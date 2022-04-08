Navi announces #FeeFreeApril: Zero Processing Fee Month for all Personal Loan Customers

- Navi Finserv (Navi) has launched its #FeeFreeApril campaign, where customers availing of a personal loan in the month of April will enjoy zero processing fee

- Customers will get the entire sanctioned loan amount in their bank account, without any deductions

BENGALURU, India, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navi Finserv (Navi) on Friday announced the launch of #FeeFreeApril, a limited period offer for its customers where they can avail personal loans with zero processing fee. The offer is applicable for all customers who avail a personal loan, irrespective of the loan amount and they will get the whole sanctioned amount in their bank account without any deductions.