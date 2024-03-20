MSI launches its new-line-up of AI Powered laptops and its first Gaming Handheld in India

~ The new range of laptops and the revolutionary gaming handheld 'Claw' are powered by the new Intel® Core™ Ultra processors

~ The full range of laptops will be available in the market, starting at INR 68,990/-

NEW DELHI, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, a world-leading laptop brand, recently announced the launch of their latest AI-powered laptops lineup, with the NPU (Neural Processing Unit) built-in Intel® Core™ Ultra processor. MSI has also introduced its pioneering gaming handheld device, Claw, the world's first handheld equipped with the Intel Core™ Ultra Processor. Additionally, MSI has launched a series of 18" laptops featuring Intel® 14th Gen HX-series processors and the largest vapor chamber thermal modules, aiming to be the most powerful on the planet. The lineup also expands the use of 14th Gen HX-series processors across its new mainstream gaming and creator models, all equipped with the full power of RTX 40 series graphics. With the zeitgeist of AI technology taking the world by storm, the new launches come with innovative technology breakthroughs, extremely powerful performance and aesthetic designs that ensure the best-in-class user experience for all its consumers.

MSI's latest laptops, powered by the new Intel® Core™ Ultra processors are tailored to handle sustained AI workloads efficiently. Featuring a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) optimized for AI tasks and built on Intel's advanced 4 process node, these processors ensure minimal power usage for routine tasks, thus enhancing battery life. Additionally, the integration of ARC™ graphics offers over double the graphical performance per watt compared to previous generations, supporting various activities including office tasks, streaming, content creation, and gaming.

The new range will also feature NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ GPUs designed for the AI era, leveraging NVIDIA's Ada Lovelace architecture to deliver lifelike virtual worlds through AI-powered DLSS 3 and full ray tracing capabilities. With specialized AI Tensor Cores, these GPUs offer cutting-edge performance across tasks, unlocking the full potential of AI on Windows PCs. MSI has also launched the exclusive AI-driven software – the MSI AI Engine, which optimizes laptop settings based on the application in use, enhancing user experience.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Bruce Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI, said "We're delighted to unveil our latest lineup of AI-powered 14th Gen laptops, marking a significant leap into the realm of AI innovation. Our innovative lineup of laptops are designed to revolutionize the way users experience computing. With the integration of latest technologies such as the Neural Processing Unit (NPU) in our Intel® Core™ Ultra processors and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ GPUs, we're redefining possibilities in terms of performance, efficiency, and user experience. Additionally, we're thrilled to introduce the highly anticipated gaming handheld, Claw, which has been eagerly awaited for, by our consumers. The positive response to this announcement at CES 2024 fuels our excitement to bring these advancement for users in India. At MSI, we're dedicated to pushing the boundaries of technology to deliver professionalism over luxurious aesthetics, extreme performance and innovative technology and best-in-class user experience and this launch represents our dedication to that mission."

Additionally, MSI introduces the AI Artist, an offline text-to-image service that boosts productivity for content creators by offering features like image-to-image, image-to-text, and exporting layered PSD files. Furthermore, the AI Noise Cancellation Pro ensures studio-quality voice for remote meetings or professional recording, even in noisy environments, with customizable microphone pickup positions, merging advanced microphone hardware with AI-powered noise cancellation software.

New 18-inch Gaming Laptops Family: Titan 18 HX/ Raider 18 HX / Stealth 18 AI Studio

MSI has introduced a new lineup of 18-inch gaming laptops, including the Titan 18 HX, Raider 18 HX, and Stealth 18 AI Studio. The Titan 18 HX and Raider 18 HX feature top-tier Intel 14th gen Core™ i9 processors and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 Series graphics, while the Stealth 18 AI Studio boasts Intel Core™ Ultra processors. Standout features include an 18-inch large display with options like the world's first 18-inch 4K 120Hz mini LED display for immersive gaming. Each model showcases a fresh design, with highlights such as the Titan 18 HX's Seamless RGB Haptic Touchpad and revamped Cherry Switch Mechanical Keyboard. The Raider 18 HX introduces the iconic matrix light bar and a new 3D stand for enhanced cooling airflow. Constructed with a magnesium-aluminum alloy, the Titan 18 HX and Stealth 18 AI Studio ensure durability and sleek aesthetics, with the Stealth 18 AI Studio being the lightest 18-inch gaming laptop on the market.

World's first Meteor Lake-powered gaming handheld: Claw

MSI has introduced the highly anticipated Claw, a revolutionary handheld gaming device that redefines portable gaming experiences. Powered by Intel Core™ Ultra processors and featuring Intel XeSS technology, it enhances FPS for smooth gameplay, even on AAA titles. Equipped with MSI Cooler Boost Hyperflow thermal technology, the Claw ensures optimal gaming performance with its intraflow thermal design, redirecting airflow to cool internal components effectively. With a large 53Whr battery, the Claw offers an impressive 2-hour battery life under full workload conditions, allowing for extended gaming sessions. Featuring the user-friendly UI design of MSI Center M, it provides easy access to essential features and settings, including a quick game launcher and instant platform access. Additionally, the Claw supports MSI APP Player, offering access not only to Windows games but also Android mobile games. Ergonomically designed for comfort and precision, the Claw fits naturally in the hand, providing an intuitive gaming experience for all hand sizes. With a 7-inch Full HD touchscreen display boasting a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, the MSI Claw delivers a visually stunning and responsive gaming environment.

High Power Gaming: Vector HX/ Crosshair HX/ Pulse AI

The all new Vector 16/17 HX, Crosshair 16/17 HX, and Pulse 16/17 AI laptops, offer full GPU power for an uncompromised gaming experience. The Vector 17 HX stands out with MSI Overboost technology, providing 250W total power output for exceptional gaming capabilities. The Crosshair HX and Pulse AI series feature innovative thermal designs with 6 exhaust and 2 intake ports to optimize airflow for peak performance. Additionally, these models showcase MSI's commitment to cutting-edge design, featuring 24-zone RGB keyboard backlighting. The Crosshair HX boasts a futuristic spacecraft pattern, while the Pulse AI introduces an electromagnetic pulse pattern, reflecting innovative laptop design.

Mainstream Gaming: Sword HX/ Cyborg/ Thin 15

MSI has broadened its range of gaming laptops aimed at the mainstream market. The Sword 16/17 HX, finished in space grey with PCR materials, delivers an immersive gaming experience complemented by a 24-zone RGB backlit keyboard. The Cyborg 15 AI, powered by the latest Intel Core™ Ultra processor, showcases a futuristic translucent chassis, blending style with high performance. The Thin 15, sporting a cosmos grey finish, offers a sleek gaming solution with its portable design and a translucent WASD blue backlit keyboard. Catering to various preferences, MSI also introduced the Cyborg 14, providing an accessible 14-inch option that combines style and functionality seamlessly.

Powerful Productivity: Prestige 16 AI/ Prestige 14 AI/ Prestige 13 AI

The Prestige AI series, fueled by the latest Intel Core™ Ultra processors, offers exceptional performance in a lightweight package. Leading the lineup is the ultralight Prestige 16 AI, weighing just 1.5kg and featuring a robust 99.9WHr battery for up to 19 hours of battery life. Its counterpart, the Prestige 14 AI, boasts the largest battery (90Whrs) in its class, ensuring prolonged productivity. Both models support up to PD 3.1 140W Charging for added convenience. Certified by Intel Evo and Nvidia Studio, these laptops combine high performance with portability. Equipped with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 series Laptop GPU, they excel in creative applications. Additionally, the Prestige 13 AI Evo, weighing only 990g, offers a remarkable 75WHrs battery, providing up to 50% more capacity compared to similar laptops. Featuring stunning 16:10 OLED displays with 100% DCI-P3 Color gamut coverage, both the Prestige 16 AI and Prestige 13 AI Evo ensure true-to-life visual excellence.

Content Creation Series:

MSI has revamped its content creation lineup with the introduction of the Creator Z17 HX Studio, Creator 16 AI Studio, Creator M14, and Creator M16 HX laptops. The Creator Z17 HX Studio stands out with its vapor chamber cooler thermal design, making it the most powerful option in the lineup. The brand-new Creator 16 AI Studio features a 16:10 OLED display for enhanced visual precision, while weighing less than 2 kg, making it highly portable for creative professionals. Additionally, MSI expands its offerings with the Creator M14 and Creator M16 HX laptops, providing creators with a broader range of choices to suit their diverse preferences and requirements in content creation.

