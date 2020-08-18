nexpera.ai creates the Hotel of the Future for a post-COVID world

Partners with Mint Hotels to deploy cutting-edge technology and helps achieve significant improvement in guest experience and operational efficiency

BENGALURU, India, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- US-based startup DigiVerv, an AI company with its India office in Bengaluru, recently launched its new offering nexpera.ai - an AI and IoT powered enterprise SaaS platform that aims at providing high quality, consistent and cost-effective delivery of services in the hotel and hospitality industry. nexpera.ai helps create a 'Hotel of the Future', today, by harnessing the latest advances in IoT, cloud computing and AI (computer vision and Natural Language Processing).

nexpera.ai powered 'Hotel of the Future' enables contactless check-in/ check-out, as well as contactless service requests and room controls. It's fully digital, AI-powered workflow ensures 100% adherence to safety and hygiene standards, and can make room preparation video clips available to guests on just one click. nexpera.ai also offers a unique AI-powered, 'Virtual Assistant' to frontline staff on their smartphones to ensure adherence to service protocols. Through nexpera.ai, DigiVerv offers a superior experience to customers and employees, by enabling a seamless omni-channel, human-technology partnership. The company plans to tap into the hotel and hospitality sectors, to help them adapt in the post-COVID world by guaranteeing assured-stays for guests and 100% adherence to post-COVID protocols.

With the launch of nexpera.ai, DigiVerv also announced its partnership with Mint Hotels, a leading pan-India chain of mid-range hotels and resorts. Through this partnership, DigiVerv has successfully implemented nexpera.ai platform at Mint's 20+ hotels and resorts across various business and leisure destinations in India. Powered by nexepera.ai, Mint Hotels now offers a safe and smart way to manage guests and employees with least human-intervention during post-COVID times. Implementation of nexpera.ai not only helped Mint Hotels meet post-COVID requirements but also helped the hotel chain improve its on-time guest request closures by a massive 16% points while improving operational efficiency by over 20%.

Talking about the nexpera.ai implementation, Shantanu Chatterjee, Co-Founder at Mint Hotels said, "nexpera.ai implementation has helped us streamline operations at our 20+ properties, in a short span of just three months. We continue to work closely with the nexpera.ai to deepen our guest engagement and provide guest assurance in the post-COVID world."

Rohit Ramani, Founder of DigiVerv, spoke about this partnership and said, "The successful implementation of nexpera.ai at Mint Hotels proves beyond doubt that that hotels can now leverage our technology platform to deliver superior guest and employee experiences and smoothly run operations in a post-COVID world. We are now working to extend the use-cases of nexpera.ai to the other sectors like patient care and facilities management."

About Mint Hotels

Mint is a pan-India chain of boutique hotels and resorts targeting Business and Retail Travelers in select cities and leisure locations across the country. Mint operates on an asset-light and fullscale model of long term leases with a revenue share of hotels and resorts, directly deploying operating, sales and administrative personnel to manage the end-to-end process of hospitality management. Mint Brand was founded in 2015 with a vision to become the most preferred choice of quality seeking and cost-conscious travelers in India. In a short span of 4 years, Mint has established itself as a Pan-India Brand with 25 Hotels and ~1000 rooms across key Indian cities of Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Gurugram (Gurgaon), Noida, Bengaluru, Goa, Amritsar and Hyderabad amongst other locations. Mint Team is servicing 300+ Corporates and numerous Retail travelers via its omnichannel sales reach including offline hotel contracting sales team, online distribution through OTAs, and direct booking through the website.

About DigiVerv

DigiVerv Inc is a technology startup offering Enterprise Software as a Service (SaaS) for industries like Hotels and Hospitality Industry, Facility Management, Patient Care, etc from 2019. The company's latest product, nexpera.ai an "Intelligent Execution" platform aims at addressing a key gap between connectivity of key stakeholders and optimized operations. It has offices in Dallas, the US, and Bangalore, India. DigiVerv's vision is to drive superior outcomes using human-technology partnership.

