Netcore Cloud Achieves Milestone with Over 100 G2 Badges, Marking Unprecedented Growth

MUMBAI, India, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netcore Cloud , a leading global MarTech company, is proud to announce a monumental achievement in the Spring 2024 G2 reports, receiving over 100 badges, a testament to its innovative solutions and customer satisfaction. Since last spring's report, this marks a staggering 2.6 times increase in badges and a 43% growth, setting a new standard in the MarTech industry.

The achievement underscores Netcore Cloud's commitment to excellence and its role as a pioneer in driving the digital marketing space forward with cutting-edge technology and customer-centric strategies. This recognition from G2 , the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, highlights Netcore Cloud's excellence in several categories, including email marketing, marketing automation, and personalization.

"Receiving over 100 badges from G2 is not just an accolade; it's a reflection of the hard work, dedication, and passion of our team across the globe," said Kalpit Jain, Group CEO of Netcore Cloud. "This achievement is also a testament to the trust and confidence our customers place in us, driving us to innovate and exceed expectations continually."

"We are immensely grateful to our customers for their unwavering support and our team for their relentless pursuit of excellence," added Praveen Sridhar, VP of growth, Customer Advocacy, and Special Projects at Netcore Cloud. "As we celebrate this milestone, we are inspired to continue innovating and leading the way in the MarTech space."

Netcore Cloud's remarkable performance in G2's Spring 2024 reports is evidence of its commitment to providing superior solutions that empower marketers and businesses to achieve their goals with greater efficiency and impact. The company's focus on leveraging AI-driven insights to enhance customer engagement has set a new benchmark for success in the industry.

Netcore Cloud's exceptional achievement in the G2 Spring 2024 reports clearly indicates its leadership and innovation in the MarTech industry, promising even more groundbreaking solutions and services in the future.

Netcore Cloud, a global leader in marketing technology, empowers marketers with its comprehensive Customer Engagement and Experience Suite to create personalized experiences across digital channels such as Web, Email, App Notifications, WhatsApp, SMS, and RCS. Leveraging AI to integrate customer data, Netcore enables targeted segments and meaningful digital interactions. Trusted by over 6,500 brands across sectors like Ecommerce, Retail, Banking & Financial Services, Media & Entertainment, and Travel, its marquee clients include Walmart, Unilever, Tommy Hilfiger, Domino's, McDonald's, Pizza Hut, Swiggy, Myntra, and Crocs. Acclaimed as a Leader in Commerce Search and Product Discovery by The Forrester Wave™ 2023 and in Marketing Platforms by G2's Winter 2024 Grid, Netcore stands as the only Forrester-rated global vendor in its category. For over two decades, Netcore has empowered brands to achieve unmatched conversions and ROI with email capabilities. With a presence in over 20 countries, Netcore drives revenue growth, maximizes customer lifetime value, and accelerates business profitability worldwide.

