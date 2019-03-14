Netlinkz Ltd announces Lab Testing of Cyber Security SDWAN VIN Software with US Federal Government IT Solutions Provider Blue Tech

SYDNEY, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetLinkz Ltd (ASX: NET) ('NetLinkz') is pleased to announce that Blue Tech Incorporated ('Blue Tech') will begin Lab testing of the Cyber Security functionality and robustness of the latest version of NetLinkz software this month. Blue Tech has been testing the original VIN product for the past two years and has incorporated the Netlinkz product into its own internal systems.

Following the successful release of re-engineered VIN client software in November 2018 and successful completion of the China Telecom pilot programme in Wuxi, China in December 2018, Netlinkz has supplied a test version of the SDWAN VIN product to Blue Tech. If Blue Tech is satisfied with the test results of the Netlinkz VIN product it will then be offered to Blue Tech's significant US Federal customer base as an approved software product for use in Cloud, SD WAN and IoT security solutions.

"Blue Tech is the next critical distribution partner in the company's strategy to expand its global footprint being the fourth largest Federal Government IT Reseller," stated Executive Chairman James Tsiolis.

Blue Tech of San Diego, California, is an information technology solutions value-added reseller and professional services provider that specialises in meeting the mission-critical needs of the US federal government and US defense industry. Incorporated in 1984, Blue Tech is headquartered in San Diego, CA and has offices in Monterey and Sacramento, California, and New York City.

Blue Tech is a prime contract holder of many of the US government's leading IT procurement contract vehicles including NASA SEWP V, NIH CIO-CS, DHS FirstSource II, Air Force NETCENTS-2 Products, GSA Schedule 70, and many more. Blue Tech is a Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB).

Following successful completion of the Blue Tech evaluation, NetLinkz will expand its US cyber-security marketing and sales activities in the US in partnership with Blue Tech and their significant reseller footprint servicing all US Federal Government customers, Defense, Civilian and Intelligence Agencies.

NetLinkz provides secure and efficient cloud network solutions. The company's technology makes Fortune-500 security commercially available for organizations of all sizes. NetLinkz has received numerous industry awards for its technology, including being a worldwide winner of the Global Security Challenge.

