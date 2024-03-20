MSI launches its new-line-up of AI Powered laptops and its first Gaming Handheld in India
20 Mar, 2024, 19:10 IST
~ The new range of laptops and the revolutionary gaming handheld 'Claw' are powered by the new Intel® Core™ Ultra processors
~ The full range of laptops will be available in the market, starting at INR 68,990/-
NEW DELHI, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, a world-leading laptop brand, recently announced the launch of their latest AI-powered laptops lineup, with the NPU (Neural Processing Unit) built-in Intel® Core™ Ultra processor. MSI has also introduced its pioneering gaming handheld device, Claw, the world's first handheld equipped with the Intel Core™ Ultra Processor. Additionally, MSI has launched a series of 18" laptops featuring Intel® 14th Gen HX-series processors and the largest vapor chamber thermal modules, aiming to be the most powerful on the planet. The lineup also expands the use of 14th Gen HX-series processors across its new mainstream gaming and creator models, all equipped with the full power of RTX 40 series graphics. With the zeitgeist of AI technology taking the world by storm, the new launches come with innovative technology breakthroughs, extremely powerful performance and aesthetic designs that ensure the best-in-class user experience for all its consumers.
MSI's latest laptops, powered by the new Intel® Core™ Ultra processors are tailored to handle sustained AI workloads efficiently. Featuring a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) optimized for AI tasks and built on Intel's advanced 4 process node, these processors ensure minimal power usage for routine tasks, thus enhancing battery life. Additionally, the integration of ARC™ graphics offers over double the graphical performance per watt compared to previous generations, supporting various activities including office tasks, streaming, content creation, and gaming.
The new range will also feature NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ GPUs designed for the AI era, leveraging NVIDIA's Ada Lovelace architecture to deliver lifelike virtual worlds through AI-powered DLSS 3 and full ray tracing capabilities. With specialized AI Tensor Cores, these GPUs offer cutting-edge performance across tasks, unlocking the full potential of AI on Windows PCs. MSI has also launched the exclusive AI-driven software – the MSI AI Engine, which optimizes laptop settings based on the application in use, enhancing user experience.
Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Bruce Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI, said "We're delighted to unveil our latest lineup of AI-powered 14th Gen laptops, marking a significant leap into the realm of AI innovation. Our innovative lineup of laptops are designed to revolutionize the way users experience computing. With the integration of latest technologies such as the Neural Processing Unit (NPU) in our Intel® Core™ Ultra processors and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ GPUs, we're redefining possibilities in terms of performance, efficiency, and user experience. Additionally, we're thrilled to introduce the highly anticipated gaming handheld, Claw, which has been eagerly awaited for, by our consumers. The positive response to this announcement at CES 2024 fuels our excitement to bring these advancement for users in India. At MSI, we're dedicated to pushing the boundaries of technology to deliver professionalism over luxurious aesthetics, extreme performance and innovative technology and best-in-class user experience and this launch represents our dedication to that mission."
Additionally, MSI introduces the AI Artist, an offline text-to-image service that boosts productivity for content creators by offering features like image-to-image, image-to-text, and exporting layered PSD files. Furthermore, the AI Noise Cancellation Pro ensures studio-quality voice for remote meetings or professional recording, even in noisy environments, with customizable microphone pickup positions, merging advanced microphone hardware with AI-powered noise cancellation software.
|
Model
|
CPU + GPU
|
MRP
|
Titan 18 HX A14VIG/HG
|
Intel® Core™ i9-14900HX
RTX 4090, GDDR6 16GB/RTX 4080, GDDR6 12GB
|
INR 6,19,990/INR 4,99,990
|
Raider 18 HX A14VIG/HG
|
Intel® Core™ i9-14900HX
RTX 4090, GDDR6 16GB/ RTX 4080, GDDR6 12GB
|
INR 4,49,990/INR 3,79,990
|
Raider GE78 HX 14VIG/HG
|
Intel® Core™ i9-14900HX Processor
RTX 4090, GDDR6 16GB/RTX 4080, GDDR6 12GB
|
INR 4,19,990/INR 3,39,990
|
Raider GE68 HX 14VIG/HG
|
Intel® Core™ i9-14900HX Processor
RTX 4090, GDDR6 16GB/RTX 4080, GDDR6 12GB
|
INR 3,99,990/INR 2,99,990
|
Vector 17 HX A14VHG/GG
|
Intel® Core™ i9-14900HX Processor
RTX 4080, GDDR6 12GB/RTX 4070, GDDR6 8GB
|
INR 3,19,990/INR 2,69,990
|
Vector 16 HX A14VGG
|
Intel® Core™ i7-14700HX Processor
RTX 4070, GDDR6 8GB
|
INR 2,29,990/-
|
Stealth 18 AI Studio A1VIG/HG
|
Intel Core Ultra 9 185H Processor
RTX 4090, GDDR6 16GB/RTX 4080, GDDR6 12GB
|
INR 4,49,990/ INR 3,89,990
|
Stealth 16 AI Studio A1VGG/FG
|
Intel Core Ultra 9 185H Processor
RTX 4070, GDDR6 8GB/RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB
|
INR 2,29,990/INR 2,57,990
|
Stealth 14 AI Studio A1VGG/FG
|
Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Processor
RTX 4070, GDDR6 8GB/RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB
|
INR 2,57,990/INR 2,12,990
|
Pulse 17 AI C1VGKG
|
Intel Core Ultra 9 185H Processor
RTX 4070, GDDR6 8GB
|
INR 2,19,990
|
Pulse 17 AI C1VGKG
|
Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Processor
RTX 4070, GDDR6 8GB
|
INR 1,94,990
|
Pulse 16 AI C1VGKG
|
Intel Core Ultra 9 185H Processor
RTX 4070, GDDR6 8GB
|
INR 2,07,990
|
Pulse 16 AI C1VGKG/FKG
|
Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Processor
RTX 4070, GDDR6 8GB/RTX 4060, GDDR6 8G
|
INR 1,89,990/INR 1,67,990
|
Crosshair 16 HX D14VGKG/FKG
|
Intel® Core™ i7-14700HX Processor
RTX 4070, GDDR6 8GB/RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB
|
INR 1,93,990/ INR 1,62,990
|
Sword 16 HX B14VGKG/FKG/EKG
|
Intel® Core™ i7-14700HX Processor
RTX 4070, GDDR6 8GB/RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB/RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB
|
INR 1,73,990/INR 1,51,990/INR 1,39,990
|
Cyborg 15 AI A1VFK/EK
|
Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Processor
RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB/RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB
|
INR 1,29,990/INR 1,19,990
|
Cyborg 15 AI A1VEK
|
Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Processor
RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB
|
INR 1,11,990
|
Katana 17 B13VGK
|
13th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ i7
Processor
RTX 4070, GDDR6 8GB
|
INR 1,59,990
|
Katana 17 B13VFK/VEK
|
13th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ i7
Processor
RTX 4070, GDDR6 8GB
|
INR 1,49,990
|
Katana 17 B13VFK/VEK
|
13th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ i7
Processor
RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB/RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB
|
INR 1,65,990/INR 1,55,590
|
Katana 17 B13UDXK/CXK
|
13th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ i7
Processor
RTX 3050 6GB, GDDR6 6GB/RTX 2050, GDDR6 4GB
|
INR 1,23,990/INR 1,17,990
|
Katana 15 B13VFK
|
13th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ i7
Processor
RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB
|
INR 1,79,990
|
Katana 15 B13VGK/FK/EK
|
13th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ i7
Processor
RTX 4070, GDDR6 8GB/RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB/RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB
|
INR 1,79,990/INR 1,64,990/INR 1,54,990
|
Thin 15 B13VE
|
13th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ i7
Processor
RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB
|
INR 1,03,990
|
Thin 15 B13VE
|
13th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ i5
Processor
RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB
|
INR 94,990
|
Thin 15 B13UC
|
13th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ i7
Processor
RTX 3050 4GB, GDDR6 4GB
|
INR 89,990
|
Thin 15 B13UC
|
13th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ i5
Processor
RTX 3050 4GB, GDDR6 4GB
|
INR 82,990
|
Thin 15 B13UCX
|
13th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ i7
Processor
RTX 2050, GDDR6 4GB
|
INR 81,990
|
Thin 15 B13UCX
|
13th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ i5
Processor
RTX 2050, GDDR6 4GB
|
INR 76,990
|
Thin 15 B13UCX
|
13th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ i5
Processor
RTX 2050, GDDR6 4GB
|
INR 73,990
|
Claw A1M
|
Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 155H
|
INR 99,990/INR 96,990
|
Claw A1M
|
Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 processor 135H
|
INR 88,990
|
Katana A17 AI B8VG/VF
|
Ryzen 9 8940H
RTX 4070, GDDR6 8GB/RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB
|
INR 1,64,990/INR 1,34,990
|
Katana A15 AI B8VG
|
Ryzen 9 8940H
RTX 4070, GDDR6 8GB
|
INR 1,61,990
|
Katana A15 AI B8VF/VE
|
Ryzen 7 8840H
RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB/RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB
|
INR 1,28,990/INR 1,17,990
|
Thin A15 B7VF/VE
|
Ryzen 7 7735HS
RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB/RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB
|
INR 1,11990/INR 1,03,990
|
Thin A15 B7VE/UC
|
Ryzen 5 7535HS
RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB/RTX 3050 4GB, GDDR6 4GB
|
INR 91,990/INR 78,990
|
Thin A15 B7UCX
|
Ryzen 5 7535HS
RTX 2050, GDDR6 4GB/
|
INR 72,990/INR 69,990
|
Bravo 15 B7ED
|
Ryzen 7 7735HS
RX6550M, GDDR6 4GB
|
INR 92,990
|
Bravo 15 B7ED
|
Ryzen 5 7535HS
RX6550M, GDDR6 4GB
|
INR 89,990
|
Modern 15 B7M
|
Ryzen 7 7730U
AMD Radeon™ Graphics
|
INR 73,990
|
Modern 15 B7M
|
Ryzen 5 7530U
AMD Radeon™ Graphics
|
INR 65,990/INR 62,990
|
Modern 14 C7M
|
Ryzen 7 7730U
AMD Radeon™ Graphics
|
INR 72,990
|
Modern 14 C7M
|
Ryzen 5 7530U
AMD Radeon™ Graphics
|
INR 64,990/INR 61,990
|
Summit E16 AI Evo A1MTG
|
Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Processor
Intel® Arc Graphics
|
INR 1,59,990
|
Summit E13 AI Evo A1MTG
|
Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Processor
Intel® Arc Graphics
|
INR 1,69,990
|
Summit E13 AI Evo A1MTG
|
Intel® Arc Graphics
Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Processor
|
INR 1,49,990
|
Prestige 16 AI Studio B1VFG
|
Intel Core Ultra 9 185H Processor
RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB
|
INR 2,21,990/INR 1,89,990
|
Prestige 16 AI Studio B1VEG
|
Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Processor
RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB
|
INR 1,79,990
|
Prestige 16 AI Evo B1MG
|
Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Processor
Intel® Arc Graphics
|
INR 1,34,990
|
Prestige 14 AI Studio C1UDXG
|
Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Processor
RTX 3050 6GB, GDDR6 6GB
|
INR 1,49,990
|
Prestige 14 AI Evo C1MG
|
Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Processor
Intel® Arc Graphics
|
INR 1,19,990
|
Prestige 14 AI Evo C1MG
|
Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Processor
Intel® Arc Graphics
|
INR 1,01,990
|
Prestige 13 AI Evo A1MG
|
Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Processor
Intel® Arc Graphics
|
INR 1,28,990
|
Prestige 13 AI Evo A1MG
|
Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Processor
Intel® Arc Graphics
|
INR 1,11,990
|
Commercial 14 H A13MG vPro
|
13th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ i7
Processor
Iris Xe Graphics
|
INR 1,23,990
|
Commercial 14 H A13MG vPro
|
13th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ i5
Processor
Iris Xe Graphics
|
INR 1,06,990
|
Commercial 14 H A13MG
|
13th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ i5
Processor
Iris Xe Graphics
|
INR 98,990
|
Modern 15 H C13M
|
13th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ i9
Processor
Iris Xe Graphics
|
INR 88,990
|
Modern 15 H C13M
|
13th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ i7
Processor
Iris Xe Graphics
|
INR 78,990
|
Modern 15 H C13M
|
13th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ i5
Processor
Iris Xe Graphics
|
INR 68,990
|
Modern 14 H D13MG
|
13th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ i9
Processor
Iris Xe Graphics
|
INR 88,990
|
Modern 14 H D13MG
|
13th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ i7
Processor
Iris Xe Graphics
|
INR 78,990
|
Modern 14 H D13MG
|
13th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ i5
Processor
Iris Xe Graphics
|
INR 68,990
|
Creator 16 AI Studio A1VIG
|
Intel Core Ultra 9 185H Processor
RTX 4090, GDDR6 16GB
|
INR 4,36,990
|
Creator 16 AI Studio A1VHG
|
Intel Core Ultra 9 185H Processor
RTX 4080, GDDR6 12GB
|
INR 3,79,990
New 18-inch Gaming Laptops Family: Titan 18 HX/ Raider 18 HX / Stealth 18 AI Studio
MSI has introduced a new lineup of 18-inch gaming laptops, including the Titan 18 HX, Raider 18 HX, and Stealth 18 AI Studio. The Titan 18 HX and Raider 18 HX feature top-tier Intel 14th gen Core™ i9 processors and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 Series graphics, while the Stealth 18 AI Studio boasts Intel Core™ Ultra processors. Standout features include an 18-inch large display with options like the world's first 18-inch 4K 120Hz mini LED display for immersive gaming. Each model showcases a fresh design, with highlights such as the Titan 18 HX's Seamless RGB Haptic Touchpad and revamped Cherry Switch Mechanical Keyboard. The Raider 18 HX introduces the iconic matrix light bar and a new 3D stand for enhanced cooling airflow. Constructed with a magnesium-aluminum alloy, the Titan 18 HX and Stealth 18 AI Studio ensure durability and sleek aesthetics, with the Stealth 18 AI Studio being the lightest 18-inch gaming laptop on the market.
World's first Meteor Lake-powered gaming handheld: Claw
MSI has introduced the highly anticipated Claw, a revolutionary handheld gaming device that redefines portable gaming experiences. Powered by Intel Core™ Ultra processors and featuring Intel XeSS technology, it enhances FPS for smooth gameplay, even on AAA titles. Equipped with MSI Cooler Boost Hyperflow thermal technology, the Claw ensures optimal gaming performance with its intraflow thermal design, redirecting airflow to cool internal components effectively. With a large 53Whr battery, the Claw offers an impressive 2-hour battery life under full workload conditions, allowing for extended gaming sessions. Featuring the user-friendly UI design of MSI Center M, it provides easy access to essential features and settings, including a quick game launcher and instant platform access. Additionally, the Claw supports MSI APP Player, offering access not only to Windows games but also Android mobile games. Ergonomically designed for comfort and precision, the Claw fits naturally in the hand, providing an intuitive gaming experience for all hand sizes. With a 7-inch Full HD touchscreen display boasting a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, the MSI Claw delivers a visually stunning and responsive gaming environment.
High Power Gaming: Vector HX/ Crosshair HX/ Pulse AI
The all new Vector 16/17 HX, Crosshair 16/17 HX, and Pulse 16/17 AI laptops, offer full GPU power for an uncompromised gaming experience. The Vector 17 HX stands out with MSI Overboost technology, providing 250W total power output for exceptional gaming capabilities. The Crosshair HX and Pulse AI series feature innovative thermal designs with 6 exhaust and 2 intake ports to optimize airflow for peak performance. Additionally, these models showcase MSI's commitment to cutting-edge design, featuring 24-zone RGB keyboard backlighting. The Crosshair HX boasts a futuristic spacecraft pattern, while the Pulse AI introduces an electromagnetic pulse pattern, reflecting innovative laptop design.
Mainstream Gaming: Sword HX/ Cyborg/ Thin 15
MSI has broadened its range of gaming laptops aimed at the mainstream market. The Sword 16/17 HX, finished in space grey with PCR materials, delivers an immersive gaming experience complemented by a 24-zone RGB backlit keyboard. The Cyborg 15 AI, powered by the latest Intel Core™ Ultra processor, showcases a futuristic translucent chassis, blending style with high performance. The Thin 15, sporting a cosmos grey finish, offers a sleek gaming solution with its portable design and a translucent WASD blue backlit keyboard. Catering to various preferences, MSI also introduced the Cyborg 14, providing an accessible 14-inch option that combines style and functionality seamlessly.
Powerful Productivity: Prestige 16 AI/ Prestige 14 AI/ Prestige 13 AI
The Prestige AI series, fueled by the latest Intel Core™ Ultra processors, offers exceptional performance in a lightweight package. Leading the lineup is the ultralight Prestige 16 AI, weighing just 1.5kg and featuring a robust 99.9WHr battery for up to 19 hours of battery life. Its counterpart, the Prestige 14 AI, boasts the largest battery (90Whrs) in its class, ensuring prolonged productivity. Both models support up to PD 3.1 140W Charging for added convenience. Certified by Intel Evo and Nvidia Studio, these laptops combine high performance with portability. Equipped with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 series Laptop GPU, they excel in creative applications. Additionally, the Prestige 13 AI Evo, weighing only 990g, offers a remarkable 75WHrs battery, providing up to 50% more capacity compared to similar laptops. Featuring stunning 16:10 OLED displays with 100% DCI-P3 Color gamut coverage, both the Prestige 16 AI and Prestige 13 AI Evo ensure true-to-life visual excellence.
Content Creation Series:
MSI has revamped its content creation lineup with the introduction of the Creator Z17 HX Studio, Creator 16 AI Studio, Creator M14, and Creator M16 HX laptops. The Creator Z17 HX Studio stands out with its vapor chamber cooler thermal design, making it the most powerful option in the lineup. The brand-new Creator 16 AI Studio features a 16:10 OLED display for enhanced visual precision, while weighing less than 2 kg, making it highly portable for creative professionals. Additionally, MSI expands its offerings with the Creator M14 and Creator M16 HX laptops, providing creators with a broader range of choices to suit their diverse preferences and requirements in content creation.
|
Model Name
|
Titan 18 HX A14VIG / A14VHG
|
Processor
|
Intel® Core™ i9 processor 14900HX
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home / Windows 11 Pro (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)
|
Chipset
|
Intel® HM770
|
Memory
|
DDR5, 4 Slots, up to 128GB
|
Display
|
18" UHD+ (3840x2400), 16:10, MiniLED, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 Certified, IPS-Level panel
|
Graphics
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 Laptop GPU 16GB GDDR6 (A14VIG)
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080 Laptop GPU 12GB GDDR6 (A14VHG)
|
Storage Slots
|
1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen5 x4
2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
|
Keyboard
|
Cherry Mechanical Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries
|
Audio
|
6 Speaker designed by Dynaudio system (4 x 2W Speakers + 2 x 2W Woofers)
1 x Audio combo jack
Nahimic 3 Audio Enhanc
Hi-Res Audio ready
|
USB Ports
|
1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.1), 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C,
3 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A
|
Card Reader
|
1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader
|
Video Output
|
1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.1), 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C
1 x HDMI™ 2.1 (8K@60Hz / 4K@120Hz)
|
Communication
|
Intel® Killer™ Ethernet E3100 (up to 2.5 GbE) / Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 7 BE1750, Bluetooth v5.4
|
Webcam
|
IR FHD type (30fps@1080p) with HDR & 3D Noise Reduction+ (3DNR+)
|
Security
|
IR Webcam / Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 / Webcam Shutter / Kensington Lock
|
Battery
|
4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr
|
Power Adapter
|
400W
|
Dimension
|
404 (W) x 307.5 (D) x 24~32 (H) mm
|
Weight
|
3.6 Kg
|
Model Name
|
Raider 18 HX A14VIG/ A14VHG / A14VGG / A14VFG
|
Processor
|
Intel® Core™ i9 processor 14900HX
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home / Windows 11 Pro
(MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)
|
Chipset
|
Intel® HM770
|
Memory
|
DDR5, 4 Slots, up to 128GB
|
Display
|
18" UHD+ (3840x2400), 16:10, MiniLED, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 Certified, IPS-Level panel
|
Graphics
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 Laptop GPU 16GB GDDR6 (A14VIG)
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080 Laptop GPU 12GB GDDR6 (A14VHG)
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (A14VGG)
|
Storage Slots
|
1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen5 x4
1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
|
Keyboard
|
Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries
|
Audio
|
6 Speaker designed by Dynaudio system (4 x 2W Speakers + 2 x 2W Woofers)
1 x Audio combo jack
Nahimic 3 Audio Enhance
Hi-Res Audio ready
|
USB Ports
|
1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.1), 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C,
3 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A
|
Card Reader
|
1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader
|
Video Output
|
1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.1), 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C
1 x HDMI™ 2.1 (8K@60Hz / 4K@120Hz)
|
Communication
|
Intel® Killer™ Ethernet E3100 (up to 2.5 GbE) / Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 7 BE1750, Bluetooth v5.4
|
Webcam
|
IR FHD type (30fps@1080p) with HDR & 3D Noise Reduction+ (3DNR+)
|
Security
|
IR Webcam / Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 / Webcam Shutter / Kensington Lock
|
Battery
|
4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr
|
Power Adapter
|
330W
|
Dimension
|
404 (W) x 307.5 (D) x 24~32 (H) mm
|
Weight
|
3.6 Kg
|
Model Name
|
Stealth 18 AI Studio A14VIG/ A14VHG / A14VGG
|
Processor
|
Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 185H
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)
Windows 11 Pro
|
Chipset
|
Integrated SoC
|
Memory
|
DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB
|
Display
|
18" UHD+ (3840x2400), 16:10, MiniLED, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 Certified, IPS-Level panel
|
Graphics
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 Laptop GPU 16GB GDDR6 (A14VIG)
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080 Laptop GPU 12GB GDDR6 (A14VHG)
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (A14VGG)
|
Storage Slots
|
2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
|
Keyboard
|
Per-Key RGB Gaming Keyboard by SteelSeries
|
Audio
|
2 x 2W Speakers and 4 x 2W Woofers designed by Dynaudio system
1 x Audio combo jack
Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer
Hi-Res Audio ready
|
USB Ports
|
1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.1), 1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP,
2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A
|
Card Reader
|
1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader
|
Video Output
|
1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.1), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP,
1 x HDMI™ 2.1 (8K@60Hz / 4K@120Hz)
|
Communication
|
Intel® Killer™ Ethernet E3100 (up to 2.5 GbE) / Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 7 BE1750, Bluetooth v5.4
|
Webcam
|
IR FHD type (30fps@1080p) with HDR & 3D Noise Reduction+ (3DNR+)
|
Security
|
IR Webcam / Fingerprint Reader / Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 /
Webcam Shutter / Kensington Lock
|
Battery
|
4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr
|
Power Adapter
|
280W adapter
|
Dimension
|
399.9 (W) x 289.6 (D) x 19.9-23.9 (H) mm
|
Weight
|
2.79 Kg
|
Model Name
|
Claw A1M
|
Processor
|
Up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 155H
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)
Windows 11 Pro
|
Chipset
|
Integrated SoC
|
Memory
|
LPDDR5 onboard, 16GB, dual channel
|
Display
|
7" FHD (1920 x 1080), 120 Hz Refresh Rate, Touch Screen, 120 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% sRGB(Typical), 500nits(Typical), IPS-Level panel
|
Graphics
|
Intel® Arc Graphics
|
Storage Slot
|
1 x NVMe M.2 2230 SSD by PCIe Gen 4 x4
|
Sensor
|
6-Axis IMU Vibration Motor
|
Communication
|
Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 7 BE1750, Bluetooth v5.4
|
Audio
|
2 × 2W Speakers / 1× Audio combo jack / Hi-Res Audio ready
|
I/O Port
|
1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.0 Charging)
1 x microSD Card Reader
1 x Audio combo jack
1x Power button with Finger Print Sensor
|
Battery/Adapter
|
6-Cell, Li-Polymer, 53Whr / 65W USB Type-C PD 3.0
|
Dimension
|
294 (W) x 117(D) x 21.2(H) mm
|
Weight
|
675 g
|
Color
|
Black
|
Model Name
|
Vector 17 HX A14VHG / A14VGG / A14VFG
|
Vector 16 HX A14VHG / A14VGG / A14VFG
|
Processor
|
Intel® Core™ i9 processor 14900HX
|
Intel® Core™ i9 processor 14900HX
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)
Windows 11 Pro
|
Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)
Windows 11 Pro
|
Chipset
|
Intel® HM770
|
Intel® HM770
|
Memory
|
DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB
|
DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB
|
Display
|
17" QHD+ (2560x1600), 16:10, 240 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel
|
16" QHD+ (2560x1600), 16:10, 240Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel
|
Graphics
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080 Laptop GPU 12GB GDDR6 (A14VHG)
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (A14VGG)
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (A14VFG)
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080 Laptop GPU 12GB GDDR6 (A14VHG)
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (A14VGG)
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (A14VFG)
|
Storage Slots
|
1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen5 x4
1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
|
1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen5 x4
1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
|
Keyboard
|
Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries
|
Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries
|
Audio
|
2 x 2W Stereo Speakers
1 x Audio combo jack
Nahimic 3 Audio Enhance
Hi-Res Audio ready
|
2 x 2W Stereo Speakers
1 x Audio combo jack
Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer
Hi-Res Audio ready
|
USB Ports
|
1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C, 1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C/DP (w/ PD 3.0 Charging)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP ,1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A
|
1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C, 1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP (w/ PD 3.0 Charging)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP , 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A
|
Card Reader
|
1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader
|
1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader
|
Video Output
|
1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C, 1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C/DP (w/ PD 3.0 Charging)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP, 1 x HDMI™ 2.1 (8K@ 60Hz / 4K@ 120Hz)
|
1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C, 1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP (w/ PD 3.0 Charging)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP, 1 x HDMI™ 2.1 (8K@ 60Hz / 4K@ 120Hz)
|
Communication
|
Gigabit Ethernet (up to 2.5GbE) / Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 7 BE1750, Bluetooth v5.4
|
Gigabit Ethernet (up to 2.5GbE) / Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 7 BE1750, Bluetooth v5.4
|
Webcam
|
HD type (30fps@720p) with 3D Noise Reduction (3DNR)
|
HD type (30fps@720p) with 3D Noise Reduction (3DNR)
|
Security
|
Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 / Webcam Shutter / Kensington Lock
|
Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 / Webcam Shutter / Kensington Lock
|
Battery
|
4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr
|
4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr
|
Power Adapter
|
330W (A14VHG ) / 280W (A14VGG / A14VFG)
|
330W (A14VHG) / 280W (A14VGG/A14VFG)
|
Dimension
|
380 (W) x 297.97 (D) x 23.55~29.45 (H) mm
|
357 (W) x 284 (D) x 22.2~28.55 (H) mm
|
Weight
|
3 Kg
|
2.7 Kg
|
Model Name
|
Crosshair 17 HX D14VGKG / D14VFKG
|
Crosshair 16 HX D14VGKG / D14VFKG
|
Processor
|
Intel® Core™ i7 processor 14700HX
|
Intel® Core™ i7 processor 14700HX
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)
Windows 11 Pro
|
Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)
Windows 11 Pro
|
Chipset
|
Intel® HM770
|
Intel® HM770
|
Memory
|
DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB
|
DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB
|
Display
|
17" QHD+ (2560x1440), 16:10, 240Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typ.), IPS-Level panel
|
16" QHD+ (2560x1440), 16:10, 240Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typ.), IPS-Level panel
|
Graphics
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (D14VGKG)
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (D14VFKG)
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (D14VGKG)
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (D14VFKG)
|
Storage Slots
|
1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen5 x4
1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
|
1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen5 x4
1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
|
Keyboard
|
24-Zone RGB Gaming Keyboard
|
24-Zone RGB Gaming Keyboard
|
Audio
|
2 x 2W Stereo Speakers
1 x Audio combo jack
Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer
Hi-Res Audio ready
|
2 x 2W Stereo Speakers
1 x Audio combo jack
Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer
Hi-Res Audio ready
|
USB Port
|
1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP (w/ PD 3.0 Charging)
3 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A
|
1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP (w/ PD 3.0 Charging)
3 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A
|
Video Output
|
1 x HDMI™ 2.1(8K@60Hz / 4K@120Hz), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP
|
1 x HDMI™ 2.1(8K@60Hz / 4K@120Hz), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP
|
Communication
|
Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth v5.3
|
Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth v5.3
|
Webcam
|
HD type (30fps@720p) with 3D Noise Reduction (3DNR)
|
HD type (30fps@720p) with 3D Noise Reduction (3DNR)
|
Security
|
Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 / Webcam Shutter / Kensington Lock
|
Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 / Webcam Shutter / Kensington Lock
|
Battery
|
4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr
|
4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr
|
Power Adapter
|
240W
|
240W
|
Dimension
|
383.2 (W) x 279.9 (D) x 22.2~29.7(H) mm
|
359 (W) x 266.4 (D) x 21.8~27.9(H) mm
|
Weight
|
2.8 Kg
|
2.5 Kg
|
Model Name
|
Pulse 17 AI C1VGKG / C1VFKG
|
Pulse 16 AI C1VGKG / C1VFKG
|
Processor
|
Up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 185H
|
Up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 185H
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)
Windows 11 Pro
|
Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)
Windows 11 Pro
|
Chipset
|
Integrated SoC
|
Integrated SoC
|
Memory
|
DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB
|
DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB
|
Display
|
17" QHD+ (2560x1440), 16:10, 240Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typ.), IPS-Level panel
|
16" QHD+ (2560x1440), 16:10, 240Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typ.), IPS-Level panel
|
Graphics
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (C1VGKG)
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (C1VFKG)
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (C1VGKG)
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (C1VFKG)
|
Storage Slots
|
2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
|
2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
|
Keyboard
|
24-Zone RGB Gaming Keyboard
|
24-Zone RGB Gaming Keyboard
|
Audio
|
2 x 2W Stereo Speakers
1 x Audio combo jack
Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer
Hi-Res Audio ready
|
2 x 2W Stereo Speakers
1 x Audio combo jack
Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer
Hi-Res Audio ready
|
USB Port
|
1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP (w/ PD 3.0 Charging)
3 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A
|
1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP (w/ PD 3.0 Charging)
3 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A
|
Video Output
|
1 x HDMI™ 2.1(8K@60Hz / 4K@120Hz), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP
|
1 x HDMI™ 2.1(8K@60Hz / 4K@120Hz), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP
|
Communication
|
Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth v5.3
|
Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth v5.3
|
Webcam
|
HD type (30fps@720p) with 3D Noise Reduction (3DNR)
|
HD type (30fps@720p) with 3D Noise Reduction (3DNR)
|
Security
|
Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 / Webcam Shutter / Kensington Lock
|
Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 / Webcam Shutter / Kensington Lock
|
Battery
|
4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr
|
4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr
|
Power Adapter
|
240W
|
240W
|
Dimension
|
383.2 (W) x 279.9 (D) x 22.2~29.7(H) mm
|
359 (W) x 266.4 (D) x 21.8~27.9(H) mm
|
Weight
|
2.8 Kg
|
2.5 Kg
|
Model Name
|
Sword 17 HX B14VGKG / B14VFKG/ B14VEKG
|
Sword 16 HX B14VGKG / B14VFKG/ B14VEKG
|
Processor
|
Intel® Core™ i7 processor 14700HX
|
Intel® Core™ i7 processor 14700HX
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)
Windows 11 Pro
|
Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)
Windows 11 Pro
|
Chipset
|
Intel® HM770
|
Intel® HM770
|
Memory
|
DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB
|
DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB
|
Display
|
17" QHD+ (2560x1600), 16:10, 240Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel (Optional)
17" FHD+ (1920 x1200), 16:10, 165Hz Refresh Rate, 100% sRGB(Typ.), IPS-Level panel (Optional)
|
16" QHD+ (2560x1600), 16:10, 240Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel (Optional)
16" FHD+ (1920 x1200), 16:10, 144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel (Optional)
|
Graphics
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (B14VGKG)
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (B14VFKG)
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (B14VEKG)
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (B14VGKG)
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (B14VFKG)
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (B14VEKG)
|
Storage Slots
|
1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen5 x4
1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
|
1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen5 x4
1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
|
Keyboard
|
24-Zone RGB Gaming Keyboard
|
24-Zone RGB Gaming Keyboard
|
Audio
|
2 x 2W Stereo Speakers
1 x Audio combo jack
Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer
Hi-Res Audio ready
|
2 x 2W Stereo Speakers
1 x Audio combo jack
Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer
Hi-Res Audio ready
|
USB Port
|
1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP (w/ PD 3.0 Charging)
3x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A
|
1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP (w/ PD 3.0 Charging)
3x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A
|
Video Output
|
1 x HDMI™ 2.1(8K@60Hz / 4K@120Hz), 1x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP (w/ PD 3.0 Charging)
|
1 x HDMI™ 2.1(8K@60Hz / 4K@120Hz), 1x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP (w/ PD 3.0 Charging)
|
Communication
|
Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth v5.3
|
Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth v5.3
|
Webcam
|
HD type (30fps@720p) with 3D Noise Reduction (3DNR)
|
HD type (30fps@720p) with 3D Noise Reduction (3DNR)
|
Security
|
Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 / Kensington lock / Webcam Shutter
|
Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 / Kensington lock / Webcam Shutter
|
Battery
|
4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 65Whr
|
4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 65Whr
|
Power Adapter
|
200W
|
200W
|
Dimension
|
383.2 (W) x 279.9 (D) x 22.2~27.3 (H) mm
|
359 (W) x 266.4 (D) x 21.8~27.7(H) mm
|
Weight
|
2.6 Kg
|
2.3 Kg
|
Model Name
|
Cyborg 15 AI A1VFK / A1VEK
|
Cyborg 14 A13VF / A13VE / A13UDX / A13UCX
|
Processor
|
Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 155H
|
Up to Intel® Core™ i7-13620H processor
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)
Windows 11 Pro
|
Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)
Windows 11 Pro
|
Chipset
|
Integrated SoC
|
Integrated SoC
|
Memory
|
DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB
|
DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB
|
Display
|
15.6" FHD (1920x1080), 144Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel
|
14" FHD+ (1920x1200), 16:10, 144Hz Refresh Rate, 100% sRGB (Typical), IPS-Level panel
|
Graphics
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (A1VFK)
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (A1VEK)
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (A13VF)
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (A13VE)
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 96-bit (A13UDX)
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2050 Laptop GPU 4GB GDDR6 (A13UCX)
|
Storage Slots
|
1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
|
1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
|
Keyboard
|
4-Zone RGB Gaming Keyboard
|
Blue Backlit Gaming Keyboard
|
Audio
|
2 x 2W Stereo Speakers
1 x Audio combo jack
DTS Audio Processing
Hi-Res Audio ready
|
2 x 2W Stereo Speakers
1 x Audio combo jack
DTS Audio Processing
Hi-Res Audio ready
|
USB Port
|
1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP
2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A
|
1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP
2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A
|
Video Output
|
1 x HDMI™ 2.1(4K@60Hz), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP
|
1 x HDMI™ 2.1(4K@60Hz), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP
|
Communication
|
Gigabit Ethernet
Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth v5.3
|
Gigabit Ethernet
Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth v5.3
|
Webcam
|
HD type (30fps@720p)
|
HD type (30fps@720p)
|
Security
|
Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 / Kensington Lock
|
Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 / Kensington Lock
|
Battery
|
3-Cell, Li-Polymer, 53.5Whr
|
3-Cell, Li-Polymer, 53.5Whr
|
Power Adapter
|
120W
|
120W
|
Dimension
|
359.36 (W) x 250.34 (D) x 21.95~22.9 (H) mm
|
314.7(W) x 233.5 (D) x 18.6~22.3 (H) mm
|
Weight
|
1.98 Kg
|
1.6 Kg
|
Model Name
|
Thin 15 B13VE / B13UC / B13UCX
|
Processor
|
Up to Intel® Core™ i7-13620H processor
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)
Windows 11 Pro
|
Chipset
|
Integrated SoC
|
Memory
|
DDR4-3200, 2 slots, up to 64GB
|
Display
|
15.6" Full HD (1920x1080),144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel
|
Graphics
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (B13VE)
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 Laptop GPU 4GB GDDR6 (B13UC)
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2050 Laptop GPU 4GB GDDR6 (B13UCX)
|
Storage Slots
|
1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
1 x 2.5" HDD
|
Keyboard
|
Blue Backlit Gaming Keyboard
|
Audio
|
2 x 2W Stereo Speakers
1 x Mic-in / 1 x Headphone out
DTS Audio Processing
Hi-Res Audio ready
|
USB Port
|
1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP
3 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A
|
Video Output
|
1 x HDMI™ (4K@30Hz), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP
|
Communication
|
Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth v5.3
|
Webcam
|
HD type (30fps@720p)
|
Security
|
Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 / Kensington Lock
|
Battery
|
3-Cell, Li-Polymer, 52.4Whr
|
Power Adapter
|
120W
|
Dimension
|
359 (W) x 254 (D) x 21.7 (H) mm
|
Weight
|
1.86 Kg
|
Model Name
|
Prestige 16 AI Studio B1VGG / B1VFG / B1VEG
|
Prestige 16 AI Evo B1MG
|
Processor
|
Up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 Processor 185H
|
Up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 Processor 185H
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)
Windows 11 Pro
|
Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)
Windows 11 Pro
|
Chipset
|
Integrated SoC
|
Integrated SoC
|
Memory
|
LPDDR5 onboard, up to 32GB, dual channel
|
LPDDR5 onboard, up to 32GB, dual channel
|
Display
|
16" UHD+ (3840 x 2400), 16:10, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), OLED panel (Optional)
16" QHD+ (2560 x 1600), 16:10, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), 400nits(Typical), IPS-Level panel (Optional)
|
16" QHD+ (2560 x 1600), 16:10, 100% DCI-P3(Typical),
400nits(Typical), IPS-Level panel
|
Graphics
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (B1VGG)
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (B1VFG)
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (B1VEG)
|
Intel® Arc™ Graphics
|
Storage Slot
|
1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
|
2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
|
Input
|
Single Backlit Keyboard (White)
|
Single Backlit Keyboard (White)
|
Security
|
Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0/ Fingerprint Reader /
IR Webcam / Webcam Shutter/ Kensington Lock
|
Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0/ Fingerprint Reader /
IR Webcam / Webcam Shutter/ Kensington Lock
|
Sensor
|
Ambient Light Sensor
|
Ambient Light Sensor
|
Communication
|
Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 7 BE1750, Bluetooth v5.4
|
Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 7 BE1750, Bluetooth v5.4
|
Audio
|
2 × 2W Speakers / 1× Audio combo jack / DTS Audio Processing /
Spatial Array Microphone (3 Mic) / Hi-Res Audio Ready
|
2 × 2W Speakers / 1× Audio combo jack / DTS Audio Processing /
Spatial Array Microphone (3 Mic) / Hi-Res Audio Ready
|
I/O Port
|
1 x Thunderbolt™4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.1 Charging)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C/DP (w/ PD 3.0 charging)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1 x SD Card Reader
1 x HDMI™ 2.1 (8K @ 60Hz / 4K @ 120Hz), 1 x RJ45
|
2 x Thunderbolt™4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.0 Charging)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1 x SD Card Reader
1 x HDMI™ 2.1 (8K @ 60Hz / 4K @ 120Hz), 1 x RJ45
|
Battery
|
4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr /
|
4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr
|
Power Adapter
|
140W USB Type-C PD 3.1
|
100W USB Type-C PD 3.0
|
Webcam
|
IR FHD type (30fps@1080p) with HDR & 3D Noise Reduction+ (3DNR+)
|
IR FHD type (30fps@1080p) with HDR & 3D Noise Reduction+ (3DNR+)
|
Dimension
|
358.4 x 254.4 x 16.85~18.95 mm
|
358.4 (W) x 254.4(D) x 16.85~18.95(H) mm
|
Weight
|
1.6 Kg
|
1.5 Kg
|
Color
|
Stellar Gray
|
Stellar Gray
|
Model Name
|
Prestige 14 AI Studio C1VFG / C1VEG/ C1UDXG
|
Prestige 14 AI Evo C1MG
|
Processor
|
Up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 185H
|
Up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 155H
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)
Windows 11 Pro
|
Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)
Windows 11 Pro
|
Chipset
|
Integrated SoC
|
Integrated SoC
|
Memory
|
DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB
|
DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB
|
Display
|
14" 2.8K (2880 x 1800), 16:10, 100% DCI-P3 (Typical), IPS-Level panel (Optional)
14" FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 16:10, 144 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% sRGB(Typ.), IPS-Level panel (Optional)
|
14" FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 16:10, 144 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% sRGB(Typ.), IPS-Level panel
|
Graphics
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (C1VFG)
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (C1VEG)
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 GDDR6 96-bit(C1UDXG)
|
Up to Intel® Arc™ Graphics
|
Storage Slot
|
1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
|
2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
|
Input
|
Single Backlit Keyboard (White)
|
Single Backlit Keyboard (White)
|
Security
|
Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0/ Fingerprint Reader / IR Webcam / Webcam Shutter / Kensington Lock
|
Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0/ Fingerprint Reader / IR Webcam / Webcam Shutter / Kensington Lock
|
Sensor
|
Ambient Light Sensor
|
Ambient Light Sensor
|
Communication
|
Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 7 BE1750, Bluetooth v5.4
|
Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 7 BE1750, Bluetooth v5.4
|
Audio
|
2 × 2W Speakers / 1× Audio combo jack / DTS Audio Processing /
Spatial Array Microphone (3 Mic) / Hi-Res Audio Ready
|
2 × 2W Speakers / 1× Audio combo jack / DTS Audio Processing /
Spatial Array Microphone (3 Mic) / Hi-Res Audio Ready
|
I/O Port
|
1 x Thunderbolt™4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.1 Charging)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP (w/ PD 3.0 Charging)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1 x HDMI™ 2.1 (8K @ 60Hz / 4K @ 120Hz), 1 x RJ45
|
2 x Thunderbolt™4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.0 Charging)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1 x HDMI™ 2.1 (8K @ 60Hz / 4K @ 120Hz), 1 x RJ45
|
Battery
|
4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr
|
4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr
|
Power Adapter
|
140W USB Type-C PD 3.1
|
100W USB Type-C PD 3.0
|
Webcam
|
IR FHD type (30fps@1080p) with HDR & 3D Noise Reduction+ (3DNR+)
|
IR FHD type (30fps@1080p) with HDR & 3D Noise Reduction+ (3DNR+)
|
Dimension
|
313.4 (W) x 246.5(D) x 18.95(H) mm
|
313.4 (W) x 246.5(D) x 18.95(H) mm
|
Weight
|
1.7 Kg
|
1.7 Kg
|
Color
|
Stellar Gray
|
Stellar Gray
|
Model Name
|
Prestige 13 AI Evo A1MG
|
Processor
|
Up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor 155H
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home / Windows 11 Pro
(MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)
|
Chipset
|
Integrated SoC
|
Memory
|
LPDDR5 onboard, Up to 32GB, dual channel
|
Display
|
13.3" 2.8K (2880 x 1800), 16:10, 100% DCI-P3 (Typical), OLED panel
|
Graphics
|
Intel® Arc Graphics
|
Storage Slot
|
1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
|
Input
|
Single Backlit Keyboard (White)
|
Security
|
Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0 / Fingerprint Reader / Webcam Shutter / IR Webcam / Kensington Lock
|
Sensor
|
Ambient Light Sensor
|
Communication
|
Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 7 BE1750, Bluetooth v5.4
|
Audio
|
2 × 2W Speakers / 1× Audio combo jack / DTS Audio Processing / Spatial Array Microphone (3 Mic) /
Hi-Res Audio Ready
|
I/O Port
|
2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.0 Charging), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A,
1 x HDMI™ 2.1 (8K@60Hz / 4K@120Hz)
1 x microSD Card Reader, 1 x Kensington Lock
|
Color
|
Stellar Gray / Pure White
|
Battery
|
4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 75 Whr
|
Power Adapter
|
65W Type-C PD
|
Webcam
|
IR FHD type (30fps@1080p) with HDR & 3D Noise Reduction+ (3DNR+)
|
Dimension
|
299(W) x 210(D) x 16.9(H) mm
|
Weight
|
990 g
|
Model Name
|
Creator 16 AI Studio A1VIG / A1VHG
|
Processor
|
Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 185H
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)
Windows 11 Pro
|
Chipset
|
Integrated SoC
|
Memory
|
DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB
|
Display
|
16" UHD+ (3840x2400), 16:10, MiniLED, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3 (Typical), VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 Certified, IPS-Level panel
|
Graphics
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 Laptop GPU 16GB GDDR6 (A1VIG)
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080 Laptop GPU 12GB GDDR6 (A1VHG)
|
Storage Slots
|
2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
|
Keyboard
|
Single Backlit Keyboard (White)
|
Audio
|
2 x 2W Speakers and 4 x 2W Woofers designed by Dynaudio system
1 x Audio combo jack
DTS Audio Processing
Hi-Res Audio ready
|
USB Ports
|
1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.0 Charging)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP
1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A
|
Card Reader
|
1 x microSD Card Reader
|
Video Output
|
1 x HDMI™ 2.1 (8K@ 60Hz / 4K@ 120Hz)
1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.0 Charging)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP
|
Communication
|
Intel® Killer™ Ethernet E3100 (up to 2.5 GbE) / Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 7 BE1750, Bluetooth v5.4
|
Webcam
|
IR FHD type (30fps@1080p) with HDR & 3D Noise Reduction+ (3DNR+)
|
Security
|
IR Webcam / Webcam Shutter / Fingerprint Reader / Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0 / Kensington Lock
|
Battery
|
4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr
|
Power Adapter
|
240W Slim adapter
|
Dimension
|
355.8 (W) x 259.7 (D) x 19.95 (H) mm
|
Weight
|
1.99 Kg
For high-res images, please visit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1-3lfC4zBLt7Qd9UvG51NsRCxo1irYFME
About MSI
MSI is a world leader in gaming, content creation and AIoT solutions. Bolstered by its cutting-edge R&D capabilities and customer-driven innovation, MSI has a wide-ranging global presence spanning over 120 countries. Its comprehensive lineup of laptops, graphics cards, monitors, motherboards, desktops, peripherals, servers, IPCs, robotic appliances, and vehicle infotainment and telematics systems are globally acclaimed. Committed to advancing user experiences through the finest product quality, intuitive user interface and design aesthetics, MSI is a leading brand that shapes the future of technology. For more product information, please go to https://www.msi.com.
MSI Gaming: https://in.msi.com/
MSI Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MSIGamingIndia/
https://www.facebook.com/MSIIndia
MSI Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/msigaming_india/
https://www.instagram.com/msi_india/?hl=en
*All rights of the technical, pictures, text and other content published in this press release are reserved. Contents are subject to changes without prior notice.
