VHG / A14VGG / A14VFG

Processor

Intel® Core™ i9 processor 14900HX

Operating System

Windows 11 Home / Windows 11 Pro

(MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)

Chipset

Intel® HM770

Memory

DDR5, 4 Slots, up to 128GB

Display

18" UHD+ (3840x2400), 16:10, MiniLED, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 Certified, IPS-Level panel

Graphics

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 Laptop GPU 16GB GDDR6 (A14VIG)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU 12GB GDDR6 (A14VHG)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (A14VGG)

Storage Slots

1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen5 x4

1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4

Keyboard

Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries

Audio

6 Speaker designed by Dynaudio system (4 x 2W Speakers + 2 x 2W Woofers)

1 x Audio combo jack

Nahimic 3 Audio Enhance

Hi-Res Audio ready

USB Ports

1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.1), 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C,

3 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A

Card Reader

1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader

Video Output

1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.1), 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C

1 x HDMI™ 2.1 (8K@60Hz / 4K@120Hz)

Communication

Intel® Killer™ Ethernet E3100 (up to 2.5 GbE) / Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 7 BE1750, Bluetooth v5.4

Webcam

IR FHD type (30fps@1080p) with HDR & 3D Noise Reduction+ (3DNR+)

Security

IR Webcam / Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 /  Webcam Shutter /  Kensington Lock

Battery

4-Cell, Li-Polymer,  99.9Whr

Power Adapter

330W

Dimension

404 (W) x 307.5 (D) x 24~32 (H) mm

Weight

3.6 Kg

Model Name

Stealth 18 AI Studio A14VIG/ A14VHG / A14VGG

Processor

Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 185H

Operating System

Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)

Windows 11 Pro

Chipset

Integrated SoC

Memory

DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB

Display

18" UHD+ (3840x2400), 16:10, MiniLED, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 Certified, IPS-Level panel

Graphics

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 Laptop GPU 16GB GDDR6 (A14VIG)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU 12GB GDDR6 (A14VHG)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (A14VGG)

Storage Slots

2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4

Keyboard

Per-Key RGB Gaming Keyboard by SteelSeries

Audio

2 x 2W Speakers and 4 x 2W Woofers designed by Dynaudio system

1 x Audio combo jack

Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer

Hi-Res Audio ready

USB Ports

1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.1), 1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP,

2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A

Card Reader

1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader

Video Output

1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.1), 1 x  USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP,

1 x HDMI™ 2.1 (8K@60Hz / 4K@120Hz)

Communication

Intel® Killer™ Ethernet E3100 (up to 2.5 GbE) / Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 7 BE1750, Bluetooth v5.4

Webcam

IR FHD type (30fps@1080p) with HDR & 3D Noise Reduction+ (3DNR+)

Security

IR Webcam / Fingerprint Reader / Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 /

Webcam Shutter /  Kensington Lock

Battery

4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr

Power Adapter

280W adapter

Dimension

399.9 (W) x  289.6 (D) x 19.9-23.9 (H) mm

Weight

2.79 Kg

Model Name

Claw A1M

Processor

Up to Intel® Core Ultra 7 processor 155H

Operating System

Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)

Windows 11 Pro

Chipset

Integrated SoC

Memory

LPDDR5 onboard, 16GB, dual channel

Display

7" FHD (1920 x 1080), 120 Hz Refresh Rate, Touch Screen, 120 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% sRGB(Typical), 500nits(Typical), IPS-Level panel

Graphics

Intel® Arc Graphics

Storage Slot

1 x NVMe M.2 2230 SSD by PCIe Gen 4 x4

Sensor

6-Axis IMU Vibration Motor

Communication

Intel® Killer Wi-Fi 7 BE1750, Bluetooth v5.4

Audio

2 × 2W Speakers / 1× Audio combo jack / Hi-Res Audio ready

I/O Port

1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.0 Charging)

1 x microSD  Card Reader

1 x Audio combo jack

1x  Power button with Finger Print Sensor

Battery/Adapter

6-Cell, Li-Polymer, 53Whr / 65W USB Type-C PD 3.0

Dimension

294 (W) x 117(D) x 21.2(H) mm

Weight

675 g

Color

Black

Model Name

Vector 17 HX A14VHG / A14VGG / A14VFG

Vector 16 HX A14VHG / A14VGG / A14VFG

Processor

Intel® Core™ i9 processor 14900HX

Intel® Core™ i9 processor 14900HX

Operating System

Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)

Windows 11 Pro

Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)

Windows 11 Pro

Chipset

Intel® HM770

Intel® HM770

Memory

DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB

DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB

Display

17" QHD+ (2560x1600), 16:10, 240 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel

16" QHD+ (2560x1600), 16:10, 240Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel

Graphics

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080 Laptop GPU 12GB GDDR6 (A14VHG)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (A14VGG)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (A14VFG)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080 Laptop GPU 12GB GDDR6 (A14VHG)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (A14VGG)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (A14VFG)

Storage Slots

1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen5 x4

1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4

1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen5 x4

1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4

Keyboard

Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries

Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries

Audio

2 x 2W Stereo Speakers

1 x Audio combo jack

Nahimic 3 Audio Enhance

Hi-Res Audio ready

2 x 2W Stereo Speakers

1 x Audio combo jack

Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer

Hi-Res Audio ready

USB Ports

1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C, 1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C/DP (w/ PD 3.0 Charging)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP ,1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A

1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C, 1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP (w/ PD 3.0 Charging)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP , 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A

Card Reader

1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader

1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader

Video Output

1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C, 1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C/DP (w/ PD 3.0 Charging)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP, 1 x HDMI™ 2.1 (8K@ 60Hz / 4K@ 120Hz)

1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C, 1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP (w/ PD 3.0 Charging)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP, 1 x HDMI™ 2.1 (8K@ 60Hz / 4K@ 120Hz)

Communication

Gigabit Ethernet (up to 2.5GbE) / Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 7 BE1750, Bluetooth v5.4

Gigabit Ethernet (up to 2.5GbE) / Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 7 BE1750, Bluetooth v5.4

Webcam

HD type (30fps@720p) with 3D Noise Reduction (3DNR)

HD type (30fps@720p) with 3D Noise Reduction (3DNR)

Security

Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 /  Webcam Shutter /  Kensington Lock

Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 / Webcam Shutter / Kensington Lock

Battery

4-Cell, Li-Polymer,  90Whr

4-Cell, Li-Polymer,  90Whr

Power Adapter

330W (A14VHG ) / 280W (A14VGG / A14VFG)

330W (A14VHG) / 280W (A14VGG/A14VFG)

Dimension

380 (W) x 297.97 (D) x 23.55~29.45 (H) mm

357 (W) x 284 (D) x 22.2~28.55 (H) mm

Weight

3 Kg

2.7 Kg

Model Name

Crosshair 17 HX D14VGKG / D14VFKG

Crosshair 16 HX D14VGKG / D14VFKG

Processor

Intel® Core™ i7 processor 14700HX

Intel® Core™ i7 processor 14700HX

Operating System

Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)

Windows 11 Pro

Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)

Windows 11 Pro

Chipset

Intel® HM770

Intel® HM770

Memory

DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB

DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB

Display

17" QHD+ (2560x1440), 16:10, 240Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typ.), IPS-Level panel

16" QHD+ (2560x1440), 16:10, 240Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typ.), IPS-Level panel

Graphics

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (D14VGKG)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (D14VFKG)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (D14VGKG)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (D14VFKG)

Storage Slots

1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen5 x4

1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4

1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen5 x4

1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4

Keyboard

24-Zone RGB Gaming Keyboard

24-Zone RGB Gaming Keyboard

Audio

2 x 2W Stereo Speakers

1 x Audio combo jack

Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer

Hi-Res Audio ready

2 x 2W Stereo Speakers

1 x Audio combo jack

Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer

Hi-Res Audio ready

USB Port

1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP (w/ PD 3.0 Charging)

3 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A

1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP (w/ PD 3.0 Charging)

3 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A

Video Output

1 x HDMI™ 2.1(8K@60Hz / 4K@120Hz), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP

1 x HDMI™ 2.1(8K@60Hz / 4K@120Hz), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP

Communication

Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth v5.3

Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth v5.3

Webcam

HD type (30fps@720p) with 3D Noise Reduction (3DNR)

HD type (30fps@720p) with 3D Noise Reduction (3DNR)

Security

Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 / Webcam Shutter / Kensington Lock

Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 / Webcam Shutter / Kensington Lock

Battery

4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr

4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr

Power Adapter

240W

240W

Dimension

383.2 (W) x 279.9 (D) x 22.2~29.7(H) mm

359 (W) x 266.4 (D) x 21.8~27.9(H) mm

Weight

2.8 Kg

2.5 Kg

Model Name

Pulse 17 AI C1VGKG / C1VFKG

Pulse 16 AI C1VGKG / C1VFKG

Processor

Up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 185H

Up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 185H

Operating System

Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)

Windows 11 Pro

Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)

Windows 11 Pro

Chipset

Integrated SoC

Integrated SoC

Memory

DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB

DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB

Display

17" QHD+ (2560x1440), 16:10, 240Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typ.), IPS-Level panel

16" QHD+ (2560x1440), 16:10, 240Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typ.), IPS-Level panel

Graphics

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (C1VGKG)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (C1VFKG)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (C1VGKG)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (C1VFKG)

Storage Slots

2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4

2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4

Keyboard

24-Zone RGB Gaming Keyboard

24-Zone RGB Gaming Keyboard

Audio

2 x 2W Stereo Speakers

1 x Audio combo jack

Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer

Hi-Res Audio ready

2 x 2W Stereo Speakers

1 x Audio combo jack

Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer

Hi-Res Audio ready

USB Port

1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP (w/ PD 3.0 Charging)

3 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A

1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP (w/ PD 3.0 Charging)

3 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A

Video Output

1 x HDMI™ 2.1(8K@60Hz / 4K@120Hz), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP

1 x HDMI™ 2.1(8K@60Hz / 4K@120Hz), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP

Communication

Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth v5.3

Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth v5.3

Webcam

HD type (30fps@720p) with 3D Noise Reduction (3DNR)

HD type (30fps@720p) with 3D Noise Reduction (3DNR)

Security

Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 / Webcam Shutter / Kensington Lock

Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 / Webcam Shutter / Kensington Lock

Battery

4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr

4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr

Power Adapter

240W

240W

Dimension

383.2 (W) x 279.9 (D) x 22.2~29.7(H) mm

359 (W) x 266.4 (D) x 21.8~27.9(H) mm

Weight

2.8 Kg

2.5 Kg

Model Name

Sword 17 HX B14VGKG / B14VFKG/ B14VEKG

Sword 16 HX B14VGKG / B14VFKG/ B14VEKG

Processor

Intel® Core™ i7 processor 14700HX

Intel® Core™ i7 processor 14700HX

Operating System

Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)

Windows 11 Pro

Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)

Windows 11 Pro

Chipset

Intel®  HM770

Intel®  HM770

Memory

DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB

DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB

Display

17" QHD+ (2560x1600), 16:10, 240Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel (Optional)

17" FHD+ (1920 x1200), 16:10, 165Hz Refresh Rate, 100% sRGB(Typ.), IPS-Level panel (Optional)

16" QHD+ (2560x1600), 16:10, 240Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel (Optional)

16" FHD+ (1920 x1200), 16:10, 144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel (Optional)

Graphics

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (B14VGKG)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (B14VFKG)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (B14VEKG)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (B14VGKG)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (B14VFKG)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (B14VEKG)

Storage Slots

1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen5 x4

1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4

1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen5 x4

1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4

Keyboard

24-Zone RGB Gaming Keyboard

24-Zone RGB Gaming Keyboard

Audio

2 x 2W Stereo Speakers

1 x Audio combo jack

Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer

Hi-Res Audio ready

2 x 2W Stereo Speakers

1 x Audio combo jack

Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer

Hi-Res Audio ready

USB Port

1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP (w/ PD 3.0 Charging)

3x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A

1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP (w/ PD 3.0 Charging)

3x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A

Video Output

1 x HDMI™ 2.1(8K@60Hz / 4K@120Hz), 1x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP (w/ PD 3.0 Charging)

1 x HDMI™ 2.1(8K@60Hz / 4K@120Hz), 1x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP (w/ PD 3.0 Charging)

Communication

Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth v5.3

Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth v5.3

Webcam

HD type (30fps@720p) with 3D Noise Reduction (3DNR)

HD type (30fps@720p) with 3D Noise Reduction (3DNR)

Security

Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 / Kensington lock / Webcam Shutter

Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 / Kensington lock / Webcam Shutter

Battery

4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 65Whr

4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 65Whr

Power Adapter

200W

200W

Dimension

383.2 (W) x 279.9 (D) x 22.2~27.3 (H) mm

359 (W) x 266.4 (D) x 21.8~27.7(H) mm

Weight

2.6 Kg

2.3 Kg

Model Name

Cyborg 15 AI A1VFK / A1VEK

Cyborg 14 A13VF / A13VE / A13UDX / A13UCX

Processor

Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 155H

Up to Intel® Core™ i7-13620H processor

Operating System

Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)

Windows 11 Pro

Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)

Windows 11 Pro

Chipset

Integrated SoC

Integrated SoC

Memory

DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB

DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB

Display

15.6" FHD (1920x1080), 144Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel

14" FHD+ (1920x1200), 16:10, 144Hz Refresh Rate, 100% sRGB (Typical), IPS-Level panel

Graphics

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (A1VFK)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (A1VEK)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (A13VF)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (A13VE)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 96-bit (A13UDX)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2050 Laptop GPU 4GB GDDR6 (A13UCX)

Storage Slots

1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4

1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4

Keyboard

4-Zone RGB Gaming Keyboard

Blue Backlit Gaming Keyboard

Audio

2 x 2W Stereo Speakers

1 x Audio combo jack

DTS Audio Processing

Hi-Res Audio ready

2 x 2W Stereo Speakers

1 x Audio combo jack

DTS Audio Processing

Hi-Res Audio ready

USB Port

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP

2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP

2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A

Video Output

1 x HDMI™ 2.1(4K@60Hz), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP

1 x HDMI™ 2.1(4K@60Hz), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP

Communication

Gigabit Ethernet

Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth v5.3

Gigabit Ethernet

Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth v5.3

Webcam

HD type (30fps@720p)

HD type (30fps@720p)

Security

Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 / Kensington Lock

Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 / Kensington Lock

Battery

3-Cell, Li-Polymer, 53.5Whr

3-Cell, Li-Polymer, 53.5Whr

Power Adapter

120W

120W

Dimension

359.36 (W) x  250.34 (D) x 21.95~22.9 (H) mm

314.7(W) x  233.5 (D) x 18.6~22.3 (H) mm

Weight

1.98 Kg

1.6 Kg

Model Name

Thin 15 B13VE / B13UC / B13UCX

Processor

Up to Intel® Core™ i7-13620H processor

Operating System

Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)

Windows 11 Pro

Chipset

Integrated SoC

Memory

DDR4-3200, 2 slots, up to 64GB

Display

15.6" Full HD (1920x1080),144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel

Graphics

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (B13VE)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 Laptop GPU 4GB GDDR6 (B13UC)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2050 Laptop GPU 4GB GDDR6 (B13UCX)

Storage Slots

1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4

1 x 2.5" HDD

Keyboard

Blue Backlit Gaming Keyboard

Audio

2 x 2W Stereo Speakers

1 x Mic-in / 1 x Headphone out

DTS Audio Processing

Hi-Res Audio ready

USB Port

1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP

3 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A

Video Output

1 x HDMI™ (4K@30Hz), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP

Communication

Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth v5.3

Webcam

HD type (30fps@720p)

Security

Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 / Kensington Lock

Battery

3-Cell, Li-Polymer, 52.4Whr

Power Adapter

120W

Dimension

359 (W) x  254 (D) x 21.7 (H) mm

Weight

1.86 Kg


Model Name

Prestige 16 AI Studio B1VGG / B1VFG / B1VEG

Prestige 16 AI Evo B1MG

Processor

Up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 Processor 185H

Up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 Processor 185H

Operating System

Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)

Windows 11 Pro

Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)

Windows 11 Pro

Chipset

Integrated SoC

Integrated SoC

Memory

LPDDR5 onboard, up to 32GB, dual channel

LPDDR5 onboard, up to 32GB, dual channel

Display

16" UHD+ (3840 x 2400), 16:10, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), OLED panel (Optional)

16" QHD+ (2560 x 1600), 16:10, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), 400nits(Typical), IPS-Level panel (Optional)

16" QHD+ (2560 x 1600), 16:10, 100% DCI-P3(Typical),

400nits(Typical), IPS-Level panel

Graphics

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (B1VGG)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (B1VFG)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (B1VEG)

Intel® Arc™ Graphics

Storage Slot

1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4

2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4

Input

Single Backlit Keyboard (White)

Single Backlit Keyboard (White)

Security

Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0/ Fingerprint Reader /

IR Webcam / Webcam Shutter/ Kensington Lock

Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0/ Fingerprint Reader /

IR Webcam / Webcam Shutter/ Kensington Lock

Sensor

Ambient Light Sensor

Ambient Light Sensor

Communication

Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 7 BE1750, Bluetooth v5.4

Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Killer Wi-Fi 7 BE1750, Bluetooth v5.4

Audio

2 × 2W Speakers / 1× Audio combo jack / DTS Audio Processing /

Spatial Array Microphone (3 Mic) / Hi-Res Audio Ready

2 × 2W Speakers / 1× Audio combo jack / DTS Audio Processing /

Spatial Array Microphone (3 Mic) / Hi-Res Audio Ready

I/O Port

1 x Thunderbolt4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.1 Charging)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C/DP (w/ PD 3.0 charging)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1 x SD Card Reader

1 x HDMI 2.1 (8K @ 60Hz / 4K @ 120Hz), 1 x RJ45

2 x Thunderbolt4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.0 Charging)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1 x SD Card Reader

1 x HDMI 2.1 (8K @ 60Hz / 4K @ 120Hz), 1 x RJ45

Battery

4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr /

4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr

Power Adapter

140W USB Type-C PD 3.1

100W USB Type-C PD 3.0

Webcam

IR FHD type (30fps@1080p) with HDR & 3D Noise Reduction+ (3DNR+)

IR FHD type (30fps@1080p) with HDR & 3D Noise Reduction+ (3DNR+)

Dimension

358.4 x 254.4 x 16.85~18.95 mm

358.4 (W) x 254.4(D) x 16.85~18.95(H) mm

Weight

1.6 Kg

1.5 Kg

Color

Stellar Gray

Stellar Gray




Model Name

Prestige 14 AI Studio C1VFG / C1VEG/ C1UDXG

Prestige 14 AI Evo C1MG

Processor

Up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 185H

Up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 155H

Operating System

Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)

Windows 11 Pro

Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)

Windows 11 Pro

Chipset

Integrated SoC

Integrated SoC

Memory

DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB

DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB

Display

14" 2.8K (2880 x 1800), 16:10, 100% DCI-P3 (Typical), IPS-Level panel (Optional)

14" FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 16:10, 144 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% sRGB(Typ.), IPS-Level panel (Optional)

14" FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 16:10, 144 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% sRGB(Typ.), IPS-Level panel

Graphics

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (C1VFG)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (C1VEG)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 GDDR6 96-bit(C1UDXG)

Up to Intel® Arc™ Graphics

Storage Slot

1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4

2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4

Input

Single Backlit Keyboard (White)

Single Backlit Keyboard (White)

Security

Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0/ Fingerprint Reader / IR Webcam / Webcam Shutter / Kensington Lock

Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0/ Fingerprint Reader / IR Webcam / Webcam Shutter / Kensington Lock

Sensor

Ambient Light Sensor

Ambient Light Sensor

Communication

Intel® Killer Wi-Fi 7 BE1750, Bluetooth v5.4

Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Killer Wi-Fi 7 BE1750, Bluetooth v5.4

Audio

2 × 2W Speakers / 1× Audio combo jack / DTS Audio Processing /

Spatial Array Microphone (3 Mic) / Hi-Res Audio Ready

2 × 2W Speakers / 1× Audio combo jack / DTS Audio Processing /

Spatial Array Microphone (3 Mic) / Hi-Res Audio Ready

I/O Port

1 x Thunderbolt4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.1 Charging)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP (w/ PD 3.0 Charging)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1 x HDMI 2.1 (8K @ 60Hz / 4K @ 120Hz), 1 x RJ45

2 x Thunderbolt4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.0 Charging)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1 x HDMI 2.1 (8K @ 60Hz / 4K @ 120Hz), 1 x RJ45

Battery

4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr

4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr

Power Adapter

140W USB Type-C PD 3.1

100W USB Type-C PD 3.0

Webcam

IR FHD type (30fps@1080p) with HDR & 3D Noise Reduction+ (3DNR+)

IR FHD type (30fps@1080p) with HDR & 3D Noise Reduction+ (3DNR+)

Dimension

313.4 (W) x 246.5(D) x 18.95(H) mm

313.4 (W) x 246.5(D) x 18.95(H) mm

Weight

1.7 Kg

1.7 Kg

Color

Stellar Gray

Stellar Gray

Model Name

Prestige 13 AI Evo A1MG

Processor

Up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor 155H

Operating System

Windows 11 Home / Windows 11 Pro

(MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)

Chipset

Integrated SoC

Memory

LPDDR5 onboard, Up to 32GB, dual channel

Display

13.3" 2.8K (2880 x 1800), 16:10, 100% DCI-P3 (Typical), OLED panel

Graphics

Intel® Arc Graphics

Storage Slot

1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4

Input

Single Backlit Keyboard (White)

Security

Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0 / Fingerprint Reader / Webcam Shutter / IR Webcam / Kensington Lock

Sensor

Ambient Light Sensor

Communication

Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 7 BE1750, Bluetooth v5.4

Audio

2 × 2W Speakers / 1× Audio combo jack / DTS Audio Processing / Spatial Array Microphone (3 Mic) /

Hi-Res Audio Ready

I/O Port

2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.0 Charging), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A,

1 x HDMI™ 2.1 (8K@60Hz / 4K@120Hz)

1 x microSD Card Reader, 1 x Kensington Lock

Color

Stellar Gray / Pure White

Battery

4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 75 Whr

Power Adapter

65W Type-C PD

Webcam

IR FHD type (30fps@1080p) with HDR & 3D Noise Reduction+ (3DNR+)

Dimension

299(W) x  210(D) x 16.9(H) mm

Weight

990 g

Model Name

Creator 16 AI Studio A1VIG / A1VHG

Processor

Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 185H

Operating System

Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)

Windows 11 Pro

Chipset

Integrated SoC

Memory

DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB

Display

16" UHD+ (3840x2400), 16:10, MiniLED, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3 (Typical), VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 Certified, IPS-Level panel

Graphics

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 Laptop GPU 16GB GDDR6 (A1VIG)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080 Laptop GPU 12GB GDDR6 (A1VHG)

Storage Slots

2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4

Keyboard

Single Backlit Keyboard (White)

Audio

2 x 2W Speakers and 4 x 2W Woofers designed by Dynaudio system

1 x Audio combo jack

DTS Audio Processing

Hi-Res Audio ready

USB Ports

1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.0 Charging)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A

Card Reader

1 x microSD Card Reader

Video Output

1 x HDMI™ 2.1 (8K@ 60Hz / 4K@ 120Hz)

1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.0 Charging)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP

Communication

Intel® Killer™ Ethernet E3100 (up to 2.5 GbE) / Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 7 BE1750, Bluetooth v5.4

Webcam

IR FHD type (30fps@1080p) with HDR & 3D Noise Reduction+ (3DNR+)

Security

IR Webcam / Webcam Shutter / Fingerprint Reader / Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0 / Kensington Lock

Battery

4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr

Power Adapter

240W Slim adapter

Dimension

355.8 (W) x  259.7 (D) x 19.95 (H) mm

Weight

1.99 Kg

For high-res images, please visit:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1-3lfC4zBLt7Qd9UvG51NsRCxo1irYFME

About MSI

MSI is a world leader in gaming, content creation and AIoT solutions. Bolstered by its cutting-edge R&D capabilities and customer-driven innovation, MSI has a wide-ranging global presence spanning over 120 countries. Its comprehensive lineup of laptops, graphics cards, monitors, motherboards, desktops, peripherals, servers, IPCs, robotic appliances, and vehicle infotainment and telematics systems are globally acclaimed. Committed to advancing user experiences through the finest product quality, intuitive user interface and design aesthetics, MSI is a leading brand that shapes the future of technology. For more product information, please go to https://www.msi.com.

MSI Gaming: https://in.msi.com/

MSI Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MSIGamingIndia/

https://www.facebook.com/MSIIndia

MSI Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/msigaming_india/

https://www.instagram.com/msi_india/?hl=en 

*All rights of the technical, pictures, text and other content published in this press release are reserved. Contents are subject to changes without prior notice.

Also from this source

MSI announces attractive festive offers on its Gaming and B&P series of Laptops

MSI, the innovative computing manufacturer recently announced its 'Festival of Lights Sale' in celebration of Diwali. This festive extravaganza, in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Computer Hardware

Image1

Computer Hardware

News Releases in Similar Topics